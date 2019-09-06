Daily Press Review – 6/9/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

People living close to former Co-op Makrasykas are upset

People living close to the central branch of the former Co-op Makrasykas in Larnaca, have been facing problems due to the problematic parking situation. Especially after the Co-op was sold off to Hellenic Bank, and the increased traffic at the branch, the situation has gotten so bad that the people living next to the bank are in a state of despair. People living on Ploutonos street are facing the biggest problems. Larnaca’s traffic police department is fully aware of the situation, after residents have made repeated complaints about the outbreak of cases of illegal parking, the consequences for the people’s daily lives as well as matters of road safety that arise. Moreover, representations have been made to Hellenic Bank, but without any response. On the part of the Larnaca Municipality, there has been an effort to solve the problems, by placing a double yellow line on Ploutonos street. However, this has not been successful, as cars keep parking illegally.

Problems in acquisition deal between NBG (Cyprus) and AstroBank

Kathimerini reports that there are problems in the finalisation of the deal between the National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) and AstroBank, for the acquisition of the former’s business by the latter. After a delay in the formalisation of the deal between Astrobank and the National Bank of Greece (Cyprus), questions are created for their deal. In the beginning – as it emerged – the delay in announcing anything official was due to bureaucracy; however, there have been problems in the agreement of the acquisition of NBG by AstroBank. There are two possibilities, according to sources from the banking circles. First, NBG may have considered that AstroBank’s offer is inadequate, while another possibility may be that NBG has decided to continue its activities in the Cypriot market, due to an arguably better economic situation in Greece, where the bank’s parent company operates. As it comes to the first scenario, it is doubtful if there will be new negotiations based on a new price, as Astrobank’s offer seems to be final. As it comes to the second scenario, the resumption of NBG’s operation in Cyprus, will be decided by the parent company and not the Cypriot subsidiary. The article notes that the two big deals in the sector, and specifically buyouts that have been achieved were the Hellenic Bank-Co-op deal and the acquisition of USB Bank by AstroBank.

SYPRODAT urges banks to stop “express” auctions

Bank borrowers’ protection association SYPRODAT claimed on Thursday that the banks have stepped up private auction procedures, setting the earliest possible dates for auctions and promoting all the procedures at an accelerated pace. In an announcement, SYPRODAT said that in July, the central Bank promised that it would propose alternative measures so that the banks would proceed with restructurings instead of foreclosures. On Monday, 9 September, the Central Bank and other relevant authorities will attend the House Finance Committee to present what they have done to implement this decision so far, it added.

Deflation continued in August

Annual inflation in August 2019 remained negative, continuing a downward trend for the third consecutive month. According to data released by the Statistical Service on Thursday, inflation dropped 0.7% in August, compared with the same month of 2018. The reduction is attributed mainly to a 3.19% decline in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, followed by transports with -2.94% and communications with -2.21%. There was an increase in prices in the education category, of 1.86%, followed by the furniture, housing equipment and cleaning products category by 1.44% and restaurants and hotels by 1.24%. There was also a 1.23% price increase in the housing, water, electricity and gas category; though the increase was considerably smaller compared with previous months. Nonetheless, CYSTAT said the average Index for September 2018 – August 2019 increased by 1.3% compared with that of September 2017 – August 2018, while during the preceding 12-month period the increase had been 0.5%.

Fatih begins second drilling on Monday

Phileleftheros reports that the Turkish drill ship ‘Fatih’ moved from drilling target ‘Alania 1’ to ‘Alania 2’, 3.5 nautical miles north of ‘Alania 1’, where drilling was taking place from May 3 to September 4. The new drilling will be Turkey’s third illegal drilling in the Cyprus EEZ. Drilling at ‘Alania 1’ was made at 1,200 meters depth of the sea while the target was at a depth of 3,100 meters below the seabed. According to information reported, during the drilling process, there were many problems and a few emergencies to be dealt with. The second drilling in the area according to Turkish calculations will take 56 days and specifically until November 1st. According to Turkish instructions, strict conditions of confidentiality will be in force.

7th Tripartite Energy Symposium Cyprus-Greece-Israel in December in Nicosia

The 7th Energy Symposium Cyprus-Greece-Israel entitled ‘Cyprus’ next steps in the energy sector’, will take place on December 5, 2019 with the participation of the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades and the Ministers of Energy of Cyprus, Greece and Israel. According to a press release, invited to speak, as the keynote speaker, will be the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, as well as the energy ministers of Cyprus Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Costis Hatzidakis of Greece and Yuval Steinitz of Israel. In addition, invitees at the Symposium are energy companies currently licensed to operate in the Cyprus EEZ presenting their plans, as well as internationally renowned personalities in the field of energy, academics and other stakeholders from Cyprus, Greece and abroad.

Hotel employees will have the final say

The mediation proposal for the renewal of the collective agreement in the hotel industry, was unanimously approved in the meetings of the Union boards. What remains now is to hear the position of all the employees via the District General Meetings. In separate meetings held by the hotel employee unions of PEO and SEK, members were informed about the initial agreement that was reached, after lengthy negotiations and the mediation of the Ministry of Labour. After this, all the Board members expressed their opinions. The agreement was approved by a large majority, even though it entailed some negative points. However, evaluating the agreement in its entirety, it was thought to be a decent compromise, considering the circumstances.

Medical tourism convention to be held on 25 September

The Cyprus Health Services Promotion Board, is organising its 12th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 25 September at 7pm, on the first floor of the KEVE building in Nicosia. Speakers include the Minister of Health, Constantinos Ioannou, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, KEVE’s chairman, Christodoulos Angastiniotis and the Chairwoman of the Health Services Promotion Board, Nitsa Kiliari.

Costakis Loizou: German market will have a key role in tourism

Costakis Loizou, the CEO of Louis plc, thinks that the German market will have a key role in the future of Cyprus tourism. He stressed that we need to adjust our services to the demands of this specific market. In an interview he gave to Stockwatch, Loizou speaks about the future of the largest tourist group in Cyprus, analysing the leasing and management strategy, instead of ownership for hotels, which aims to further reduce lending, and over time result in dividends. Loizou said that he considers the construction of new hotels as “reckless”, saying that they create a burden for the environment. He also notes that Louis has integrated sustainability in its strategy for authentic and quality tourism. The ultimate goal is to further grow the group as well as better manage periods of crisis, with the least possible negative consequences.

Appointments given out for 2021

Organised patients are reporting that state hospitals are working with fictional waiting lists and patients are inconvenienced by booking appointments for the end of 2020, or even in some cases the beginning 2021. They demand Okypy’s immediate intervention to clear the waiting lists, establish an afternoon schedule for all medical specialties and organise departments and clinics better so as to tackle the issue of “missed calls”. Speaking to Philelefhteros, the president of the Patients’ Association, Marios Kouloumas said that about a month ago they met with the president of OKYPY and gave him suggestions, requesting among other things, the immediate clearing of the waiting lists because this was not carried out and patients are still not served adequately. Mr Kouloumas mentioned that they will meet with the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades and they will discuss all of the patients’ complaints with the GHS.

Better healthcare means a lower mortality rate

PEO (Pancyprian Labour Federation) is worriedly watching the preparations in view of the implementation of the second phase of the GHS and inpatient care. In their announcement, PEO stated that they are keeping up with the latest developments and will not hesitate, if needed, to react to actions that will alter the GHS. They reiterate their stance that they are completely against any change to regulations that were already approved, as they prioritise the citizens’ financial comfort. The experience of the GHS until now has shown that there was a big social need for it.

Diabetics were informed about pharmaceuticals within the GHS

Yesterday, the Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou met with the Cyprus Association for Diabetes and they discussed the various issues that patients with diabetes face following the GHS’ implementation. The association was informed that as it comes to insulin, there is a wide range of insulin products of short, medium and long duration as well as combinations, and it was noted that the only type of insulin that has not yet been included in the GHS catalogues is those of very long duration, which must go through an evaluation by an ad-hoc committee first. During the second phase, patients will be granted insulin pumps by the HIO, but until then they may receive them by Okypy’s hospitals as they used to. The pharmaceuticals Jardiance, Synjarty, Forxica will be brought to an ad hoc committee for evaluation.

Senolytics need more research

The first hurdle facing the scientists who researched the effects of senolytics, related to identifying the exact target of the treatment, given that natural aging is associated with a complex systematic deterioration of the body. So, these medicines were firstly tested for particular medical situations, but these attempts are at embryonic stage. They found positive results in individuals with osteoarthritis. These medicines have aroused the interest of researchers as they appear to be functioning even later in life. These medicines were also found to have positive effect on obestity, which causes the premature aging of cells.

Electricity workers go on strike

Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority Employees Union (El-Sen) held a strike, which began by gathering outside the “authority’s” offices and walked to the “prime minister’s” office while shouting “No to privatisation” and holding banners which read “We will win via resistance” and “Come on Ers”. El-Sen President Kubilay Özkıraç said that during a meeting with Kudret Özersay, he told them that the government is against buying generators and that transferring electricity from Turkey is simply a dream.

We are all individually responsible for single-use-plastics

The Head of Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus, Ierotheos Papadopoulos, spoke to CNA and said that each one of us has an individual responsibility to be responsible with regards to single-use-plastics, but underlined that in cases where self-regulation fails to bring results, the State will need enforce it. Mr. Papadopoulos spoke after a meeting with the leader of the Cyprus Green Party George Perdikis. He stated that they discussed climate change, the Amazon, and what we can do in Cyprus at a local level. He especially mentioned the matter of single-use-plastics, and said “It’s one of Cyprus’ issues and it’s an issue for which each citizen can make a difference with their own behaviour”. Mr. Papadopoulos said that for someone coming to Cyprus for the first time, the amount of plastic waste is shocking, and actions need to be taken on the national level.