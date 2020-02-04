Daily Press Review – 4/2/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

In the press today:

Presentations as part of the “Logopaignion 2020” competition

The meetings with Gymnasium and Lyceum students who applied to participate in the “Logopaignion” competition to develop a videogame were completed on 22 and 29 January. The competition is being organised by the RISE Research and Innovation Centre and the IT Departments of the Universities of Nicosia and Cyprus, with the support of Wargaming. Students had the opportunity to hear presentations by RISE and Wargaming experts. Dr Demetris Antoniades (RISE) explained the meaning of “Smart Town”, which is the theme of the competition, while Alexandros Mitsis (Wargaming) described how a videogame is designed, and Dr Panayiotis Charalambous (RISE) explained the interesting details of producing a videogame. The meetings with university students will take place on 19 February.

Giorgos Papakonstantinou in Cyprus with Life Changing Ideas

Former Greek Finance Minister and current professor at the European University Institute in Florence Giorgos Papakonstantinou will be in Cyprus to speak as part of the Life Changing Ideas series of speeches. In his speech, “Whatever it Takes”, he will provide information and ideas as analysed in his books, which have been recognised internationally. It will take place on 27 February at the University of Nicosia and is sponsored by Hellenic Bank.

IN Business Awards 2019: Hellenic Bank receives CSR Award, sponsored by OPAP Cyprus

Hellenic Bank was honoured with the CSR Award at the INBusiness Awards 2019. The award, which was picked up by Constantinos Pittalis, Investor Relations Manager at HB, acknowledges HB’s actions to help the environment, society and people. HB invests in programmes such as the one offering scholarships, which supports over 80 students, while its “You have the power” initiative supports vulnerable groups. It invests in educating its customers on digital services (emathisis), while it runs mobile banking units to serve people in the rural communities. Its proper management of energy consumption through the ISO 5001 and the ‘Green Offices’ programme are also very important to the bank. And then there is its ‘Eco Schools’ initiative, while it also trains its staff to operate feedback systems. In his speech, Mr Pittalis said the award reflects the hard work that is carried out by everyone at HB. “We turn our company’s values into action, acknowledging the responsibility we have towards society, the environment and people,” he said. “Tonight’s recognition encourages us to continue to do even more and raise the bar higher.”

Almost 2,000 letters for foreclosures

There has been a considerable increase in letters sent out by the banks to debtors who are not meeting their loan instalments, warning them that their property will be foreclosed. From the beginning of 2019 up until the end of June, 1,971 such letters were sent, with a significant increase being recorded in the third quarter compared to the second. There was a 34.01% increase, while the letters mainly concerned farm and land plots. According to the data, which was sent to the House by the Central Bank, of the 1,971 warning letters that were sent, 266 properties have already been sold; in other words, 13.5% of them have been foreclosed. Only three of those were primary residences: one in the third quarter worth €154,000 and two in the second quarter with a combined market value of €1.71m. The increase in letters in the third quarter of 2019 appears to concern the foreclosure of homes/apartments, with the number reaching 216, from 137 in the second quarter.

Conflict of Interests first, then the meeting

The House Watchdog Committee will convene at 10.15 on Thursday to be updated by the Central Bank Governor, Constantinos Herodotou, about the NPLs held by politically exposed persons (PEPs). MPs are expected to request a list of the names of PEPs – the one that was previously handed back to Herodotou by House President Demetris Syllouris – as well as other information that will assist in the parliamentary probe. Phileleftheros learns that Syllouris will preside over the committee meeting. But before he does so, he will have to declare whether he, his wife or children have NPLs or had loans written off. The same goes for the other MPs who will participate in the discussion, as they will have to declare whether they have a conflict of interests. The paper warns Syllouris and the Committee members not to close the session off to the media.

NPLs, write-offs and the debate

Green Party leader Yiorgos Perdikes has sent letter to the Chairman of the House Watchdog Committee asking for Thursday’s discussion on PEPs’ loans to also include a discussion of the topic tabled by ruling DISY, on debts that were written off by the banks for political parties or companies/organisations connected to the parties, as well as for PEPs.

DISY proposal: It wants a firm for PEPs’ NPLs

DISY’s deputy president Harris Georgiades yesterday suggested that a foreign firm is appointed to investigate the data and information on the NPLs held by PEPs, as well as political parties and other connected organisations/companies. This will ensure full transparency, he said.

Concerns about changes to Laiki and FBME resolution

The House Finance Committee yesterday asked for clarifications over whether changes that are being proposed in the harmonising law for the resolution of credit institutions and investment firms will impact on existing resolution procedures. The aim of the amending law is to harmonise with EU Directive 2014/59 and introduce provisions for the better implementation of the basic law. A Finance Ministry spokesman told MPs that the new law will not have any impact on existing resolution procedures; but the Committee members were not convinced. The Committee chairman and two other MPs therefore asked for written assurances that the change to the law will not affect the current resolution process for legacy Laiki Bank and FBME. Their concerns have to do with the introduction of a new provision enabling the resolution authority to renew the term of the special administrator, as well as another granting the resolution authority the right to suspend criminal proceedings.

Eurozone public debt at 86.1%, at 97.8% in Cyprus

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the Eurozone public debt to GDP ratio was 86.1%, compared with 86.4% at the end of the second quarter, according to Eurostat. The debt to GDP ratio for the EU28 dropped from 80.4% to 80.1%. In Cyprus the ratio dropped significantly from 107% in the second quarter, to 97.8%.

Vote on Deputy Ministry of Innovation this Friday

The bill for the establishment of the Deputy Ministry of Innovation and Digital Policy will be put to the vote at the House Plenum this Friday. The House Finance Committee yesterday decided to send the bill without any amendments. The law is expected to come into effect on 1 March.

Green light for a petroleum tank complex at Vasilikos

The Department of the Environment approved the construction and operation of the Petroleum Tanks Complex (CRCS) and related facilities and accesses that will be owned by HELPE Cyprus Ltd, through its subsidiary, Yugen Ltd. The project is located within the area covered by the Vasilikos Development Plan. The products will be transported by tankers with a maximum capacity of 135,000 MT to the VTTV pier. In the future, these tankers will also use existing port facilities and associated infrastructure (pipeline systems) at Vasilikos Port to unload and transport products to the proposed project.

Angelides: Charles de Gaulle sends clear messages of support to Cyprus

Defense Minister Savvas Angelides said in an Alpha broadcast that the presence of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the region, which is a tangible proof of Cyprus-France military co-operation, sends clear messages of support to Cyprus. Commenting on his meeting with the French Ambassador to Cyprus, he said that a strategy has been put in place, including military cooperation with France, and exchanged views and assessed the work done so far. He added that the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier is due to reach Limassol port later this month and that its presence in the region is tangible evidence of military co-operation with France but it also sends a message of support for the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus. “From time to time there will be aircraft flights from the aircraft carrier, which will be visible. There will also be joint exercises. The aircraft carrier has troops that are not only aviators but also navy, they are special forces, they are a whole army. ” Asked if the French warship would remain in the area and accompany the drilling by Eni-Total in March, Angelides pointed out that it is a joint France – Cyprus policy not to militarize the Cyprus energy programs.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources to visit Cyprus today

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon will hold meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy, Nikos Christodoulides and Yiorgos Lakkotrypis during which the issue of Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone will be discussed. The first objective of the visit is to deepen cooperation at the 3 + 1 level, so he will be accompanied by a team of high-level coastguard and security officials. The second objective is to send the message (primarily to Turkey) that this model of cooperation promoted by Cyprus, Greece and Israel should be followed by other countries in the region .On Wednesday he will attend along with Minister Lakkotrypis the opening of a meeting of a working group, the establishment of which was agreed at the 1st Energy Ministerial Conference of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US that took place in Athens in August 2019. This will be the first meeting of the working group focusing on joint emergency preparedness and response mechanism for offshore oil and gas operations. Lakkotrypis and Fannon will hold a meeting on the sidelines of this event on Wednesday, while the US official will also meet with Foreign Minister Christodoulides on Thursday prior to his departure.

Ankara ‘commits’ Blocks 11 and 12 for ‘Yavuz’ in a new navtex

Turkey proceeded with yet another extremely provocative action, the issuance of NAVTEX 0215/20, committing Blocks 11 & 12 of the Cyprus EEZ for the Turkish ‘Yavuz’ drill ship, until 24 May. Indeed, the area committed is located in Block 11where Italian Eni and French Total operate, as well as in Block 12 where Shell and Noble Energy have interests. This implied that Ankara directly questions the authority and rights of five countries. Italy, France, Britain, the Netherlands (Shell is Dutch-British), and the US apparently assuming that no one will protest against Turkey for its interests.

Israel’s Delek expects decision on Leviathan expansion in 2020

Israel’s Delek Drilling expects a final investment decision on expanding exports from the major gas field Leviathan this year, either with using an LNG facility in Egypt or by building a floating terminal at sea, its CEO said on Monday. The offshore Leviathan project came online a month ago and is already supplying Egypt and Jordan with natural gas. The project is led by partners Delek and Texas-based Noble Energy. Delek CEO Yossi Abu told a conference of investors that in order to further develop Leviathan, his company was in talks with banks for securing $2.5 billion of long-term funding, either through bank financing or bonds.

Vacancies at National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission

Economy Today reports that there are career opportunities relating to the casino, as five new vacancies were announced for the National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission. The article goes on to list all the vacancies and the details of their details. Specifically, the article details the duties of the two Casino Supervisors who will work alongside the other supervisors at the facilities of the casinos across Cyprus, on a shift basis.

Hard Rock appeals Hellinikon casino decision – “We have the best proposal”

Hard Rock International filed a preliminary appeal to Greece concerning the recent Hellinikon Casino tender decision by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP). Based upon the evidence gathered, Hard Rock believes the outcome of the initial decision was false and remains confident in its submission and firmly believes its proposal is the best for Hellinikon and Greece. “We are confident that the judicial and administrative systems, whether in Greece or the EU, will recognise that Hard Rock International has been unfairly treated. Hard Rock remains supportive of the current Greek administration and is hopeful that Prime Minister Mitsotakis will personally take action to investigate the claims put forth in our appeal and work toward his administration’s promise of a business-friendly environment and a bright future for the country of Greece,” Hard Rock said.

Bill regulating noise pollution

Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris informed the House Internal Affairs Committee that a bill regulating noise pollution will be legally vetted and returned by the Legal Service over the next few days. The bill is intended to allow local authorities to regulate the hours of operation and limit noise pollution resulting from the operation of clubs in certain areas. The local authorities will issue relevant licenses of operation indicating the authorised schedule of opening hours.

People’s daily lives will not be affected by Brexit

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades and the British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie both gave reassurances that the Cypriots’ daily lives will not be affected by Brexit, during a meeting. According to the Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, the two leaders discussed the departure of the UK from the EU and their link to Cyprus, while they also mentioned the Cyprus Problem, with the President of the Republic reconfirming his readiness for a resumption of talks. The two parties also discussed matters relating to commerce and the bilateral relationship of Cyprus with the UK, while the two sides highlighted their intention to continue the relationship and the potential for even more cooperation. Asked about the rights of the British in Cyprus, Koushos said that while it may be too early to speak about specific issues, the general line of the government is that the rights of the British will not be affected. These include visiting Cyprus or staying in Cyprus or buying property on the island. On his part, the British High Commissioner said that both countries will continue to cooperate closely in the future, mainly for the Cyprus problem, as well as on matters of itnernaitonal interest such as climate Change. He also reassured the President that the rights of the Cypriot citizens in the UK will not be affected, noting that Cypriots will be able to continue to travel to the UK without needing a visa.

The impact of climate change on tourism

The most serious challenge facing the tourism industry is climate change. On the one hand due to the rise of temperature, encouraging tourists to stay in the country, and on the other due to increased emissions, people are looking for alternative ways to travel. If Cyprus doesn’t review its policies, it will see a reduction in arrivals. Already, tourism from Scandinavian markets has been reduced. As the CEO of Thanos Hotels and Resorts, Thanos Michaelides reports in an article on Phileleftheros we have already seen a reduction of arrivals from these countries, which is directly linked to the higher temperatures recorded in North Europe. As such, due to the increased temperatures, Cyprus’ main tourist markets can choose to go to the beaches of their countries. Moreover, climate change has led many people to re-evaluate the way they travel. In Sweden, people tend to avoid vacationing outside the country, so as not to travel by air. It should be noted that the Swedish market recorded a 6% drop in 2019, compared to 2018. Air travel has almost become taboo, due to their negative impact on the environment.

Cancer-patient daily care unit

The processes for establishing a cancer-patient daily care unit at the new under construction wing of Larnaca General Hospital, are at an advanced stage. This development was the reason for the recent meeting between the patient associations, the general director of OKYPY Larnaca – Famagusta, which also included the general manager of Larnaca Hospital medical and nursing staff, the general manager of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, as well as representatives of anti-cancer association PASYKAF, Europa Donna and the Christina Apostolou Foundation.

€28.7m for 201,561 patients in 4 years

More than 200,000 patients have been served between 2016 and until the end of 2019, through 2 programmes implemented by the Ministry of Health. These programmes involve carrying out surgical operations and the operation of outpatient health centres on an overtime basis of the public sector, but also for the purchase of services from the private sector as well as medical centres abroad. The expenditure over this period totalled to €28,699,433 for 201,561 patients. The official data was presented during yesterday’s conference by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Christina Yiannaki, who emphasised on the new programme implemented since September 2019, which concerns the funding of children with disabilities for specific treatments. This programme includes physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, ergotherapy and speech therapy in the private sector for children between the ages of 3-18. She said that with the implementation of new, transparent procedures and in the context of cost-savings, “serious and thorough efforts are being made to reduce, where possible, the costs per patient “.

Built a hospital in just 8 days

Wuhan managed to build a hospital, in order to accommodate patients who have contracted the new coronavirus, in just 8 days. The hospital can accommodate up to 1,000 patients with confirmed case of coronavirus, as it was designed to decongest the other hospitals of the area, after they were found to have shortages of hospital beds.

Deaths from cancer stand at around 10 million per year

Deaths due to cancer have been steadily increasing in recent years. 14.1 million new cases were recorded worldwide in 2012, 18 million in 2018, and it is estimated that by 2025 it will reach 19.3 million. It is also estimated that deaths from cancer stand at about 10 million per year. In Cyprus, there were 67,000 new cancer cases and about 32,000 deaths per year. Today, cancer is the leading cause of death in our country as well, with 27% overall and 38% under the age of 65. More than 1/3 of cancers could be prevented by raising awareness and consequently taking measures to adopt hygiene, living and nutrition rules, such as smoking cessation, avoiding alcohol, avoiding unhealthy food and beverages, which mainly include sugar, with the consequent reduction in the incidence of obesity, and finally with daily physical activity.

Look at what cigarettes do to the lungs

It is common knowledge that smoking is related to lung cancer, or asthma, but only a few realise the full extent of the impact on the lungs, as a result of smoking. Even passive smoking (inhalation of second-hand smoke) can have severe long-term damage. The article compares x-rays between a chronic smoker and a healthy person. Smoking damages lung tissue, as a cigarette contains around 4,000 chemical substances, including carbon monoxide. These chemicals “disarm” the natural immune system of the lungs. Healthy lungs should have a light pink colour, while the lungs of a smoker have a dark colour and spots due to inhaling tar from the cigarette. The texture is also different. (The article shows shocking videos and pictures).