Daily Press Review – 31/7/2019

Searching for agreement on next best thing for foreclosures

Kathimerini Economy reports that negotiations between the parties and the Central Bank on the changes of the foreclosures law have been feverish. The head of the Central Bank, Constantinos Herodotou, met with the parties in an effort to mitigate the consequences of the bill that was passed by the House and vetoed by President Nicos Anastasiades. Banking circles stress that DIKO’s new proposal will have consequences for the banks, but these in no way compare to the consequences the party’s first proposal would have. Until Friday, all the necessary changes to the specific document will have been completed and it seems that on Friday, DIKO’s new proposal will be approved. Moreover, it is not ruled out that the Ministry of Finance or the Central Bank may submit a new proposal that will meet the needs of all sides. The article also argues that the Minister of Finance mentioned a consequence that had not been heard before. According to his calculations, a potential change in the legislation would impact on the state guarantees that will be granted to Hellenic Bank as part of the agreement for it to acquire the former Cyprus Co-operative Bank. As he said, the guarantees will increase by €160m to €280m.

Tax avoidance in EU costs €825b per year

The EU’s Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive came into effect on 1 January. The Directive aims to strengthen measures against tax avoidance which costs European countries €825b per year. The process that has started in 2012, with a view to enhance national measures, while its latest directive focuses on the offensive tactics of certain multinational companies who are trying to avoid paying their taxes, EU sources stress. According to a study, commissioned by the social democratic S&D group in the European Parliament and carried out by the University of London reports that 825 billion euros in tax payments are being evaded in the European Union. The study is based on 2015-2016 figures.

Protests against closure of Hellenic’s branch in Pachna

On Monday, 2 August, the residents of the wine villages are organising a protest against the closure of the last branch of the bank in the area. Pachna’s community leader, Andreas Savva, stated that the closure of Hellenic’s branch in Pachna will create a “financial suffocation” in the residents of the area. The 20 communities created a committee, in order to prevent the closure of the bank. The committee had sent letters to the President of the Republic, ministers, MPs and party leaders urging them to keep the branch open. At the same time, they had personal meetings with party leaders. Unfortunately, according to Savva, everyone responded that the bank is private and that they cannot do anything. Additionally, the committee met with the CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis. “Where has Hellenic Bank’s empathy gone?”. He further stressed that the branch is not generating losses.

TEPAK and Hellenic Bank sign cooperation protocol

With a view to provide and exchange expertise and experiences, Hellenic Bank and the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) signed a protocol of cooperation on Tuesday 23 July. The agreement aims at the exchange of expertise and scholarship in the Digital Banking sector with a view to support the upgrade of relevant services of the bank and adopt innovative digital tools and technologies. The cooperation protocol was signed on behalf of the Cyprus University of Technology by the Rector of the University, Andreas Anayiotos and the CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis. At the ceremony, the Rector welcomed the participants, expressing his satisfaction about the singing of the Protocol. He said that it is very important the Hellenic Bank has trusted the University, in its effort to tackle the Digital Banking challenge. The dean and academic personnel from the Engineering and Technology Department and Hellenic Bank’s CEO and HR Director were also present at the ceremony.

French sovereignty in the Cypriot EEZ

Kathimerini Economy newspaper highlights how the Cabinet decision to grant licences to Total and ENI for hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus’ EEZ was also a strategic move on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, particularly the extension of Total’s activities, as part of the broader cooperation framework between Cyprus and France. The need for strengthening this cooperation was further highlighted after Turkish provocations in the region escalated. Besides the diplomatic and legal measures that have been taken against Turkey’s actions, following the arrival of two drilling ships and one research vessel, Nicosia decided to step up its strategic cooperation with the countries of the companies that are active in the EEZ. Apart from strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ national guards, Nicosia and Paris also appear to have found common grounds in strengthening the framework for dealing with unexpected incidents at the blocks which ENI is active in. To this end, President Nicos Anastasiades appears to have received assurances from French President Emmanuel Macron that France will protect its interests in the region.

It’s Aphrodite’s turn

Summer holidays are the only cause of delay in wrapping up the final remaining issue in the energy sector: the agreement with the consortium Noble-Shell-Delek for the exploitation of the Aphrodite deposit. Following the contract agreement on revenue sharing, what is being negotiated in recent weeks is the development plan of the deposit, that is, the determination of all timetables for all the stages which the huge investment will go through, from drilling to treatment to the pipeline transport to the Idku terminal in Egypt. According to Alithia newspaper’s sources, the negotiations are proceeding well, and are expected to be finalised either in August or September at the latest following the holidays.

There is room for the Cyprus problem until the next drillings

Total, ENI, and ExxonMobil will be drilling in 2020-21. Until at least the end of 2019 there will be no drilling in the licensed blocks. According to a Politis article, the important developments of the following weeks in order to create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of meaningful negotiations on the Cyprus problem, with the involvement of the UNSG, will be facilitated by the fact that there will possibly not be any drillings taking place in the rest of 2019 and possibly in the first 1-2 months of 2020. The pressure is now falling on Turkey to avoid further tension in the area and to avoid illegal drillings to the west and east of the Cypriot EEZ boundaries.

Unions exerting pressure over hotel industry contracts

While it hasn’t been that long since discussions began on renewing the collective agreement in the hotel industry, the hotel employees’ unions are exerting pressure on the Labour Ministry to help settle the matter as soon as possible, Phileleftheros reports. The trade unions submitted a three-page document listing their demands to the ministry yesterday, as a mediation process continued between the employees and employers. The Cyprus Hoteliers Association (PASYXE), Association of Cyprus Tourism Enterprises (ACTE) and trade unions SYXKA-PEO and OUXEKA-SEK met at the Labour Inspection Department, with a new meeting scheduled to take place next week. The ministry initially met with the two sides separately. According to the paper’s sources, yesterday’s lengthy meeting did not have any solid results. Next week’s meeting is expected to be more productive as each issue will start being discussed separately. Either way, the employees’ unions are exerting a lot of pressure in the midst of the peak tourism season, and have even threatened to take strong industrial action if the collective agreement is not renewed the soonest possible. Hoteliers, on the other hand, are in no hurry to resolve the issue. So, a strong battle is anticipated.

Additional incentives for doctors

Yesterday, the Council of Ministers approved additional incentives for state GPs, in an attempt to tackle the wave of doctors leaving the public sector. The incentives are aimed at attracting doctors to work in state hospitals (of OKYPY). Both GPs for adults and paediatricians who work in state hospitals under the GHS framework will now have the option to increase their salary depending on how many beneficiaries they have on their lists, and that amount will be based on a scale.

Incentives to State Specialists Doctors

Based on a suggestion by OKYPY, state specialist doctors will receive a percentage allocation of the revenue that the OKYPY will receive from the HIO for each medical transaction with the Gesy. The proposal is in the hands of the unions that are preparing their comments and suggestions. The OKYPY proposal does not specifically include the rates but it determines the way they will be granted. The unions are expected to claim incentives similar to those granted to personal doctors and paediatricians.

Paphos kidney patients demand decent care

According to Alithia, Paphos kidney patients and haemodialysis patients in a letter to party leaders, MPs, the mayor of Paphos and media, demand to receive a decent care at the haemodialysis unit. According to the president of the kidney patients’ association, although the capacity of the Paphos Hospital unit is limited to 5-6, there are currently 12 haemodialysis machines, and as a result the unit is extremely crowded with very small distance between beds. The association’s president goes on to explain that the number of kidney patients has increased and reached 100, with a large number of them being old and heavily ill, from 60 three years back, and asks for any support that can be provided for a temporary relief until such time when the new unit promised will be delivered.

Experts coming for A&E Departments

A plan for radical changes in the way A&Es are currently operating is under consideration. A foreign expert has arrived in Cyprus to review the situation in Accident and Emergency (A&E) Departments in public hospitals and submit proposals for changes that would address the problems in their daily operations. The foreign expert is expected to attend tomorrow a meeting with the Special Committee set up for the reorganization of the A&Es in which all the Directors of the A&Es of public hospitals will also be in attendance.

Hospitals key in the spread of extremely drug-resistant bacteria in Europe

The article reports on new research that has found that antibiotic-resistant strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae, an opportunistic pathogen that can cause respiratory and bloodstream infections in humans, are spreading through hospitals in Europe. Certain strains of K. pneumoniae are resistant to the carbapenem antibiotics that represent the last line of defence in treating infections and are therefore regarded as extremely drug resistant (XDR). It is estimated that 341 deaths in Europe were caused by carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae in 2007; by 2015 the number of deaths had increased six-fold to 2,094*. The high number of deaths is down to the fact that once carbapenems are no longer effective against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, there are few other options left. Infants, the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals are particularly at risk.

Cyprus has lowest infant mortality rate in EU

Cyprus has the lowest infant mortality rate in the EU at 1.3 deaths per 1,000 births, according to Eurostat. In the EU of 28 in 2017, some 18,200 children died before they reached one year old. This was equivalent to a child mortality rate of 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. In Cyprus, however, the percentage was the smallest in the European Union, with 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births. Over the 10 years from 2007 to 2017, the EU’s infant mortality rate decreased from 4.4 deaths per 1,000 births to 3.6 deaths per 1,000 births.

Paphos kiosks sell cigarettes in singles

Phileleftheros reports that most kiosks in Paphos are selling cigarettes in singles. According to kiosk owners, people of all ages, are now asking to buy single cigarettes, since even the low price of a cigarette pack is a prohibitive factor for many of our fellow citizens. Business-owners reported that dozens of people are now coming into the kiosks asking the owners or employees at the counter, if they are selling single cigarettes. “This phenomenon has been so normalised, that most kiosks are adapting to this new situation”, they reported. “When we respond positively to their request, most people buy one or two cigarettes, that are sold for 20 or 30 cents. Kiosk owners said that until recently, it was mostly youngsters that bought singles, in order to smoke in secret. “In the past period, however, people of all ages and social standing, who until recently bought cigarette packs on a regular basis, started asking to buy cigarettes in singles”, the sector’s professionals have revealed.

Nicosia casino now open on 24-hour basis

The gaming machines of the Nicosia casino are now operating 24/7 on a trial basis. At the same time, they announced that players can play at the casino’s tables from 12:00 to 06:00. It should be noted that on Weekends and holidays, the entire casino (gaming machines and tables) will be open on a 24-hour basis. It should be noted that the specific opening hours is currently being trialed. Until recently, the C2 Nicosia was open from Monday-Friday, (15:00 to 06:00), while on weekends and holidays it was open 24 hours. The satellite casino of Nicosia opened its doors to the public in the beginning of December 2018, in Engomi, and was the second casino to operate in the Republic of Cyprus. Its total area covers 970sqm, while there are 100 staff members. It has a restaurant (Columbia Bistro) and a bar. The gaming room has five tables and 50 gaming machines.

High tenders delay development of Parliament building

The government’s initial plan was to complete a significant part of the new Parliament building by 2021 and the whole project by 2023. However, this scenario is not very likely, after the Ministry of Transport has decided to cancel the procurement procedure for the development of the project. This move was considered as necessary, because the offers that were submitted in July, exceeded the cost that the Ministry was initially expecting. Specifically, the budget was set at €82m, but the Ministry received two offers: from Cyfield for €119.7 and from TERNA for €111.5m. The government has also been concerned by the fact that only two companies have expressed interest in the project. The article goes on to report that the Greek company TERNA, is no stranger to the Cypriot market since the building is the third construction project that the GEK-TERNA group is competing for in Cyprus. They have taken up, along with AVAX, the construction of the casino City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol with €550m budget and the 1st and 2nd phase of construction of the Ayia Napa marina (€250m). If the Parliament project is eventually taken up by TERNA, then the company’s projects in Cyprus will reach €1b.