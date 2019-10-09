Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Λεμεσός: Πυρκαγιά μεταξύ Πάχνας και Ανώγυρας

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 09/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 14:11)

Πυρκαγιά μαίνεται αυτή την ώρα μεταξύ των κοινοτήτων Ανώγυρας και Πάχνας.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, στη σκηνή επιχειρούν τρία πυροσβεστικά οχήματα και δύο πτητικά μέσα.