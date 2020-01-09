Daily Press Review – 9/1/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Ecological buildings

Advertorial by Epiphaniou Energy about making energy-efficient buildings. It includes an image of the Wargaming building, with the caption saying that the building has had Daikin air conditioning systems installed. In the article, it says that the system is energy efficient, soundless and provides excellent quality air.

New digital structures

INBusiness magazine interviews AstroBank CEO Constantinos Loizides, who says among other that only with the development of new, suitable structures, technologies and services will the banks manage to survive the radical changes that are to come in the next few years. He also says that he is proud to have managed to become the CEO of the seventh largest American bank at the age of 34, and that when he was at Hellenic Bank, he launched a number of businesses that have done very well in Cyprus.

Reinforcement of the Larnaca Social Market

Hellenic Bank delivered food to the Larnaca Social Market. The food was donated by HB employees in Larnaca and Famagusta, and delivered by the head of the Larnaca-Famagusta branch network, Emily Pastelidou. Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras received the food, thanking Pastelidou and the staff for donating food, and saying that Hellenic Bank has always shown its human side, especially over Christmas.

High-rise buildings causing a headache at the banks

The financing of high-rise buildings and large developments, which aim to attract investors who wish to acquire a Cypriot passport, is causing a headache for bankers, who appear to be avoiding granting loans for such developments. The licensing of such large projects when the citizenship-by-investment scheme is on the decline with the introduction of stricter criteria is causing great concern to the banks and land developers. They are worried that the sudden increase in offer of luxury apartments will be accompanied with an equally sudden drop in demand, leaving hundreds of apartments unsold and millions of euros in losses. A senior bank executive told Phileleftheros that ever since 2013, the banks have been very careful about granting loans for the real estate sector. However, they didn’t stop financing properties, as the sector contributes significantly to the country’s GDP as well as offers thousands of jobs. However, they don’t grant loans for high-rise buildings so easily. Over the past few months, numerous developers have been seeking loans for such buildings, but have been turned down.

Securities holders concerned

The Bank Securities Holders Association has expressed its strong concern over the delays observed in its members’ cases within the Cypriot justice system, especially given that similar cases in Greece wrapped within 20 months. Its president Phivos Mavrovouniotis said yesterday that the association expected the state to live up to its promise to modernise the outdated judicial system and reduce the time it takes for cases to go to trial with experienced judges in financial affairs. As for the Solidarity Fund, he said that it currently had €55m in cash and around €100m worth of real estate. Another €40m is expected to be deposited in 2020. “These sums are currently not enough to begin the compensations. We are expecting a bigger and more effective contribution by the state to the Fund,” he said.

Developments in the Middle East cause fear for the economy

The geopolitical unrest in the Middle East is causing concern to Cypriot businesses, as is the steep rise in oil prices. The business classes are concerned that the rise in oil prices will increase the costs in the local market. Speaking to Phileleftheros, the head of hoteliers’ association PASYXE, Harris Loizides, said that he was closely monitoring the developments and was concerned. “We have overcome a lot of turbulence, even the Syrian crisis, and we don’t know what will happen in the future. The unrest in neighbouring countries is an imponderable factor that may impact Cyprus negatively. We do not know what the impact of this will be on our economy in the mid- and long-term,” he said.

Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan launch TurkStream gas pipeline

The Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, officially launched on Wednesday the TurkStream natural gas pipeline designed to ship Russian gas to Turkey and markets in south eastern Europe. Through TurkStream, Russia’s gas giant Gazprom will carry pipeline gas to Turkey and south and south eastern Europe—a region already heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies. TurkStream consists of two lines—one to carry gas for the Turkish market, and another to ship the gas further westward on to Bulgaria, Serbia, and potentially Italy and Hungary. During the inauguration Turkish President Erdogan said that Turkey will have an input in every project in the Eastern Mediterranean. Referring to Turkey’s hydrocarbon research activity in the eastern Mediterranean, he said the aim is the protection of the rights of Turkey and those of the Turkish-Cypriots. He reiterated than no plans without Turkey’s participation will succeed diplomatically because Turkey with its huge coastline in the Mediterranean should take part in every project in the area. President Putin during the meeting gifted the Russian President with a book on Eastern Mediterranean containing the agreement between Turkey and Libya and Turkish claims in the region undermining the sovereignty rights of its neighbours.

Energean seeking parties’ support

Energean and VTTV representatives through a series of meetings with political parties in Cyprus, DISY, AKEL, Green Party, etc. is trying to convince them that its proposal to transport gas to Cyprus from Israel via a pipeline serves public interest and will cut electricity costs. Although, the proposal was well received, the final decision is a matter of responsibility by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA). Beyond the issue of CERA’s responsibility, it is also a matter of political choices, which CERA could also have an impact on. For now, it appears that the government supports that the Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) operates for the first 10 years on a monopolistic basis as it is customary in other countries, utilizing the natural gas infrastructure at Vasilikos, and intends to examine proposals by other private companies in the future.

Countdown to Ayia Napa election

Elections in Ayia Napa for the declaration of a new mayor are going to take place on Sunday. Ayia Napa’s residents will decide their new Mayor. The Vice-Mayor Christos Zanettou and the Municipal Councillor Emilia Evangelou Xyda, are fighting for the post as independent candidates. The former is supported by DISY and DIKO while the latter is supported by AKEL and Citizen’s Alliance. As the Citizens’ Alliance party said, they have expressed their views and opinions on the development of Ayia Napa as well as for the biggest issue that we are faced, which is Local Administration reform. The Citizens’ Alliance believes that Xyda’s vision is aligned with the Party’s aspirations and calls on the voters to support her candidacy next Sunday. It should be noted that 3,334 voters are eligible to vote in the upcoming election (2,687 Cypriots and 647 EU residents).

Five main pillars for tourism

The National Tourism Strategy, which will be presented to the House on 21 January, includes five main pillars. After the end of the Cabinet meeting Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios, presented the policy axis. The first pillar entails making Cyprus a year-round tourist destination. The second pillar is that the entire island needs to benefit from tourism not just the tourist areas. The third pillar entails making Cyprus a tourist destination by increasing its competitiveness. The fourth pillar entails making Cyprus smarter as it comes to the use of digital technologies. The fifth and final pillar has to do with climate change and sustainable development. Perdios explained that Cyprus’ image as an environmentally conscious destination should be promoted.” This is something that especially concerns target-countries such as Scandinavian countries who have made huge strides and their people aim to choose to visit destinations that care for the environment and climate change”, he added.

We need to develop our tourism product

In an interview to InBusiness, Costaki Loizou, CEO of Louis Hotels argues that we need to develop and upgrade Cyprus’ tourism product, by developing new types of tourism that will contribute in the fight against seasonality so that Cyprus is able to compete with neighbouring destinations. He notes that Cyprus needs to turn to new markets to attract tourists and to that end, it is important to implement specific initiatives so as to increase the country’s connectivity with the rest of the world.

Patients send letter to Health Minister with the GHS’ 13 issues

In a lengthy letter to the Minister of Health, the Federation of Patients’ Associations, referred to pending issues, unsatisfied demands, difficulties to access medicines and a need to implement protocols and initiatives in order to upgrade equipment and services. The Federation’s president, Marios Kouloumas told Phileleftheros that they are anticipating having a meeting with Constantinos Ioannou. Some of the 13 issues that were raised in the Federation’s letter, relate to the patients’ service in the GHS framework, while others have to do with the need to upgrade the provided services. Others have to do with problems that the patients are faced with in their effort to ensure proper and quality medical treatment. Another part of the letter has to do with the pharmaceutical coverage of patients. Kouloumas explained that with the implementation of the GHS, some things have already changed, while others will change with the implementation of the second phase of the system in June. A very serious issue for the patients he said, is the matter of nominal demands, which are now being submitted by the doctors for patients who need specialised and mainly expensive treatment. These are examined by the competent committee of the Pharmaceutical Services. At the moment, it is not clear who will deal with the nominal demands; if they will remain at the Ministry of Health or they will be taken up by the competent committee of the HIO. Moreover, if they will be examined by the HIO, a relevant committee has not been set up yet. The current nominal demands will be approved by 31 May by the Pharmaceutical Services. The organised patients are also worried about the introduction of inpatient care or expensive treatment medicines, which are now mainly provided by the Public sector to the GHS patients. As they mention in their letter, the Compensations Committee needs to be immediately set up in order to achieve the smooth introduction of second phase medicines to the GHS. The compensations committee, that will be negotiating with the industry, has not been set up yet. Moreover, the patients group identifies serious problems in the operation of the Drugs Advisory Committee, which is the competent authority for the approval of medicines and their introduction to the system. “According to our sources in the HIO, there is a serious staffing problem in the Committee. Two clinical pharmacists are currently absent”.

People suffering from hepatitis

An organised patients’ group is calling the Ministry of Health to give GHS private doctors the right to prescribe patients medicines that they can obtain from state hospitals. “Patients suffering from Hepatitis B are getting their medicines from state hospitals, therefore private doctors registered to the GHS should be able to prescribe their patients these medicines that haven’t yet been included in the system and DNA tests, so as to ease the workload of state doctors as well as avoid the unnecessary inconvenience of patients”, said the Organised patients’ group in a letter to the Health Minister. The letter continues “so far, individuals with liver problems are forced to go to state hospitals, where they wait weeks before state doctors can even prescribe them their medicines, which among others are generic and very cheap”. Also, patients have to wait weeks, even months, in order to test their viral loads (HBV DNA, HCV RNA, GENOTYPES), which are only prescribed once or twice per year and are necessary for the treatment and monitoring of the disease’s course.

PASIN to decide today on MoU

Today is a big day for the smooth development of the second phase of the GHS. The Cyprus Association of Private Clinics and Hospitals is convening at 2 in the afternoon to approve or reject the MoU that was prepared by the HIO and given to the Association about three weeks ago. The concession of state guarantees to the private hospitals that would ensure their sustainability is formally pending. Behind-the-scenes however, PASIN has unofficially been informed that the Government is ready to meet their demand, under certain conditions and commit that if they deem necessary cover any deficits in the GHS budget for inpatient care through a complementary budget. The preparation of a complementary budget if needed, was left open also by the representatives of the HIO in the previous days, even if according to sources the concession of state guarantees will depend on the result of PASIN’s meeting today.

State obstetrician found completely inadequate

It appears that the Ministry of Health was gambling with the health of citizens, as despite receiving multiple complaints from state hospitals’ senior officials for the inadequacy of a gynaecologist-obstetrician, the Ministry continued to renew her contract and transferring her to different hospitals or divisions. This has arisen following her appeal to the Administrative Court because she was fired in the end, as she was found to be completely inadequate.

150,000 beneficiaries changed their GP

The HIO has renewed the right of beneficiaries to switch GPs once again. The main condition, of course, is to have been registered with their current GP for at least 3 months. In particular, Phileleftheros reports that from October until the end of December, over 150,000 beneficiaries had changed either their GP or paediatrician.

How to keep your adolescent child away from smoking

You tried to keep them from self-destructing through all different ages while growing up, and now that they’ve reached adolescence the most widespread harmful habit among young people that you need to keep them away from is smoking. Almost all adolescents have at least one friend who smokes, and almost certainly there will come a time when someone offers them a cigarette or they themselves may be curious to try. If they have the proper tools however, it’s more likely that they’ll exhibit restraint. You can set the good example by never smoking around the child or by quitting smoking, explaining to them why smoking has been romanticised in the past and appears appealing, explain the negative effects of smoking beyond health such as on the skin, teeth, hands, the awful smell and discuss about addiction and its consequences.

Smoking destroys the skin

Research has shown that smoking increases blood vessel contraction due to nicotine, which results in the insufficient blood supply to the skin, and so the lack of necessary oxygen and nutrients. The long-term lack of sufficient oxygen in the smoker’s skin allows for the creation of more “free oxygen radicals” that are toxic to the skin and damage DNA repair mechanisms. Consequently, the skin lacks the natural mechanisms of regeneration and repair and gets older faster. Furthermore, the movements the smoker makes with their mouth while smoking, eventually leave wrinkles around the mouth that would otherwise not normally form.