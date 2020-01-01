Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Ο «ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ» σας εύχεται Καλή Χρονιά και Ευτυχισμένο το 2020

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 01/01/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 0:00)

Η συντακτική ομάδα του «ΠΟΛΙΤΗ» σας εύχεται Χρόνια Πολλά και ένα δημιουργικό και ευτυχισμένο 2020!

Μακάρι η νέα χρονιά να είναι γεμάτη Υγεία, Αγάπη και Ευτυχία.

Ευτυχισμένο το νέο έτος και καλό υπόλοιπο γιορτών!

