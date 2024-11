Εκλογές ΗΠΑ: Το πιο γευστικό… cookie poll έχρισε ήδη... νικητή (βίντεο)

🥳🍪🥳🍪🥳🍪



Busken Bakery Cookie Poll predicts a Trump victory on Tuesday.



29,658 for Trump

11,356 for Harris

(Reported by Cindy Adams, 11/3/2024)



Busken Bakery in Ohio has predicted almost every presidential election correctly since 1984 through cookie sales. The cookie… pic.twitter.com/GLXnNGrBtI