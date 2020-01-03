Daily Press Review – 3/1/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

New developments and twists for the Cyprus economy in 2020

InBusinessNews makes some humoristic predictions for the Cyprus economy over 2020. Taking a month-by-month approach, it predicts among other that the Finance Minister will find a way to bypass parliament in January and proceed with the privatisation of state telecoms company Cyta. In February, the Transport Minister will wear diving gear and show up at Limassol port. In April, Cypriot airline Agrino (Mouflon) Airlines will be announced. In July the government will decide to privatise state broadcaster CyBC. In September, Archbishop Chrysostomos will announce the creation of a bank whose only shareholder will be the Church of Cyprus. And in December, the ECB will stress the need for a Bank of Cyprus – Hellenic Bank merger. “ELAM members and Eleni Theocharous will fanatically support the ECB’s proposal, emphasising that Cyprus is Hellenic,” the site says.

Counting Estia applications

The deadline to submit applications for Estia has expired and the banks are in the process of counting the applications. At Bank of Cyprus (BoC), they are estimating that the applications will exceed 1,500, while at state asset management KEDIPES, by Monday 30 December, it had received 1,609 applications (1,034 lacking documentation). This means that there will be over 3,000 applications in total, once those submitted to the other banks are taken into account. It is noted that BoC and KEDIPES had the most eligible borrowers. Whatever the case, the numbers still do not match the initial expectations. According to data, at KEDIPES, only 22% of potential beneficiaries have applied.

Focus on foreclosures and restructurings

Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou is expected to present his proposed framework for complaints by borrowers against the banks in January, a few months after the initial target of October. He is expected to update the House Finance Committee on the EU’s recommendations on the issue of foreclosures, so the correct action can be taken that will ensure on the one hand that borrowers are protected, and on the other that the correct procedures are being followed by the banks. Herodotou is awaiting the approval of the European Central Bank so he can present his proposal and launch the procedure to create the mechanism for complaints. The Central Bank is demanding from the banks a fair and correct implementation of the Directive on arrears, as well as the Code of Conduct that it has introduced.

Fewer liquidations in 2019

Businesses have been shutting down at a steady rate in Cyprus. Despite the tools offered to businesses by the Insolvency Service, business owners prefer to shutter their business rather than find ways to keep it alive. There have been over 17,000 voluntary liquidations in Cyprus over the past decade, according to data released by the Insolvency Service, while there have been 1,200 liquidation orders. In the first 11 months of 2019, the Insolvency Service had a total of 2,119 cases to examine. These include 104 applications for a debt relief order, 58 for company liquidations and 35 for bankruptcies.

Strong foundations have been laid for reforms

Phileleftheros interviews President Nicos Anastasiades, who says among other that strong foundations have been laid for a series of reforms. He refers to the general health system (GHS), stressing that it will be implemented, and in the best possible way so as to provide the public with everything a state has an obligation to provide. As for local administration reform, the President said the aim is to reinforce the local authorities, to ensure improved and less costly services for the public. He also refers to the personal attacks against him, saying it is unacceptable that some are creating a climate of tension and trying to harm his credibility and integrity, both on a personal level but also in terms of the impact this is having on the country.

The Viennese have complied with smoking ban

A total of 5,205 checks were conducted up until today in Vienna, within two months from the entry into force of the federal law in Austria for the complete smoking ban in restauration on 1 November 2019. Only 83 cases (1.6% of all checks) were found in violation of the law. This means that over 98% of people respect the legislation. Two months after the entry into force of the law, the new regulations have been met with mixed reactions by Vienna’s business-owners.

Campaign to reduce use of single-use plastics in schools by Alphamega and Unilever

Alphamega Hypermarkets and Unilever held a campaign under the theme “We take care of schools, protect the environment”. The initiative’s goal was to make schools friendlier to the environment, ensuring a better future for our children. By purchasing Unilever products from 31/10 to 31/12 at Alphamega Hypermarkets, we contributed to reducing the usage of one-use plastics in Cypriot schools. Specifically, for every purchase of Unilever products, €0,50 went towards replacing one-use plastics in schools with reusable products. This initiative is part of Alphamega’s Corporate Social Responsibility, which has environment as a main pillar. Alphamega Hypermarkets contributes to the sustainable development and environmental awareness of the Cypriot society. Unilever’s sustainable development plan is an indispensable part of its operation and includes a few main commitments, among which is to help more than one billion people take action to improve their health and wellness as well as improve the quality of life and resources of millions of people through actions that relate to the environment, the education and physical and mental health. The above campaign, was implemented in cooperation with the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA).

New airline carrier in the works

Five former officials of the former Cyprus Airways, are trying to set up a new Cypriot airline, based on their great experience and expertise in the civil aviation sector. If this effort bear fruits, the company will be named SKY5 Airlines and its initial fleet will be comprised of 3-4 Airbus planes. The founding members are contacting potential investors, in an effort to find funding for their projects.

Cypriots discover Paphos in the winter

After the huge tourist inflows of last summer, Paphos accommodated many local tourists during the Christmas holidays. Local tourist arrivals exceeded expectations, with certain tourism officials saying that especially on New Year’s Eve, visitation from other regions was quite higher than the same period last year, which had nevertheless been rather satisfactory. Officials of Paphos’ tourist industry appear to be especially satisfied with regards to attracting local tourism these days. They told Phileleftheros that the days before Christmas, most of Paphos’ hotels recorded more than double the traffic they had recorded in the previous period. The campaign to promote Paphos to the Cypriot market for the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations played a crucial role in this positive development.

Airbnb regulation a priority

Following consecutive postponements, the regulation of accommodation rented through Airbnb-type platforms will be discussed at the first Plenary of the year. At least this is the goal of the head of the House Commerce Committee, Andreas Kyprianou. The bill by Elias Myrianthous and Averof Neofytou is being discussed for over one and a half years, while MPs voted to postpone voting in December. Therefore, Kyprianou’s priority is to complete voting on the legislation. The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios will focus on the country’s tourism strategy over the next few weeks. “We are observing developments in the tourism sector very closely, and we are very interested in highlighting special types of tourism, Kyprianou said. Furthermore, the House Commerce Committee’s goal is to apply pressure on the Legal Service in relation to abusive clauses. “We want the court cases to be submitted as soon as possible, so as get decisions soon”, Kyprianou added. At the same time, observing developments in the country’s energy programme and improving the operation of industrial areas is high on the Committee’s agenda, according to Kyprianou. Finally, two legislative regulations will be launched in 2020. The one concerns intellectual property rights. MPs are expecting the Legal Service to finalise its legal technical study, in relation to when and who is obliged to pay IP rights. The second change that Kyprianou will attempt, is changing the tender process for projects, so that they take place on the basis of the timeframes of the cities’ masterplans. “Essentially, they should have smaller timeframes, so that businesspeople are not inconvenienced”, Kyprianou added.

Nicosia to be connected via bike routes

The Ministry of Transportation, Communications and Works is proceeding with the implementation of two more bicycle routes 7.5 km long in Nicosia within the framework of its plans to connect Nicosia from one end to the other with the use of bicycle network. One bicycle route will start from the Metochi of Kykkos in Engomi and it will end at Solomou Square and the other will start from Ag Hilarion Street and the Linear Park and it will end at Kaimakli. The Transport Ministry will proceed with two parallel competitions for the implementation of the creation of the bicycle lanes that will connect Nicosia from one end to the other.

Opening of the Paphos Louis Hotel Ivi Mare

The official opening of the latest Louis Hotel in Paphos, five-star Ivi Mare, took place in the presence of representatives from the political, business and local community in Cyprus. The inaugural ribbon was cut by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, in the presence of the Archbishop of Cyprus.

How the mayors of three cities see the year 2020

The vision for their cities and the local administration by the mayors of Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos is unfolded in the collectible edition “2020: Landmark Year”, that came out on Sunday, December 29, 2019 with Phileleftheros. Nicos Nicolaides, mayor of Limassol, speaking on the integrated development for Limassol, said that Limassol’s growth and development has a greater impact on the Cypriot economy in general. “In recent decades there have been major developments in Limassol, the most emblematic of which were the reform of the new port, the new marina, the old port, the incorporation of TEPAK into the historic centre of the city and the urban redevelopment of the city,” he emphasised. Referring to other development initiatives, Nicolaides’ focus in the coming years is the “growth potential of the greater urban area of ​​Limassol”.

Changes in the hiring of vessels

The tax treatment for the leisure yachts is changing following a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union. According to a Tax Department circular, persons conducting business in the Republic in the leasing of yachts, must be registered in the VAT register when appropriate evidence supporting the exercise of such activity is available. At the same time, it is noted that all leases presented will be reviewed for relevancy in providing the necessary leasing service for each yacht. It is also indicated that the final decision on the classification of the yacht leased will depend on the terms of the contract between the lessor and the tenant.

New pollutant quota being implemented in shipping

New regulations are being implemented as of 1 January 2020 for the reduction of pollutants in shipping. Specifically, the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulation requires the world’s commercial shipping to use fuels with a sulphur content of 0.5% or less, down from the current 3.5% that applies today. This is the largest perhaps challenge for the Cypriot maritime and shipping industry in general as continuous efforts are made to further reduce pollutants which affect both the management costs of ships as well as the skills that are needed by the crews. The new regulations are expected to have important consequences for the industry, not only for the environment. Given the cost of the changes required by shipowners, but also taking into account the degree of dependence on world trade by sea transport, it is certain that the global economy as a whole will experience the consequences of the new regulations.

Thalassaemia International Federation: Cyprus has taken important steps when it comes to medicines

The Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) has welcomed the significant steps forward that Cyprus has taken when it comes to medicines. In an announcement published yesterday, TIF said it “warmly welcomes the remarkable efforts that are being made by the state in the sector of pharmaceuticals and which were highlighted in detail by the Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou, himself”. It was referring to a presentation made by the minister at the ‘’1st International Informational Forum on New & Innovative Therapies for Haemoglobinopathies’’ last month. TIF referred to the interstate cooperation agreements on pharmaceuticals that Cyprus has already signed, as well as to those that are currently in the process of being finalised. It also refers to Cyprus taking on the role as a Reference Member State, for the assessment of applications to issue or renew marketing authorisation of pharmaceutical products in the EU, and how the benefits from this will soon start being felt by the local pharmaceutical industry but more importantly the patients, as it will contribute towards ensuring that there are no pharmaceutical shortages on the market, while also ensuring swifter access to new treatments and formulations, at reduced costs compared with current prices. TIF said that it will support the government in view of its plan to table a bill for the establishment of the island’s first ever National Medicines Authority, which will bring it in line with the practices followed by almost all other EU member states. The Federation said it will offer suggestions and recommendations to the Health Ministry, which will emerge from the informative forums, while it will also support any other efforts that contribute to the formation of a new and updated framework for Cyprus’ pharmaceutical sector.

There are still distortions and shortages in the market

There continue to be shortages and distortions in Cyprus’ pharmaceutical market following the implementation of the General Health System (GHS). Even though it has been seven months since the first phase of the GHS was introduced, there are still problems that apparently have not been resolved. Speaking to Alithia, President of the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Association Eleni Piera said that there are still shortages when it comes to certain medicines, which is an inconvenience to both pharmacists and patients. The solutions that were given have not resolved the problems, she said, while in some cases, the procedures have become more complicated and increased the pharmacists’ work. Specifically, Piera explained that despite the Health Insurance Organisation’s (HIO) voiced intention to intermediate so that there are medicines in stock at the state warehouses to cover the private pharmacies, this solution has not worked out as planned. “When a shortage is observed for a pharmaceutical, an email must be sent to the HIO to prove that there is demand for the specific pharmaceutical, which is examined before the formulation is sent to the pharmacy. This practice does not help the pharmacies, but instead increases their workload,” she said. “If they freed up the specific quantities of pharmaceuticals that are at the state warehouses, the market would stabilise and there would be adequate availability of quite a few medicines. Instead, we have been experiencing seven months of governmental dead-ends, without any flexibility being shown to find solutions,” Piera added. Asked whether the shortages will become worse once the second phase of the GHS is introduced, she said that inpatient care is not expected to affect the neighbourhood pharmacies. But she added that care needed to be taken to ensure there are not problems in the future for the pharmacies that will operate within the hospitals. Regulations will soon be sent to the House, she said, to regulate these pharmacies. She added that she hoped these regulations will ensure that medicines will not be sold to patients, but instead used exclusively for inpatient care.

Possible suspension of decision for private hospitals left open

Representatives of the private clinics, members of association PASIN, still have a plethora of questions regarding the memorandum of understanding the HIO is proposing the two sides sign, a week before PASIN’s crucial Central Committee meeting. Even though the HIO was present at its previous meeting, and responded to a series of questions, there are still some that remain unanswered. Indicatively, a few days ago, PASIN encoded 40 new questions by its members, which were sent in a letter to the HIO, so that they can be answered before any final decision is made on whether to sign the MoU or not. Due to the difference of opinion among PASIN members, there is a possibility that the members will hold a vote at the next Central Committee meeting, on whether to accept the MoU or not. Another option on the table is that PASIN postpones making its decision, which appears to be what the majority of its members want. The meeting is expected to take place on 9 January, though it has not been officially announced yet.

On-call system under assessment

The HIO’s second attempt to organise an on-call system for doctors and paediatricians, even in the remote areas, appears to have had more positive results than its previous attempt. Following its first attempt last summer, just one private clinic expressed interest. This time there are 8 clinics in the running, located across the island. Based on the HIO’s calculations, around 10 clinics are required at least to cover the population’s needs, and there is the possibility that some of the 8 clinics may not meet all the criteria. According to Phileleftheros’ sources, the HIO is currently promoting the creation of a Special Committee to assess the 8 files that have been submitted, with the resulting contracts expected to be signed in a few weeks. Meanwhile, the HIO is preparing to present its annual budget to the House Finance Committee this Thursday.

1,400 beneficiaries left hanging

Some 1,400 patients, by majority pensioners, from 10 villages in the Limassol district have been left without a general practitioner, as their doctor resigned on 18 December to go private. The community leader of Avdimou told Alithia that the doctor had submitted her resignation back in October. However, the procedure to hire a new doctor has not been completed, which has caused a huge inconvenience for patients, especially the elderly, who need regular treatment.

Medical negligence but the CMA stays silent

Phileleftheros writes that it has been over two weeks since it reported that a neurosurgeon has been ordered to pay €90,000 compensation to the family of a patient who died during routine surgery to remove a benign brain tumour. The doctor was found guilty of medical negligence, and yet the Cyprus Medical Association has not made any comments. The paper says that it was at least expecting the CMA to announce that the specific doctor had been referred to the Disciplinary Board. But it appears that the CMA is not interested in the public’s best interests and the patients, otherwise it would have supported the GHS, the paper points out. It also notes that private data laws mean that the relevant court orders only publish the doctor’s initials, which means it cannot publish the doctor’s name itself.