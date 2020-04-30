Daily Press Review – 30/4/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

In the press today:

Free telepsychology services

The Insurance Companies of the Hellenic Bank group, Pancyprian Insurance and Hellenic Life, are partnering up with the Pancyprian Association of Psychotherapists in order to tackle the psychological impact of the crisis brought on by the pandemic. This partnership aims to provide free professional telepsychology services to people who were affected by the crisis and feel the need to talk to professional psychologists. As the president of the Association, Giorgos Metaxas said, after this unprecedented situation has passed, and in view of the professional uncertainty that it created, many of our fellow citizens will face with even bigger challenges to their mental health. According to Metaxas, in periods of psychological trauma, the majority of the population needs to be able to access psychological services, in order to tackle any serious consequences. In the framework of the cooperation, the partners will set up a Pancyprian call service by professional psychologists through the four-digit number that will be announced in the next few days. The service will be offered for free, according to international standards and will very soon be available to the public. The service will operate 12 hours a day on weekdays and 6 hours a day on Weekends. It should be noted that psychologists of various specialties will be available, specialising in the problems arising in conditions of crisis. On behalf of the Hellenic Bank Group, the head of Hellenic’s Communications and Public Relations Office, George Sklavos highlighted that we are experiencing the consequences of an unprecedented situation, which without a doubt affects all the aspects of our lives and by extension, our mental health, we thought that through this partnership we are making our own contribution to tackle the consequences of the pandemic, at least on the level of psychology. In periods of crisis, each organisation must support society to the extent of their capacity.

Fast-track process for SME loans

Speaking at the Cyprus Economic Summit Covid-19, the CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis, said that at also based on the relevant Central Bank circular, Hellenic Bank is currently at the final stage of developing a fast-track application and evaluation process, especially for SMEs.. Matsis also said that Hellenic Bank has a high capital adequacy, an excess liquidity as well as the desire to support its viable clients and finance the restart of the economy. As it comes to the capacity to suspend loans, the Bank has received applications by almost 20,000 customers (80% individuals, 20% businesses) for loans amounting to €2.5b. As it comes to customers that based on the decree are not eligible for loan suspension, the bank is looking into the possibility of debt restructuring. “We support our current and new customers, either by supporting their liquidity and their working capital and/our with new sustainable lending so that they can exit the crisis unscathed. We ask that our customers, and especially those facing problems, contact us so that we can find new ways to support them”, Matsis added. He made an extensive reference to the use of technology saying that “we are moving forward by accelerating our digital transformation in order to serve our customers (either they are businesses or households) in the best and most immediate manner, and especially in order to avoid any visits to our branches, gaining valuable time. Our customers can now register to the digital channels of the Bank without any face-to-face contact. Hellenic Bank was the first Cypriot bank to give its customers the opportunity to register to its digital channels by completing a simple form and without any physical contact, since the passwords are sent electronically. In just a month, since 26/3, we had over 6,500 registrations, while we issued more than 15,000 debit cards.

Banks ready to support the economy

Speaking at the Online Cyprus Economic Summit Covid-19, the CEO of Bank of Cyprus Panicos Nicoalou mentioned that the banking system doesn’t have any relation to the 2012-2013 banking system. “In 2013”, he noted, “loans stood at 370% of the GDP, while today they stand at 150% and at about the EU average. The banking system can support the economy, but we need to be careful because we still have €9.5b worth of NPLs, a remnant of the crisis, which make up 45% of the country’s GDP.” Nicolaou said that NPLs may increase in 2021 and that we need to be careful so that we are strong in the next 2-3 years. The banks need to find an effective way to channel liquidity to viable borrowers, so as to reduce the new NPLs, Nicolaou noted. Hellenic Bank’s CEO, Ioannis Matsis gave reassurances that the banks aim to channel liquidity to borrowers who are viable and have the possibility to repay their debt. We support our current and new customers, either by supporting their liquidity and their working capital or even with new sustainable lending so that they can exit the crisis unscathed. We ask that our customers, and especially those facing problems, contact us so that we can find new ways to support them”. Based on the relevant Central Bank circular, Hellenic Bank is currently at the final stage of developing a fast-track application and evaluation process, especially for SMEs. In this own intervention, the Governor of the Central Bank, Constantinos Herodotou noted that “we tried and actively participated in a series of measures to support the country’s financial stability and the real economy”. Herodotou referred to the release of €1.4b to the banking system and suspending loans until the end of the year. He noted that “we need to consider the need to have a healthy banking system. The growth of the economy depends on the banking system and the banking system depends on the economy. We need to be careful so that the measures we take today do not cause problems in the future”, he noted.

€5.2b loans suspended

Bank of Cyprus has announced that as of 23 April it has received 21,000 applications for loan suspension, worth €5.2b and corresponding to 56% of the bank’s performing portfolio (€9.2b). According to a presentation by the bank, retail banking customers submitted 17,591 applications for loans amounting to €1,8b and 3,278 applications by businesses for loans worth €3.4b. The bank comments that the rate of applications has stabilised since the end of March. As it comes to retail banking customers, 80% of loan suspension applications (€1.77b) concerns mortgages.

Customs Department’s clarifications on ancient shipwrecks found between Lebanon-Cyprus

The Cyprus Customs Department issued an announcement yesterday regarding some ancient shipwrecks that were discovered in the sea between Lebanon and Cyprus, following reports in British The Guardian and The National newspapers earlier this month about the discoveries that were made as part of the “Enigma Shipwrecks Project”. The Department said: “The antiquities, which appear to have been excavated from the (Exclusive Economic Zone) EEZ / continental shelf of Lebanon, were confiscated on 23 December 2015 by the Customs Department of the Republic of Cyprus, in line with the provisions of the Customs Code Law article 94 (l) of 2004, because these were not declared in the documents that were submitted to the Customs Department regarding the cargo on the ship that was transporting them, when this docked at Limassol port,” it said. “The antiquities that were confiscated are being preserved by specialised staff, under the supervision of the Antiquities Department and the Customs Department,” it added. It said both the departments’ main concern was to fight against antiquities theft and the illegal trafficking of cultural heritage items, whether this is by land or by sea.

Plea for us not to be excluded

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasha Pilides submitted a series of requests during an irregular EU summit of Transport Ministers, which discussed measures to counter the effects from the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, they asked for four things: that connectivity is supported by the ability to provide financial assistance to airports and airlines, especially for the continuation or launch of new flight schedules that are considered strategically important; that the necessary legislative amendments are made to enable airlines and cruise ship managers to offer passengers compensation in the form of credit vouchers; that common standards are established for travel within the EU, so that the travelling public is reassured that travelling is not a health threat; and that the ability is given to sponsor shipping companies.

70% dive for tourism in 2020

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism estimates there will be a 70% drop in tourist arrivals and revenue from tourism in 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The deputy minister, Savvas Perdios, yesterday briefed the House Commerce Committee on the current situation, as well as the plan that has been prepared to extend the tourism season, promote Cyprus abroad and create social media platforms to attract more tourists, with emphasis being given to domestic tourism. Perdios also said he was anxious and categorically against funds being cut from his deputy ministry’s budget, stressing that these funds would be paid back to the economy 10fold.

HORECA supply chain in a tough spot

The food trade is in a very difficult situation. Supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores and bakeries may be operating normally, however there are many businesses that operate almost exclusively with the supply of hotels, restaurants and cafeterias (HORECA). The mass closure of hotels and catering businesses gave the businesspersons involved in the HORECA supply chain the final blow. At the moment, companies that are mainly active in the food trade, supplying hotels, restaurants and cafes are not included in the government’s support schemes.

Searching for a new tourist brand name

After the cancellation of the previous tender for a new tourist brand name, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is launching a new tender for the design of the logo and slogan of tourist Cyprus. The proposal that will be selected will be the main component in the new visual image that is expected to promote the brand of tourist Cyprus, in a unique and creative way, in order to set it apart from other destinations. Specifically, it should take into account important key selling points of Cyprus such as the “wellness” environment (sunny weather, clean air, laid-back lifestyle, reduced pollution, healthy diet, etc), genuine hospitality, proximity to the Middle East and North Africa, ability to experience a range of authentic experiences and different feelings (in a short amount of time due to the short distances on the island), universal use of the English language which provides a sense of familiarity and the multiculturalism of Cyprus.

Joint actions between Cypriot and Greek mayors

On the initiative of Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos, the mayors of the Paphos Network of Fraternal Cities of Greece held a teleconference where they decided to reactivate the network by undertaking joint initiatives for the restart of the respective local economies and the wider resumption of their actions, as soon as the conditions of the pandemic allow it. Phedonos suggested that the mayors of the Network promote Greece as an ideal tourist destination for Cypriots’ summer vacation this year, and the respective promotion of Cyprus in the Greek market, so as to support the economy of both countries as soon as the tourist period opens. They also decided to promote Greek products in the Cypriot market and vice versa in order to enhance exports of both countries as much as possible.

Restaurateurs are anxious

The Famagusta Entertainment Venue Owners Association yesterday said the sector had been hit hard this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It said in an announcement that the particularity of the district’s restaurants, cafes, pubs and other such venues was that 90% of them work exclusively with foreign tourists in the summer months, as opposed to entertainment venues in other districts, which also have local clientele. The head of the association, Vasos Xydias, said among other that there are currently around 240 venues in Ayia Napa and Protaras that remain closed. “We have thousands of people employed in our sector, who remain unemployed and do not know if and when they will work again,” he said.

Coastal towns are worried

In a teleconference between the Interior Minister and Municipalities Union, the latter said they were expecting a 20% to 30% drop in revenue this year, as a result of the pandemic, which was why they were requesting around €30m in state funding. However, Politis learns that the coastal municipalities said their losses were much higher, as besides losses from unpaid bills and so on, they have also seen a drop in revenue from overnight hotel stay fees, resulting from the drop in tourist arrivals, on top of lost revenue from beach services (umbrellas, sunbeds etc.).

Complaints over prescriptions

The patients’ rights advocates group (OSAK) reports that it has received complains from patients that pharmacists of public hospitals refuse to carry out medical prescriptions for three months and calls on the competent authorities to resolve this issue immediately. In its announcement, OSAK publicly reports the continuation of the confusion happening at state pharmacies, despite the circular issued by OKYPY about the protection of patients with chronic illnesses in relation to electronic prescription and supply of medicines for three months instead of the two. According to the announcement, it appears that the clear instructions given by OKYPY through the circular on 13 April, were either not made known to the entire staff or are not being followed.

Requesting discussion before deciding on the suspension of the second phase of the GHS

AKEL Secretary General Andros Kyprianou asks the President of the Republic to convene an immediate meeting with the political parties to discuss the issue of the possible postponement of the second phase of the GHS. Kyprianou says “AKEL considers this issue to be very serious which requires deep reflection and serious study before deciding anything. Health is a basic human right that the state must ensure for all of its citizens regardless of financial situation, and this should be the GHS’ purpose”.