Daily Press Review – 30/08/2019

In the press today:

GMI allowance

Phileleftheros reports that the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) allowance will be given to beneficiaries a little earlier next month. The Ministry of Labour, Providence and Social Insurance, announced that due to its scheduled transfer of accounts of the Co-op’s clients to Hellenic Bank’s systems that will take place between 13/9/2019-15/09/2019, the GMI will be deposited in beneficiaries’ bank accounts on Wednesday 11/9/2019. As it is well-known, the GMI is given by the state since July 2014, on the basis the 2014 law on the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) and Generally on Social Provision.

PEP loans investigation has begun

The Auditor-General has gained access to thousands of loan accounts held by Politically Exposed Persons, that were transferred from the former Co-op to Hellenic Bank. KEDIPES, which is managing the red loans of the former Co-op, gave this information after the Attorney-General gave a second positive opinion on the matter. What remains to be seen is whether these loans were preferentially restructured, before they being listed as performing and transferred to Hellenic Bank and if yes, who should then be held accountable.

Violation of capital controls via Cyprus

Politis reports that Bank of Greece’s report which investigates money laundering in Greece, during Salla’s term as head of the Bank of Piraeus, mentions that €127m was transferred outside Greece, through Cyprus in 2016, even though capital controls had been in place at the time. The case is rather substantial and has to do with the way problematic shipping loans of the former Laiki (that passed under Piraeus Bank) were handled, after the acquisition of the branches of Cypriot banks in Greece in 2013.

US Congress praises Cyprus on money laundering progress

Representatives of the US Congress were rather satisfied with regards to Cyprus’ progress, in relation to money laundering. According to a Press Release by Maxine Waters, head of the US Congress Committee, which had repeated contacts with competent officials of the Republic of Cyprus, the Committee is very satisfied with the close cooperation between Cyprus and the US as it comes to the above matter. Even though they said they wanted to see even more progress as it comes to locating cases of money laundering, Waters said that she is certain that Cyprus is on the right track and ready to face future challenges.

FinMin pleased with contacts with Americans

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said he was pleased with the contacts the Cypriot authorities had with the US Congressional Financial Services Committee, headed by Maxine Waters, this week. And this, he said, because the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus were given the opportunity to present the significant changes that have been made in the recent past, particularly in the banking sector. “Each contact at this level is important,” said Georgiades. “This is a significant committee of the Congress and I believe that we had a very good discussion on the international developments in the banking sector, but also an opportunity to provide an update on how the Cyprus economy is going and the effort that has been underway over the past few years in order to correct the weaknesses we admittedly had in our system.” The American delegation arrived on 27 August and wrapped its meetings today (Friday). Among other, the US officials met with Central Bank governor Constantinos Herodotou, the Chairwoman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Demetra Kalogerou, and the head of money-laundering unit MOKAS, Eva Papakyriakou. The US officials gave special emphasis to the measures the banks have adopted regarding shell companies, according to philenews’ sources, who added that representatives of the Cypriot banks presented statistical data that proved beyond any doubt that the measures taken over the recent past have been effective.

Uncertain destination for the Adrian Darya

The Iranian tanker Andrian Darya, which was seized in Gibraltar recently and then released, has apparently departed Turkey, going by shiptracker.live. The tanker, which was initially heading to Kalamata port, eventually sailed into Turkey’s Mersin port. The tanker had been forced by the Brits to remain stationary at Gibraltar, after a request by the US. It was eventually allowed to go as it did not violate any EU sanctions. However, the US has threatened to punish any state that assists the ship.

Fatih to carry out new drilling in the Cypriot EEZ

Turkey announced that the Fatih drillship will be carrying out a new illegal drilling in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), after issuing a NAVTEX notice on Thursday night. According to the NAVTEX, from 4 September, the Fatih will move about four nautical miles northwest of where it is now now, for a new drilling that will last until 1 November. It is reminded that the illegal drilling in the Alania-1 target, where the drillship is currently, lasted more than 120 days, while the new drilling is expected to last around 55 days.

Tourism: joint packages with neighbouring countries

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism is launching a new round of contacts and consultations with the private sector with the aim of creating joint regional touristic packages, thus making use of relevant agreements that have been signed with neighbouring Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Greece. The deputy ministry has finished with the groundwork and concluded on the common routes Cyprus has with these countries in terms of culture, gastronomy, religion, cycling and diving tourism. After three months of intensive work, which included the collection of data, analyses, consultations and contacts, Cyprus concluded on relevant agreements with the five countries. The next step will be for the deputy ministry to launch consultations with the private sector and among other update the travel agents, so that the packages can start being promoted. The aim is to attract tourists from the US, Canada, China, Japan and France, while some of the features in the packages include diving at Aphrodite Rock, following the footsteps of St Paul, and Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Gastronomy.

Complaints about Okypy

The “Equality” (Isotita) union has complained that Okypy did not consult with all of the unions on the GHS issues relating to state pharmacists, accusing the organisation of arbitrary and illegal changes to the pharmacists’ labour status, duties and responsibilities. The union states that they will report Okypy’s behaviour to the Ombudsman and the EU.

Okypy reassures pharmacists

Okypy is expected to hold a meeting with the pharmacists’ union in order to clear the air, regarding recent complaints that they were not informed about changes to their work situation. Pambos Charilaou, Okypy’s spokesperson, spoke to Haravgi yesterday and said that according to GHS legislation, only 15 state pharmacies will remain in operation, in isolated or rural areas, and these will be operated by 20 pharmacists. During the second phase of the GHS, pharmacists will be needed to serve patients within hospitals, while pharmacists will continue working in state hospitals. Consequently, Okypy will determine the needs and the rest of pharmacists will remain employed under the MoH umbrella. Haravgi’s sources indicate that initially they pharmacists will continue to work in Pharmaceutical Services and later they will be working for the National Pharmaceutical Authority, after it is established; thus, no one is going to lose their job. Mr. Charilaou said that everybody needs to adjust to the new environment of the GHS.

Allergen not clearly indicated on label

The MoH wants to inform the public that Public Health Service was informed by RASFF (Food and Feed Safety Alerts) that a certain product circulating in the Cypriot market, contains milk without it being clearly indicated on the product’s label. This violates legal provisions, stipulating that information about food must be given to consumers. The Public Health Services, after an investigation, located the product, contacted the distributors and the product is already being withdrawn from the market.

Secondments to reinforce the HIO

The HIO is trying to reinforce their management and administrative personnel with individuals already employed by the organisation. The recent vacancies can only be filled by current staff (who work on a permanent basis) at public bodies or semi-public bodies via secondment.

Some people continue to “fight” GHS

Marios Kouloumas, on behalf of OSAK (Federation of Patients’ Associations in Cyprus), sent a letter to the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, after they realised that some private doctors are still targeting GHS and wish to derail its course and change its philosophy. In his letter, he reports that these attempts made to abolish personal GPs and introduce extra billing. OSAK reiterates that any attempt to change the GHS’ philosophy, is opposed by organised patients and will be met with intense reaction by patients and citizens alike. The GHS’ implementation may have been rocky, Mr.Kouloumas says, but citizens have embraced it and it has achieved its initial goals.