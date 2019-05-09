Daily Press Review – 9/5/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Upward revision of economic performance

The Economic Research Centre of the University of Cyprus has announced that the Cypriot economy is projected to grow at robust rates in 2019 and 2020, albeit at a somewhat slower pace vis-à-vis the growth rate of 3.9% registered in 2018. In 2019, real GDP growth is projected to decelerate to 3.5%. Real GDP growth for 2020 is projected at 3.4%. Alithia also reports that an EBRD report, says that Cyprus’ GDP growth has remained stable in 2018 at 3.9%, while in 2019 it will drop to 3.4% and in 2020 to 3%. As it concerns the banking sector, it should be noted that its health continues to increase, since the Co-op’s consolidation in 2018, the creation of KEDIPES and the selloff of loan portfolios by Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank, are helping reduce the NPL levels.

Bank of Cyprus to cover legal expenses

The association informed its members that Bank of Cyprus has approved the association’s proposal that if they withdraw a lawsuit against it (which has to do with securities), the bank would cover the legal expenses. This will also be valid in case of settlement. As it comes to lawsuit against the Bank of Cyprus that will not be withdrawn/settled, the Court will decide who will cover the expenses, that will be determined by the Bailiff. The Association, said that this arrangement should not be perceived as an encouragement to the members to withdraw their lawsuits against Bank of Cyprus, since “this will be decided by their own members after they will negotiate with their lawyers”.

CySEC identifies improvements as well as weaknesses in money laundering prevention

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), has identified potential as well as weaknesses as it concerns money laundering and the financing of terrorism, for entities that are under its supervision. Specifically, according to the CySEC’s memo, the on-the-spot checks that were performed in 2017 and 2018, they identified improvement in the internal systems, checks as well as the procedures that the regulated entities follow in order to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism. However, the Commission identified common weaknesses and malfunctions as it concerns the entities that are under its supervision.

Studies for the expansion of Latsi port have ‘sunk’

While the demand for berths in Latsi rising constantly, studies for the port’s expansion are being stalled. Just last week at a meeting in the Cyprus Port Authority, in the presence of Mayor Polis Chrysochous, it was decided to carry out a new study of the extension of the port. A preliminary study had already been carried out with regards to the extension of the port and the construction of a quay to serve cruise ships, but it didn’t lead anywhere as the authorities could not reach a decision. Specifically, the architects estimated that the expansion will cost around €60m (with a 25% deviation). Given the projected cost, a proposal has been put forward to carry out a new study that includes only the expansion of the port to the north side.

Green light for gold mine in Mathiatis

The Department of Environment has finally green lit the exploitation of the gold in the old ‘Stroggylo’ Mines. The decision was preceded by the submission of modified plans by the mining company and the change of position by the Department of Antiquities.

Strike action was averted

Following behind-the-scenes meetings, the two sides at the Limassol port managed to not only avert the planned strikes at ports for today, but also renew the collective agreement of port workers until the end of 2020. The settlement resposnible for preventing today’s 24hour strike at Limassol port, was approved in an extraordinary meetings of the relevant associations. Politis reports that these settlements resulted from a meeting, which Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou also attended, that proved successful since they renewed their contract with port workers and the Cyprus Shipping Association, which is the responsible authority for sending workers to both Eurogate and DP World.

Antidote to delays

The bill which sees the creation of a Commercial and Admiralty courts was put forward yesterday by Parliament, after the approval from the Cabinet and the Ministry of Justice. The establishment of these courts is necessary for the quick ruling of various relevant cases, and will also reinforce Cyprus’ competitiveness as a high-quality service centre and an attractive investment destination, contributing to Cyprus’ long-term economic growth.

The energy program will not be overturned: TOTAL surveys

Philenews reports that the Turkish challenges do not appear to impact the Republic of Cyprus’ energy program in a negative way. This is the message received from France by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicos Christodoulides. And according to information, the French plans include conducting research surveys in four plots and five drillings in the years 2019 and 2020. Again according to information, in the next few days, the French company TOTAL is expected to start surveys in Blocks 2, 3, and 9 of the Cyprus EEZ. Moves are also expected in Block 7. These messages are considered important for Nicosia, because they represent a form of response to the Turkish challenges of the past few days. During his contacts in Paris, the Foreign Minister met with the Vice President of the Middle East and North Africa division of French oil and gas company Total, Elias Kassis, with whom he discussed the future plans of the company in the Cyprus EEZ, both with regard to drilling targets, as well as to new Blocks of the Cyprus EEZ.

Agreement on ‘Aphrodite‘ development in 2024

Negotiations between the Republic of Cyprus and the Noble-Shell-Delek consortium are being finalized for the development of the Aphrodite field with the first production of Cypriot natural gas expected in late 2024 beginning 2025. The last round of negotiations began yesterday and is concluding today. Today’s negotiations are also considered the most critical, since the two sides will amongst others, cover the small but significant differences remaining from the previous negotiations. According to Phileleftheros’ sources, one of the most critical points that the government side has set out to achieve during the renegotiation is to include specific and strict timetables binding the consortium Noble-Shell- Delek, for the development of the field and the production of natural gas to be piped to Egypt for liquefaction, at the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025.

GHS brings hope for thalassaemics

The International Thalassaemia day found Cyprus on the doorstep of the most significant reform in the island’s history, and that is the GHS, said the president of the Pancyprian Thalassaemia Association (PAS), Miltos Miltiades. He talked about the importance of the day to the thalassaemic community everywhere, but he also talked about what an important period for Cyprus is, just before the island’s greatest reform in the health sector. He stated that “having lived with the inadequacies of the previous system, we believe that the GHS is moving in the right direction, and is being supported by the appropriate pillars”. While still in progress, he said that they are in the process of giving their own proposals for the thalassaemics in the GHS framework, for the second phase of the implementation. During a previous discussion, he informed Phileleftheros about the various problems thalassaemics must overcome, and their requests. As it comes to pharmaceuticals, they are still waiting for the last approval by the Health Ministry for the amendment of a protocol, for a product that was non-viable for many years due to high cost. He explained that this alteration will allow a big group of people to access it, and will obviously improve their quality of life, and they hope that with the GHS, this issue will be solved permanently.

GHS: 35.000 minors register in the system

Until yesterday, registrations of minors in the system and with a paediatrician had reached 35.000. This number is increasing by the day, as it also has been happening for the adult catalogues. Meanwhile, attempts to attract more paediatricians are still ongoing. OKYPY said that parents/guardians of minor beneficiaries can also register through their Doctor-paediatrician and at all of the Organisation’s hospitals. Alithia also reports, that after the HIO’s announced that private insurance representatives were threatening doctors, the Insurance Association of Cyprus (SAEK) flatly rejected the complaints and accusations about threats.