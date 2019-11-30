Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Άνοιξαν οι δύο λωρίδες προς Λάρνακα

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 30/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 13:30)

Άνοιξαν οι δύο λωρίδες του αυτοκινητόδρομου Λεμεσού – Λάρνακας οι οποίες είχαν κλείσει λόγω οδικής σύγκρουσης, και η τροχαία κίνηση συνεχίζεται ομαλά.