Σήκωσαν τα drones και έβγαλαν τις ωραιότερες φωτογραφίες της Λευκωσίας από ψηλά – Μαγευτικές οι εικόνες

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 01/04/2021 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 13:49)



Η Λευκωσία αλλάζει και μας αρέσει. Δύο λογαριασμοί στο κοινωνικό μέσο Instagram, το AroundNicosia και το Visit Cyprus, δημοσιεύουν φωτογραφίες που τραβήχτηκαν με drone και δείχνουν την πρωτεύουσα από ψηλά. Όταν ο ήλιος αγκαλιάζει τον ουρανό και δημιουργείτε το τέλειο ηλιοβασίλεμα, αλλά και το βράδυ που το φεγγάρι λούζει με το φως του τα Ενετικά τείχη το θέαμα από ψηλά είναι απλά εντυπωσιακό!
Το politis.com.cy επέλεξε τις δέκα καλύτερες φωτογραφίες και σας τις παρουσιάζει:

 

 

AROUNDNICOSIA / VISITCYPRUS

 

