Γέννησε πρώτη φορά στα 100 της χελώνα των νησιών Γκαλαπάγκος που απειλείται με εξαφάνιση [video]

We have INCREDIBLE news! 🎉



For the first time in our 150+ year history, four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises have hatched! 🐢 Mommy, who's around 100 years old, is now the oldest first-time mom of her species! Read more👉 https://t.co/lpJi9uq2aQ pic.twitter.com/pFG10hbQWu