Πυρκαγιά σε εγκαταλελειμμένη οικία στο Στρόβολο (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 19/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 19:10)

Φωτιά ξέσπασε  σε οικία στον Στρόβολο και συγκεκριμένα στη λεωφόρο Κωνσταντινουπόλεως.

Σύμφωνα με τον εκπρόσωπο Τύπου της Πυροσβεστικής, Ανδρέα Κεττή, η πυρκαγιά μαίνεται σε εγκαταλελειμμένη οικία.

Στη σκηνή επιχειρούν δύο πυροσβεστικά οχήματα