Λευκωσία: Ένοπλος ταμπουρώθηκε σε πολυκατοικία- Στο σημείο αστυνομικές δυνάμεις

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 14/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 15:48)

Σε κινητοποίηση τέθηκαν ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις,  όταν ηλικιωμένος άντρας, που βρίσκεται σε διαμέρισμα στην Ακρόπολη, άρχισε να πυροβολεί στον αέρα με κυνηγετικό όπλο.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ο άντρας δεν έχει κάποιο αίτημα ενώ φαίνεται ότι εναντίον του υπάρχει διάταγμα αναγκαστικής νοσηλείας στο νοσοκομείο ψυχικής υγείας Σύμφωνα με αστυνομικές πηγές, εντός του διαμερίσματος δεν φαίνεται να βρίσκονται άλλα πρόσωπα.