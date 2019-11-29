Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο δημοσιογράφος Στέλιος Κρέουζος

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ NEWS, 29/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 22:09)

Έφυγε σήμερα από τη ζωή ο δημοσιογράφος Στέλιος Κρέουζος μετά από πολυήμερη νοσηλεία στο Γενικό Νοσοκομείο Λευκωσίας. Το τελευταίο διάστημα αντιμετώπιζε πολλά προβλήματα υγείας.

Ο εκλιπών εργάστηκε επί σειρά ετών στο Ραδιοφωνικό Ίδρυμα Κύπρου.

Καταλείπει δύο ανήλικα παιδιά.

 