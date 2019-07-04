Daily Press Review – 4/7/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Banks now have fees for everything

Phileleftheros reports that banks are now charging for everything, even for simply maintaining the customer’s account, while some have changed their fees and others are preparing for it. No matter if someone loses their pin number, wants to count coins or withdraw money, everything has a fee. Conversely, through e-banking, there aren’t extra charges for some services. According to Phileleftheros’ study, banks in Cyprus still have cheaper charges compared to Greece, as well as compared to the rest of Europe. According to data gathered through the websites of the banks, most of them have proceeded to change their charges in June, as of 5 August, Alpha Bank Cyprus will have new charges for some of its services. In their effort to reinforce their income base, the banks have changed their pricing policy, putting an end to the era where their customers were holding multiple accounts. The low interest margins, have changed the charges of the banks for different services, even those that were once offered for free. The client will now be charged for anything that costs the bank. The article goes on to report on some of the charges. At Bank of Cyprus, cheque books cost €25, while the order to annul or cancel a cheque payment costs between €10-15. The fee for keeping an account with a €3.000 limit is €3, while an account with a €10.000-limit costs €5. Withdrawing money from the tills costs 10% (minimum €0.05/maximum €2). At Hellenic Bank, cheque books with 50 cheques cost €20 and 15-cheque cheque books cost €10. Cancelling a cheque payment costs €10 for every cheque with a €50-cap. Exchanging coins to cash or inversely for sums up to €50 but for sums over €50 this stands at 1.5% (min. €3 – max €25). At Alpha Bank issuing a cheque book costs €20, while annulling or cancelling a cheque payment costs €10 each. Depositing cash costs 0.10% per transaction (min. €0.50 – max €4).To deposit more than €5000, there is a 0.10% fee (with min. €5 – max. €7). At Eurobank, ordering a cheque book costs €8, revoking a cheque payment costs €8-16. At the House Finance Corporation, issuing a cheque book costs €10.

Central Bank: USB’s operating license was withdrawn

The Central Bank announced the withdrawal of the operating license of USB Bank PLC (“USB”). As the announcement says, The European Central Bank (“ECB”), on the recommendation of the Central Bank of Cyprus, has taken the decision on 28/05/2019 to proceed with the withdrawal of the authorisation of USB Bank PLC to operate as a credit institution. The above decision was taken by the ECB, after USB gave up its operating license with a written notice to ECB.

Arapoglou purchases another batch of BoC shares

Following the purchase of 10.000 BoC shares, the chairman of the Bank’s BoD, Takis Arapoglou proceeded to purchase an additional 20.000 shares. Specifically, he bought 20.000 BoC shares in four transactions. The average price of the shares stood at around €1.7185, while their total value amounted to €34.370.

Businesses concerned with location of new Paphos jetty

In Paphos, tourism-related businesses expressed their concerns over the proposed new jetty and the location where it will be constructed. In a statement to CNA, Andreas Demetriades head of EVE, stated that on 9 July they will hold a meeting with Paphos businesses, Vasiliki Anastasiadou Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios, which will be attended by MPs, Paphos Mayor etc. EVE said that they trust Paphos as an attractive destination for cruise ships with significant advantages. They highlighted that if the jetty was built in Kato Paphos, visitors arriving from cruises would be very satisfied, as ancient monuments, café-restaurants and a pier are in close proximity. In the case where the jetty is built in Potima – where they’re planning to also build the marina – there won’t be enough space to serve cruise-ships, and it is worth to note that at the moment, because there is no jetty, visitors from cruises have to be taken by boat to the Kato Paphos marina.

MSD & Cyprus Red Cross offer a helping hand

A family going through a financial crisis has received a more functional house, with potential for a better future, by the pharmaceutical company MSD in Cyprus, in collaboration with Cyprus Red Cross (CRC). A father and two kids witnessed their house changing in just a few days. With MSD’s important contribution in Cyprus, they were able to divide the living room into two bedrooms, so the second child may have their own room, and buy new furniture. Members of MSD and CRC worked tirelessly to achieve the final result.

They transformed school clinics into offices and storage rooms

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou exposed the Minister of Education & Culture Kostas Champiaouris, about school clinics. As the Health Minister reveals, most of them are inadequate while others were transformed in storage rooms or offices. It is worth to note, that out of 458 public schools, only 143 have a proper, adequate school clinic with the required equipment and according to the relevant regulations.

Proposal for prescriptions

Yesterday, Constantinos Ioannou presented a proposal to the Council of Minister with which they would adjust prescriptions for products and medication by OKYPY’s pharmacies. They will execute prescriptions of GPs and specialized doctors of both public and private sector, who are registered with the GHS, for patients who own card for free health-care coverage. This is in compliance with the transitioning period for pharmacies, as state pharmacies will remain in operation until 31 August 2019, until private pharmacies can take on the whole mantle.

PASYKI not impressed as A&E strike moves forward

The public sector is still going through a crisis, as yesterday’s meeting between OKYPY and PASYKI did not satisfy doctors who appear determined to continue with their 24hour strike in the Accidents and Emergency Department next Tuesday. Soteris Koumas, the president of PASYKI, left little room for a revision of their decision, but they will announce their final decision following tomorrow’s board meeting. According to Mr. Koumas, the solutions given by OKYPY are only temporary “we were not satisfied and this is not what we expected. They informed us that 4-5 doctors had been hired but they’re not sure whether these doctors have accepted the job or when they can start. These are unspecialized doctors but they are said to be experienced, but this remains to be seen.” He added “as a union as well as doctors, we cannot approve the fact that they bought services, there must be cohesion in the medical sector”. Mr. Koumas also discussed the issue of the increase in their salaries “our request is not only financial, and if they want to raise our salaries why haven’t they done this sooner? This proves that salaries in the public sector are lower and they are trying to improve them”. He said “this strike will move forward, as this is a cry for help due to some people not doing their jobs properly”.

Patients struggling to find their medicine

Politis reports that patients had a hard time searching for their medicine, trying multiple pharmacies to find what they’re looking for, meanwhile state pharmacies are fully stocked. Many pharmacies have shortages for various medications, and as such patients are struggling to find the right ones. The Health Ministry and HIO are trying to come up with solutions. For example, an individual complained because he couldn’t find the medicine Inspra, which they’d be taking for many years now, and they ended up visiting 6 different pharmacies until they found it.