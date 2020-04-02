Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Στην Κύπρο 10 χιλιάδες μάσκες και 1320 στολές από την Κίνα

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 02/04/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 13:49)

Στην Κύπρο έφτασαν οι προμήθειες που απέστειλε η Κίνα για αντιμετώπιση του Κορωνοϊού. Σύμφωνα με τον Κινέζο Πρέσβη πρόκειται για 10 χιλιάδες μάσκες και 1320 προστατευικές στολές. Σε μήνυμα στο twitter ο Υπουργός Υγείας εκφράζει θερμές ευχαριστίες στην Πρεσβεία της Κίνας στη Λευκωσία για τον εξοπλισμό και τα αναλώσιμα. 

 

 

