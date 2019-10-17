Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Γκάλοπ: Προσευχή ή όχι στη τάξη; Πολίτες απαντούν στον «Π»

ΓΙΩΤΑ ΧΑΤΖΗΚΩΣΤΑ, 17/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 10:25)

Ναι ή όχι στην προσευχή στα σχολεία; Τι εξομολογούνται οι Κύπριοι… Πόσο συχνά πάνε εκκλησία; Το WebTv του «Π» ρώτησε τους πολίτες την άποψη τους μετά το σάλο από τη δήλωση εκπαιδευτικού σε μαθητές ότι «δεν υπάρχει Θεός».