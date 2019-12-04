Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στην Αμερικανική Ακαδημία στη Λευκωσία

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 04/12/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 14:16)

Σε κινητοποίηση τέθηκε το πρωί η Αστυνομία, μετά από τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στην Αμερικανική Ακαδημία στη Λευκωσία.

Άμεσα στη σκηνή έσπευσαν μέλη της Αστυνομίας και πυροτεχνουργοί για εξετάσεις.

Το σχολείο εκκενώθηκε και οι έρευνες συνεχίζονται.