Daily Press Review – 4/9/2019

Single-digit NPL rates is the only way

At the end of 2018, we found out for the first time that banks aim to reduce their NPL rates to single-digit numbers. Even though they haven’t managed to achieve this yet, procedures are already underway. Inevitably, this will become possible only though the sale of their problematic NPLs to investors. The reality is that single-digit NPL rates will mark the return of “normalcy” to the Cypriot banking system, after a period of 10 years. Last week at the announcement of Bank of Cyprus’ results, it was mentioned for the first time that their shareholders may even get dividends. In the presentation addressed to investors, it was reported the payment of dividends and bonuses may be currently prohibited, but this may be reversed if allowed by srep2019. The Bank of Cyprus holds €570m in capital, and it is way above the supervisory requirements. This difference does not reduce the likelihood of violating the threshold, bringing the bank closer to sharing dividends, depending on srep2019. At the same time at Hellenic Bank, there may not be a tangible document or something similar, but when the Bank’s CEO and CFO are asked about the matter, have replied the following: “At the moment, the ECB does not allow paying dividends to its shareholders, and this many change when the NPLs are reduced to normal levels, thereby reaching the average European rate and when the banks have a steady and sustainable model of growth”. Regional Investment Fund, AXIA says that banks may be able to share dividends when the NPLs of the banks are reduced below 10%. In its multi-page and thorough report, AXIA stresses that Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank exceed the regulatory capital requirements of 2020 by €1.1b. The article also reports that apart from the sales of NPL portfolios that are planned for the next months by Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank, ESTIA will also help service the NPLs of the two banks.

Interest rates: reduction on deposits, increase in loans

The Central Bank issued yesterday data showing a reduction in interest rates on deposits and a significant increase in loans. Indeed, the prediction is that there will be a follow-up, expanding the profit margin of the banks. The interest rate for households in July on fixed term deposits was reduced to 0.46%, compared to 0.52% in the previous month. Banks offer a 0.2% on new deposits, applying pressure on further reducing the interest rates. It should be noted that this is the first time that the interest rate of household deposits has subsided below the Eurozone average (0.3%). On the other hand, the average interest rate on current housing loans (over 5 years), marginally dropped to 2.36%, compared with 2.38% the previous month, while the interest rate for new loans was reduced to 2.08%. Haravgi goes on to say that in August, Hellenic Bank started charging the deposits of its bigger clients with a negative rate, while other banks are headed to the same direction. It should be noted that the average rate is negative in seven Eurozone countries: Luxembourg (-0,24%), Spain (-0,1%), Germany (-0,08%), Belgium (-0,06%), Ireland (-0,02%), the Netherlands (-0,02%) and Austria (-0,01%).

Free cash withdrawals at more than 350 ATMs across the island for AstroBank’s customers

Following an agreement with the company Euronet Worldwide, AstroBank’s credit card holders will gain access to Cyprus’ biggest Automated Teller Machine (ATM) network at more than 350 service points across Cyprus and free of charge. Additionally, the ATMs of Euronet support free cash withdrawals through AstroBank’s “Instant Cash” service, which allows cash withdrawals without the use of a card. In a statement, the CEO of AstroBank, Constantinos Loizides, said that our era is defined by the customers’ growing need for speed and flexibility. He noted that “AstroBank continues to invest in innovation and quality service, while at the same it is upgrading its services and products through quick and flexible procedures”. “We want to provide our customers with smart solutions, which improve their daily lives and respond to their specific needs, while we also want to upgrade the banking experience”, Mr Loizides concluded.

Sea taxis and busses on the way

Limassol municipality has carried out a sustainability study into the possibility of setting up sea taxis and buses in the town; and it appears at first view that the project is viable. The study’s findings are expected to be discussed by the Municipal Council soon, and once approved, which is considered a certainty, the municipality will open tenders to bring in private investors to implement the project. Among other, architect and municipal engineer Stelios Stylianides says that the sea taxis and busses will link the new Limassol port with other coastal areas in Limassol, all the way up to the Amathounta area, while it will operate from March until October, when there are the most tourists. One of the objectives is to provide tourists who arrive at Limassol port on cruises and have just a few hours in Limassol, to visit various coastal areas of the town more comfortably. It will also have a very positive impact on traffic jams, which are expected to become even worse what with the high-rise buildings that are being built.

Marina project still unclear

Even though the proposal for the joint development of Larnaca port and marina was submitted by the interested bidders in July, the Transport Ministry has still not entered negotiations with the investors as there are a number of matters pending that require legal and other clarifications. Among these issues is the fact that the joint venture that submitted the €1b proposal comprises two related companies, which each have issued capital of two shares worth €1, which means a total of €2. This may sound surprising, Phileleftheros reports, however legal sources specialising in corporate law tell the paper that this is not a rare phenomenon. For the banks to finance such investments, they ask for there to be a special purpose company – for the investment – and its issued capital does not necessarily have to be high. What’s essential, the sources said, is for there to be clear capital adequacy among the shareholders as well as the financier who will finance the investment, and this is what needs to be clarified in the specific case. The paper learns that the ministry is currently discussing this with the Law Office.

ESCROW account key to the EEZ

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has submitted a proposal to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for the creation of an ESCROW account, where the Turkish Cypriots’ (TC) share from the sales of natural gas can be deposited, according to Kathimerini’s sources. The proposal was made verbally during the two leaders’ meeting on 9 August, and then submitted in writing later on. Akinci’s initial reaction was positive, though the final say in the matter will come from Ankara. The paper’s sources said that Anastasiades’ proposal includes certain preconditions for the TC side to be in a position to withdraw its share from the proceeds of the sale of NG from reserves of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The proposal effectively demolishes Akinci’s proposal for the establishment of a special committee to manage hydrocarbons. If the proposal is accepted, the Escrow account will be opened following an agreement between the two sides. It will be opened by the Republic of Cyprus, which will have to agree with the TC side on who will be its manager.

“They always come back”

Larnaca leads the way among the island’s coastal towns when it comes to returning tourists, with 60% of tourists who visit the town returning for another vacation, according to official statistics. The town’s tourism board is capitalising on this, with its promotional campaign “They Always Come Back”. Its logo is the flamingo, which migrates to the town every year for the winter months.

Report on A&E departments ready

A special committee that was created by the Minister of Health, Constantinos Ioannou to look into the problems faced by A&E departments around Cyprus, is proposing, that the University of Cyprus as well as the Health Insurance Organisation become involved in the effort to upgrade the A&E departments of states hospitals. The report of the committee describe how A&E departments work today, and confirms that the departments are understaffed. At the same time, it stresses the need to involve the HIO in the measures aimed at improving the situation, since, according to the Committee, with the second phase of implementation of the GHS, the A&E departments will be joining the GHS, and any problems that aren’t solved will be transferred to the System. The members of the committee report that if the problems of the A&E departments aren’t solved, there is a risk for a serious crisis in the health sector, since urgent medical care is a main pillar for all healthcare systems around the world. As it comes to reinforcing the departments with medical staff, the committee doesn’t hesitate to propose the employment of doctors from third countries, who have experience in A&E, given of course that they speak Greek.

OKYPY: Referral procedure is clear

OKYPY’s spokesperson, Charalambos Harilaou said that the referral procedure is clear as it comes to specialist doctors, when was called to comment on EDEK’s position that the procedure constitutes a violation of law. Harilaou explained that the patient must first visit their personal doctors, and if needed he will be referred to a specialist for further tests. If the patient wishes to visit the specialist directly, then they must pay the €25-copayment, Harilaou said. The procedure is clear, he stressed.

The three issues of the GHS and the President’s concerns

Kathimerini reports that September will be a very important month in terms of reforms concerning the implementation of the GHS. Three months after the implementation of its first phase, the President of the Republic (PoR), Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, is making preparations in order to get involved in GHS issues again, so as to overcome the issues that have emerged so far. His involvement will act as a catalyst in solving these serious issues that are expected to impact the second phase of the GHS. Despite any operational problems that negatively affect the quality of services provided within the GHS, the government needs to overcome the state hospitals problem, who still have a negative stance and refuse to join the GHS. The lack of available hospital beds in state hospitals is a matter of high priority for the PoR, as state hospitals won’t be able to carry the weight of the GHS’ inpatient care during the second phase of implementation. Stakeholders are optimistic with regards to CyMA’s proposal that will be presented to the President on 12 September. Taking into consideration the MoH’s evaluation, the government appears to be especially concerned with three main issues. These include the abuse of the health system, the large amount of prescriptions, as well as clinical examinations mainly in laboratories outside of state hospitals. These three matters will be at the centre of the President’s discussion with the relevant bodies.

Hormone replacement therapy can cause breast cancer

According to a recent scientific research published on The Lancet, the risk of breast cancer, due to hormone replacement as a treatment for menopause, is double than what we previously thought. Researchers found that this treatment directly causes breast cancer; and the longer the treatment, the bigger the risk. The experts noted that completing the treatment does not mean that the risk is immediately reduced. The findings show that 1 in 50 women going through this treatment, (taking a daily dose of oestrogen and progesterone for five years) will develop breast cancer. The researchers analysed data from 58 international studies in with a total 108,000 women participants, who developed breast cancer following a hormonal replacement therapy during menopause.

Innovative scientific research for microplastics

The International Water Research Centre “Nireas” of the University of Cyprus is involved in an innovative scientific research project which aims to better understand the process by which microplastics and nano-plastic particles spread and end up in the environment. The study looks into how waste ends up in the nature, through the dumping processed urban waste or through their re-utilisation in various ways and seeks to understand how plastics affect the environment. Nireas participates in the scientific programme ‘NANO-CARRIERS’, which has been selected for funding by “Water Challenges for a Changing World”. The project began in September 2019, and will last for 3 years.