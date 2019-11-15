Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Οδηγοί προσοχή: Πυκνή ομίχλη στον δρόμο Παλαιχωρίου – Αγρού

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 15/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 20:43)

Πυκνή ομίχλη επικρατεί στην περιοχή κατά μήκος του δρόμου Παλαιχωρίου – Αγρού και η ορατότητα για τους οδηγούς οχημάτων είναι περιορισμένη.

Η Αστυνομία συστήνει στους οδηγούς να είναι προσεκτικοί για αποφυγή τροχαίων δυστυχημάτων.