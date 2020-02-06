Φόρμα αναζήτησης

ΟΥΝΦΙΚΥΠ: Κυκλοφόρησε ως επίσημο έγγραφο το ψήφισμα 2506

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 06/02/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:45)

Κυκλοφόρησε σήμερα 6 Φεβρουαρίου 2020, ως επίσημο έγγραφο του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών το ψήφισμα  S/RES/2506 (2020) που ανανεώνει τη θητεία της ειρηνευτικής δύναμης του ΟΗΕ στην Κύπρο (ΟΥΝΦΙΚΥΠ) μέχρι τις 31 Ιουλίου 2020.

ΚΥΠΕ

