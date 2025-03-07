6 νέες Αγγελίες εργασίας στην εταιρεία Admin22

Η Admin22 είναι μια εταιρεία χρηματοοικονομικής τεχνολογίας που παρέχει εξατομικευμένες χρηματοοικονομικές λύσεις για μικρές, μεσαίες και μεγάλες επιχειρήσεις με πάθος για τη δημιουργία υπερσύγχρονων λύσεων και την καθοδήγηση της εμπειρίας λιανικής και φιλοξενίας.

Αγγελία 1 Data Engineer

We are looking for a Data Engineer to manage and optimize our data pipeline for machine learning purposes. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring data quality, availability, and efficient processing to support the development and deployment of machine learning models.

As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible to:

• Design, implement, and maintain data pipelines to collect, process, and store large datasets.

• Ensure data quality and integrity through rigorous validation and cleaning processes.

• Collaborate with machine learning engineers to prepare datasets for model training and evaluation.

• Manage data storage solutions, including relational and NoSQL databases.

• Optimize data workflows for performance and scalability.

• Optimize existing databases (MySQL) and apply necessary indexing.

About You:

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

• Proven experience in data engineering, including ETL processes and data pipeline management.

• Proficiency in SQL and familiarity with NoSQL databases.

• Experience with AWS data services such as Glue, Redshift, and Athena.

• Strong understanding of data modeling, warehousing, and processing techniques.

• Experience with big data technologies like Hadoop, Spark, or Kafka.

• Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python or Bash for automating data tasks.

If this role seems like the right fit for you, please apply by sending your CV via e-mail at

hr@admin22.com

------------------------------------------------------

Αγγελία 2 Quality Assurance Engineer

As a Quality Assurance Engineer, you will be responsible to:

• Work closely with Software Development and Product Management teams to design and execute manual tests on both existing functionalities and upcoming software features.

• Propose and implement new testing strategies, QA tools, and quality assurance metrics to enhance software reliability.

• Identify, log, and document software defects for resolution.

• Develop test plans, test cases, and testing procedures to ensure comprehensive coverage.



What you need to succeed in this role:

• Minimum 2 years of experience in Software Quality Assurance.

• Strong understanding of Software QA methodologies and industry best practices.

• Excellent analytical and planning skills.

• Experience in defining acceptance criteria for software functionalities.

• Exceptional English communication skills (both written and verbal).

• Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

• Proven experience in writing clear, concise, and structured test plans and cases.

• Familiarity with test management software (e.g., TestRail, Zephyr) and issue tracking tools like JIRA/Confluence.

• Strong team player with a positive and proactive attitude.

• Hands-on experience with both white-box and black-box testing methodologies.

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines under pressure.



Preferred Qualifications (Nice-to-have):

• Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

• Hands-on knowledge of Test Automation tools such as Selenium, Cucumber.

• Previous experience in the FinTech industry in a similar role.

• ISTQB certification or equivalent QA certification.

• Familiarity with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and microservices architecture.



If this role seems like the right fit for you, please apply by sending your CV via e-mail at ~hr@admin22.com



------------------------------------------------------



Αγγελία 3 Machine Learning Engineer



We are seeking a skilled Machine Learning Engineer to join our team.



The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing and deploying machine learning models, with specific experience in using AWS SageMaker Autopilot or similar service.



You will be responsible for automating model selection, training, and tuning processes, as well as deploying and monitoring models in production. As a Machine Learning Engineer, you will be responsible to:

• Design, develop, and implement machine learning models for predicting cardholder behavior.

• Automate the model training and selection process using AWS SageMaker Autopilot or similar service.

• Collaborate with data engineers to ensure the availability and quality of data for model training.

• Deploy machine learning models into production environments and monitor their performance.

• Continuously evaluate and improve model accuracy and effectiveness.



About You:

• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, or a related field.

• Proven experience in machine learning and data science, particularly in using AWS SageMaker or similar service.

• Proficiency in Python and experience with machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Scikit-learn.

• Strong understanding of data preprocessing, feature engineering, and model evaluation metrics.

• Familiarity with cloud services and infrastructure, particularly AWS

• Experience in working with large datasets and automating ML pipelines.

• Experience with model deployment and monitoring in production environments.



If this role seems like the right fit for you, please apply by sending your CV via e-mail at hr@admin22.com

------------------------------------------------------

Αγγελία 4 Database Engineer

As a Database Engineer, you will be responsible to:

• Work with mission-critical database applications utilizing MySQL databases.

• Design and develop scalable architectures to support application features.

• Write and optimize complex SQL queries for performance and efficiency.

• Automate repetitive tasks using tools like Python, Docker, and Jenkins.

• Maintain comprehensive documentation to support automation tools in Confluence.

• Analyze and troubleshoot defects across production, UAT, and QA environments, providing

effective solutions and fixes.

• Stay updated with emerging trends, particularly in AWS and cloud-based database

solutions.

• Share knowledge by mentoring and training team members.

• Lead the team towards best practices and ensure alignment with organizational goals.

• Ensure timely delivery of committed tasks while maintaining high-quality standards.

• Continuously identify and implement improvements across all supported platforms.









Key Skills/Experience:

• MCA, MSc, BSc, or equivalent degree in a relevant field.

• Extensive experience in designing, maintaining, and optimizing MySQL databases.

• Proven ability to develop and support complex, mission-critical database systems.

• Strong understanding of customer workloads, including performance, availability, and scalability

requirements.

• Ability to analyze issues holistically, from the application layer through the database to the

storage level.

• Awareness of emerging database technologies and industry best practices.

• In-depth knowledge of relational database internals, including locking mechanisms, consistency

models, serialization, and recovery processes.

• Proficiency in SQL and MySQL performance tuning.

• Hands-on experience with database scripting and automation.

• Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to optimizing database systems.





If this role seems like the right fit for you, please apply by sending your CV via e-mail at

hr@admin22.com

------------------------------------------------------

Αγγελία 5 DevOps Engineer

As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible to:

• Administration of cloud solutions including setting up instances, websites, networks, security groups, and databases.

• Linux servers administration.

• Managing WAF, CDN, and DNS services.

• Responding to security incidents and applying patches accordingly.

• Design high availability solutions for critical services.

• Developing and automating CI/CD solutions and applying DevOps best practices.

• Providing support and work on high priority incidents.

• Supporting developers with setting up development and testing environments.

• Design, test, deploy and maintenance of Services, Tools and Applications on Kubernetes

• Design and administrative existing infrastructure with AWS.

About You:

• University degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics

• At least 2 years of experience in a similar position.

• Experience with Linux, Networking, Cloud native computing

• Experience with AWS.

• Awareness of DevOps and Agile principles

• Experience with Infrastructure Automation and Continuous Integration/Deployment

• Experience with CI/CD systems.

• Experience with setting up Nginx and PHP-FPM.

• Experience with Gitlab.

• Industry certification such as AWS practitioner, AWS Solutions architect will be considered as an advantage.

• Previous work in FinTech will be considered as an advantage.

If this role seems like the right fit for you, please apply by sending your CV via e-mail at

hr@admin22.com

------------------------------------------------------

Αγγελία 6 Project Manager



Key Responsibilities:

• Lead project planning sessions, ensuring the project scope is well-defined.

• Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

• Develop detailed project plans to monitor and track progress.

• Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

• Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

• Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

• Report and escalate issues to management as needed.

• Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

• Ensure resource availability and allocation.

• Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

• Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.



Required Qualifications and Skills:

• Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Finance, Computer Science, or a related field. A master’s degree or MBA is a plus.

• Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in project management, preferably in the fintech or financial services industry.

• Certifications: PMP (Project Management Professional) or PRINCE2 certification is preferred.

• Technical Skills: Familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices. Knowledge of financial software development and blockchain technology is a plus.

• Soft Skills: Strong leadership and management skills, excellent communication and negotiation skills, problem-solving ability, and attention to detail.



Personal Attributes:

• Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

• Proactive and results-oriented.

• Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.

• Ability to motivate teams and drive results.



Work Environment:

• Hybrid work environment with opportunities for remote work.

• Collaborative team culture focused on innovation and excellence.



Compensation and Benefits:

• Competitive salary based on experience.

• Performance bonuses.

• Health and wellness benefits.

• Professional development opportunities.

If this role seems like the right fit for you, please apply by sending your CV via e-mail at ~hr@admin22.com