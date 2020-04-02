Στην Κύπρο 10 χιλιάδες μάσκες και 1320 στολές από την Κίνα

Στην Κύπρο έφτασαν οι προμήθειες που απέστειλε η Κίνα για αντιμετώπιση του Κορωνοϊού. Σύμφωνα με τον Κινέζο Πρέσβη πρόκειται για 10 χιλιάδες μάσκες και 1320 προστατευικές στολές. Σε μήνυμα στο twitter ο Υπουργός Υγείας εκφράζει θερμές ευχαριστίες στην Πρεσβεία της Κίνας στη Λευκωσία για τον εξοπλισμό και τα αναλώσιμα.

Happy to announce that the 1st batch of #China-donated med supplies has reached #Cyprus, including 5000 KN95 masks, 5000 surgical masks and 1320 protective uniforms. The 2nd batch is ready in China for pick-up by Cypriot chartered flight. Hope our supplies will help Cyprus out! pic.twitter.com/BbAQQXo37v

— Huang Xingyuan (@AmbassadorHuang) March 31, 2020