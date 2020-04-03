Daily Press Review – 3/4/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

In the press today:

Online Banking on the rise due to coronavirus

Online transactions are increasing at the banks due to the coronavirus, as more and more customers prefer not to visit the branches. Some Banks have already issued announcements saying that they stopped accepting utility bill payments. The banks have observed a significantly lower traffic at their branches, after the measure stipulating the number of customers that can be served at once, depending on the used space of the branch. The remaining customers have to wait outside the branch and come in gradually. The bank’s policy towards digital technologies is moving forward more intensely due to the pandemic. According to Phileleftheros’ information, at Bank of Cyprus transactions through internet banking has increased by 5% this quarter, compared to the same period last year. There was also a 6% increase in 1Bank active users at Bank of Cyprus, and this figure is expected to increase more over the next period. The number of customers withdrawing cash from ATMs has also increased, by 11% in the first quarter. The total transactions via the bank’s digital channels recorded a 12% increase on an annual basis. The total amount of the transactions increased by 60% on an annual basis. Transactions by phone also increased by 20% on an annual basis and 20% in the first quarter. QuickPay transactions had a dramatic increase by 120%, compared to last year. Moreover, Bank of Cyprus, as part of its wider decisions for the protection and safety of its personnel from Covid19, and with its main message being Stay Safe… Go Digital, offers a free one-year membership for new credit cards and zero charges to holders of Youth Cards 18-25 until 31 May 2020. Clients who apply for a new credit card (Visa Classic Debit & Mastercard Classic Debit), between April-May 2020, will get a free membership for a year. As it comes to Hellenic Bank, over the past days there has been increased traffic at the Bank’s digital channels (over 25%), while there has been increased ATM usage, compared to visit to branches. Hellenic Bank reminds that it is the first bank that offers the opportunity to register to its digital channels, without the need for its customers to visit a branch, and without any face-to-face contact, through www.hellenicbank.com/connect. Interested parties simply by submitting an electronic application can get access and manage their accounts and cards, without needing to visit a branch. Moreover, in order to limit visits to the branches, Hellenic Bank is issuing free debit cards to all the customers that don’t have one yet.

Cyprus Red Cross Society and Hellenic Bank support vulnerable social groups

Through the Emergency Services Programme, Cyprus Red Cross Society is distributing essential items to people who belong to the vulnerable groups of the population. Cyprus Red Cross Society and Hellenic Bank have joined forces, with a view to support and relieve the vulnerable social groups and the elderly. Specifically, Hellenic Bank is supporting the Emergency Services Programme of the organisation in order to meet the basic needs of the vulnerable groups of the population or seniors who cannot leave their home, by delivering medicines and essentials to their house.

AstroBank: €250 subsidy for frontline employees

AstroBank and National Insurance management have decided to cover the salaries of employees, who belong to vulnerable groups and weren’t able to go to work due to the coronavirus, according to ETYK’s announcement yesterday. It also reports that AstroBank’s management has decided to give its frontline employees a €250 bonus, through the March payroll, and will do the same for April.

Students given a thousand tablets by Bank of Cyprus

Bank of Cyprus and some of its partners donated 1000 tablets to the Ministry of Education in order to cover a part of the students’ needs during the crisis, on the basis of a study that was recently carried out at all of the schools of the country. To meet the needs, the Ministry will be accepting more donations over the coming days.

Cypriot MEPs support Eurobond issuance

Cypriot MEPs Lefteris Christoforou and Costas Mavrides highlighted that the EU must demonstrate solidarity to its member-states, supporting the issuance of a Coronabond. With a letter to EU’s leaders, DISY’s MEP stressed that the EU’s status is judged at the time when the Union and European citizens are going through an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus and its huge consequences. He has requested that the EU moves forward with actions to support EU Member States and European citizens and underlined that now is the time that the EU must intervene in a direct and decisive manner to fight against the coronavirus and tackle the upcoming financial blunder. On his part, Costas Mavrides stressed the need to directly support the real economy and the issuance of a Eurobond.

Relaxation in Fair Competition Laws to boost corporate cooperation

Cyprus’ Commission for the Protection of Competition (C.P.C.) is pushing for the relaxation of Fair Competition regulations along with its EU counterparts, in order to boost the cooperation of businesses, due to the emergency conditions created by the coronavirus crisis.

Insurance sector confused by mention of insurance companies in instalment suspension decree

Phileleftheros reports that insurance circles were confused with the Finance Ministry’s decision to include insurance companies to the list of organisations to whom clients can go to for the suspension of loan instalments. Specifically, they mention Ancoria Insurance, Altius Insurace, Allianz Global Life, CNP Cyprialife, National Insurance Cyprus, Eurolife ,Hellenic Life Insurance, Liberty Life Insurance, Metlife Europe, Minerva Insurance, Prime Insurance, Universal Life Insurance. Phileleftheros contacted both the Association of Insurance companies as well as executives of insurance companies who at the time cannot explain why some names have been included and are trying to clear it up through the Finance Ministry’s Insurance Companies Control Service.

State budget for 2020 is being revised

Phileleftheros reports that the 2020 budget will be revised due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government will follow the practice that was followed in 2013 and at the time of the memorandum, where the envelopes regarding development projects, seminars, the purchase of services and studies was revised. With a circular to the Directors-General of the Ministry, Deputy Ministries and the Treasurer, the Finance Ministry’s Director General notes that the measures that the government has taken to support the employees and businesses amounting to €813m will affect the public finances and public expenditure and by extent the provisions of the state budget, since they were calculated with different fiscal and macroeconomic data than today. The Ministry of Finance decided that the budget is crucially revised to safeguard the stability of public finances.

Visible risk of Cypriot fleet being affected

All sectors of the maritime industry, from tankers to container ships, have been affected by the financial impact of the travel restrictions that have been imposed around the world to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. Crews are being forced to remain at sea for longer periods (from the usual six months), as the restrictions make it difficult for them to be replaced, while many of the ships are being recycled. Things are difficult for the shipping industry, while businesses await to see what assistance they will receive at a European level. On a local level, there is no strategic plan in place to support shipping companies. Essentially, they too fall under the schemes that were announced by the Labour Ministry. According Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasha Pilides, there is a visible risk of the Cypriot fleet being affected. “On the one hand, we are seeing more and more ships being recycled. On the other, there was a crisis in the past few years in the shipping sector, because the supply of ships was larger than the demand. Definitely, this new crisis will affect fleets on an international level. Not just ours, that is,” she said. On a European level, said Pilides, the transports sector has been included in the industries that will be supported, while on a local level, the measures that were announced concern all sectors.

Silence about Hoegh

Politis newspaper reports that the government has remained silent over the paper’s revelation yesterday that Oslo-based Hoegh LNG has applied to bring LNG to Cyprus in the first half of 2021. It says that even though it could not get an official comment from Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis yesterday, its sources have said that it will be very difficult for the government to revise its decisions, which grant a monopoly to the Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) in supplying natural gas to the domestic market. However, Hoegh is open to cooperating with the state, DEFA, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and private electricity producers, the sources said. This could allow the government to discuss certain alternative options that are being proposed by Hoegh, provided that they do not alter the government’s initial plans; namely to create the FSRU infrastructure in Vasilikos to cover the country’s natural gas needs for a period of around 20 years.

FSRU – Money to the EAC

The House Finance Committee yesterday decided to release €43m from the EAC’s budget during a teleconference meeting yesterday, which will go towards its acquisition of 30% of the shares of the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA), which will own the FSRU unit in Vasilikos. Parliament had decided to commit the fund when it approved the EAC’s 2020 budget, so that the EAC could provide more information on the matter. The explanations were given and yesterday, the funds were released so that the EAC can proceed. By acquiring these funds, ETYFA will be brought one step closer to securing the necessary funds to start constructing the FSRU project. The total cost is €300m; €101m will come from the EU. The other €156m will be secured through a low-interest loan from the European Investment Bank.

Cyprus in the lead for imposing strict measures

Cyprus was among the first EU member states to take particularly strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, according to research conducted by Alithia newspaper, up until 13 March, Cyprus was the first and only country to fully ban all flights, and close all schools. Only permanent residents were allowed to enter the country. Eight other countries had partially suspended their airports’ operations up until 13 March. Austria issued travel orders banning flights from China, Iran and northern Italy. Denmark issued a ban on flights from China and northern Italy, while Greece, Spain, Croatia, Hungary and Portugal only banned flights from Italy. Italy itself banned flights from its northern part. The airports of the rest of the EU member states operated as normal, only carrying out health checks and issuing travel orders. On 31 March, Cyprus continued to suspend all flights, while seven other countries followed in its footsteps,. The other countries just partially banned flights. Germany banned entry to UK travellers, suspended all flights and closed its borders. Italy suspended all flights and closed its borders while also ordering self-isolation for 14 days.

Greece: What else is there besides betting

Until 27 March, OPAP agencies and OPAP Plays in Greece will remain closed as part of the measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Almost all leagues have been indefinitely postponed and many are wondering how they can still bet during these days. 10-15 years ago, in a similar situation, it would be very difficult to find something for betting, what with the agencies and casinos closed. Now, there are still many choices. Without many betting options, legitimate online casinos are the next best option. From home, anyone can find their favourite casino games, such as blackjack, poker, roulette and of course the slots. The slots especially, there are many betting agencies who have partnerships with leading casino software companies such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, Novimatic, and many more. Some of the classics include Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Mega Fortune, Hall of Gods, Book of Ra, Aege of the Gods, etc. In fact, due to the current situation, several online casinos have daily offers (terms and conditions apply), which anyone can benefit from when visiting the online casinos.

New technology being tested

British American Tobacco’s biotech subsidiary in the US, Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP) is developing a potential vaccine for COVID-19, and is now in the pre-clinical trials. The vaccine uses the fast growing technology of tobacco leaves cultivation which has several advantages; it is potentially safer as the tobacco plant does not contain specific pathogens, it is faster because vaccine elements accumulate on the tobacco plant much faster, the composition of the vaccine being developed by KBP remains stable at room temperature, and it has the potential to trigger an effective immune response in a single dose.