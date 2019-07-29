Daily Press Review – 29/7/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Second ESTIA on the way

Politis reports on the signing of the Estia MoU, which marks the launch of the Estia Scheme while also reporting that it constitutes a stepping-stone for the establishment of a second borrower protection scheme. The Minister repeated the government’s for an additional scheme, which as he said will cover the cases that even though have joined ESTIA, will still be non-viable, possibly due to the borrower’s low revenues. In view of a potential second scheme, he called on borrowers to apply for ESTIA, so that each case is examined individually and so that we have an overall picture of the situation.

A thriller until the very end

Politis reports on the signing of the Estia MoU adding that borrowers protection groups have announced that they will protest next Monday outside the parliament, in an effort to convince MPs to reject the President’s vetoes. The event has the support of opposition parties, such as the Greens as well as the union of small businesses and self-employed individuals (SYMEA). Politis also reports that another referral has been added to the extraordinary meeting of the House next Monday. The Plenary’s agenda now includes five referrals, since the president vetoed the bill that was passed by the House on 12 July on the unfair terms in business contracts agreed by very small businesses. The law resulted from a unilateral approval of the House Energy Committee’s bill. The letter reports that the President has vetoed because its provisions contradict articles 25, 26, 28 and 35 of the Constitution and articles 45 and 56 of the TEU and article 6 of the Directive 2006/123/EU on services in the internal market. Before being forwarded to the Plenary, the referral will be discussed at the House Trade Committee on Monday.

MoU signed, Estia moves forward

Same as above, with Alithia’s article also reporting on the Finance Minister’s reaffirmation that the government intends to prepare an additional scheme for the borrowers that even though they have joined Estia, their debt is still non-viable, due to their low income. He stressed that all borrowers have to apply for the scheme, so as to better examine each case separately. “It is in such ways that we safeguard our targeted support to our fellow citizens, who really need it”, he said. He concluded by expressing his satisfaction that essentially all the banks and credit acquitting companies have chosen to join the Estia Scheme, stressing at the same time that the banks need to make debt restructuring procedures faster and more effective, while completely complying with the directives and regulations of the supervisors.

Minister: We will not accept rushed changes to the foreclosures law

Same as above, with Alithia focusing on the fact that the Minister of Finance sent a clear message in relation to the foreclosures laws, in the framework of signing the Estia MoU. Georgiades said that the government will not agree to any change to the legislative framework that is unnecessary, rushed and that will lead our country to adventures and new risks. The president of the Cyprus Banks Association and CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis made a similar remark, calling the House to accept the President’s veto.

DIKO willing to reconsider on foreclosures under certain conditions

Phileleftheros reports that DIKO is rethinking its position on the foreclosures issue. The paper also argues that everything will be judged in the backstage deliberations before the Plenary on Monday. Yesterday, DIKO’s parliamentary team met for the second day, while they also met with the head of the Central Bank, Constantinos Herodorou. According to the paper’s sources, DIKO reaffirmed its position on the protection of the borrowers, a demand that if satisfied will change how they end up deciding. Even though the party already decided two days ago to vote against the President’s referrals, the party’s parliamentary team reconvened yesterday due to the various warnings on the impact of the laws. Over the course of the meeting, which took more than four hours, the party’s MPs repeated their intention to reject the referrals, leaving the possibility open for a change of plans, if a new proposal comes up. According to Phileleftheros’ sources, DIKO’s MPs expressed intense and different opinions during the meeting. As DIKO’s MP, Panikos Leonidou told the paper, the party intends to vote against the President’s referrals. However, he noted that they taken very seriously, the reactions of the banks and the rating agencies, stressing that the party is still open to proposals. Phileleftheros reports that it’s rather obvious that the backstage proceedings are intense, since bankers are calling on the Parliament to accept the President’s referrals. The paper mentions that the CEO of Hellenic Bank, stressed that any other scenario will strengthen and embolden strategic defaulters, jeopardising the country’s banking and financial system.

Lars Kramer: Hellenic’s challenges during the Co-op buyout

The CFO Awards, which were held in the framework of the 15th CFO Management Forum, recognised the important role of the CFO. Hellenic Bank received “The Corporate Finance – Restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions” award for its agreement with the Co-op. In a video interview to InBusinessNews, the CFO of Hellenic Bank, Lars Kramer, analyses the main challenges and difficulties that Hellenic Bank was faced with, during the Co-op buyout. As he said “everyday brought a new challenge and a difficulty”. The biggest challenges during the buyout, were the changes to the bank’s shareholding structure, the changes to the Board (in July) and the changes to the Cypriot banking system. The Co-op’s buyout by Hellenic Bank, had to be approved by a series of stakeholders, the Board of Director, the shareholders, Brussels and Frankfurt. The final approval came from the Cypriot parliament: “when the parliament approved this deal, we knew we were on the right track”, said Kramer. However, the biggest challenge was pulling off this deal in the context of a very unstable financial system and creating confidence in the marketplace. Additionally, the stabilisation of the banking system was also another challenge, but this was something that was successfully completed; this was the most important development for Kramer. Lars Kramer, reported that all financial transactions related to the buy-out have been completed. Another pending issue, is the integration of the new 11 000 employees in regards to their work culture. Finally, he said that all this is a great opportunity for Hellenic Bank to be elevated to the next level, something that is also obvious among the people. The CFO of Hellenic Bank thanked the people who worked to achieve this objective, since this deal would never have happened, without the good will, time, effort, energy and creative brain power of many people.

Matsis called on MPs to accept the President’s referrals

In his welcome address during the signing of the Estia MoU, the President of the Cyprus Bank Association and CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis, called on the Parliament to accept the referral of the amendments to the foreclosures laws. “Any other development strengthens and emboldens strategic defaulters even more and jeopardises the stability of Cyprus’ banking and financial system”. He noted that the negative consequences in the case that the referral is rejected, have already been tabled, both by the Bank Association as well as other competent authorities. As it comes to Estia, Matsis said that the banks participating in ESTIA have already started notifying eligible borrowers, achieving an adequate response. He also underlined that banks are open to all borrowers, in order to find proper and viable debt restructuring solutions. He also mentioned that there will be zero tolerance for strategic defaulters, while he called on all borrowers with problematic loans to go to the banks to discuss with them acceptable and sustainable restructuring.

Moody’s says RCB has strong capital adequacy in periodic review

According to a Press Release by RCB, Moody’s has completed a periodic review of ratings of the three major Cypriot banks. RCB Bank has B1 long-term deposit rating – two notches higher than others and the highest among all Cypriot banks. Reassessing the appropriateness of its ratings and recent developments, the agency highlighted the strong asset quality, low level of NPLs, high capital adequacy ratios as well as a gradually growing and strengthening domestic franchise. RCB Bank’s domestic franchise should continue to gradually grow, with its 2019-2023 strategy envisioning expansion of its domestic operations, loans and deposits. The press release argues that this is another confirmation of the Bank’s stable financial position in terms of capital and liquidity.

President ripped apart umbrella for small enterprises

The President referred the law protecting small enterprises from abusive clauses, causing the reactions of the opposition. It should be noted that the law protecting small enterprises from abusive clauses was prepared by the House Trade Committee, in cooperation with the Financial Ombudsman, Pavlos Ioannou and was passed by the House Plenary. Nevertheless, the President vetoed the bill, supporting that it’s unconstitutional as it violates the freedom of contract.

AKEL: ESTIA scheme was made for strategic defaulters and banks

Politis reports that AKEL repeated its criticisms and concerns about Estia yesterday, insisting that the scheme has been made for the banks and strategic defaulters and doesn’t benefit the vulnerable groups of the population. The government says one thing and acts in a different way. “In view of the start of proceedings for the Estia scheme, we are reminding that the government had committed to launch a scheme that would support the vulnerable groups of the population, but in the end brought a scheme that yet again supports the banks”, said the Department of Economic and Social Studies of AKEL, Haris Polykarpou. “It’s clear that this scheme excludes the people who will be found to be non-viable by the banks i.e. the people whose revenues are not enough in order to be accepted by the banks and incorporated in ESTIA and whose properties will be foreclosed”, said Polykarpou. He also added that the scheme benefits strategic defaulters.

ESTIA applicants must declare everything

Phileleftheros reports that all borrowers applying for ESTIA need to disclose all the assets they hold in Cyprus and abroad. Applicants also have to disclose their revenues from Cyprus and abroad, as well as their own assets and their partner’s and underage children’s assets. Phileleftheros gives an overview of what applicants must disclose if they want to join ESTIA, including mobile and immovable property, assets held by their families etc.

MIS: high returns and quick employment

Interview with Dr Despo Ktoridou, Head of the MIS Department at the University of Nicosia, who argues that the field Management Information Systems (MIS) can open up a very challenging professional sector, which can offer graduates especially high returns and prospects for quick employment. The field of Management Information Systems is unfortunately rather unknown, but is fully aligned with the era of social, economic and technological change, she said in her interview to 24. When asked about why should an individual pursue an MIS degree, she said that almost all MIS graduates from the University of Nicosia, are currently working in the MIS sector. Some of the organisations they’re working for include, EPIC Telecom (former MTN), Wargaming, CYTA, University of Nicosia, Hellenic Bank, National Guard, Larnaca Airport, Expro, Forex Time, EXTM and many others. Moreover, the University offers an attractive annual updated study programme, with extensive opportunities for traineeships in Cyprus and the European Union.

Former bankers haven’t paid €10.8m fines

Phileleftheros reports that while CySEC imposed penalties on former bankers that were in violation of the law between 2010-2012, most of these penalties were not paid. The heavy warnings didn’t have a result, since after 9 years, only 4% of the administrative pecuniary penalties have been paid. CYSEC imposed a total €10.8m penalties, but these were not paid because the bankers took the legal route and the penalties have been stuck in legal proceedings since. Out of the €10.8m, only €448.000 has been paid. It should be noted that CySEC hasn’t received any sums since last year. The article goes on to report all the penalties that CySEC has imposed on bankers who worked for Bank of Cyprus, Laiki bank and Hellenic Bank. The fines mainly had to do with the misleading representations made by bankers with regards to the liquidity of Laiki Bank, the failure to notify on confidential information in relation to the capital needs of Bank of Cyprus, among other things. The article also reports that Hellenic Bank was fined with €100.000.

Georgiades: Uncertainty and interventions are causing enormous damage

In an interview to Phileleftheros, the chairman of the Fiscal Council Demetris Georgiades, argues that the failure of politicians to implement a clear legislative framework on foreclosures, the absence of a support system for troubled borrowers, and the amazingly slow justice system, are perpetuating our NPL problem. These weaknesses are harming the Cypriot economy, while at the same time they are prolonging the social problems and encourage strategic defaulters. The fiscal council is also worried about the decrease in tourism inflows and says that this is mainly due to the recovery of the competitive Turkish and Egyptian markets. Mr Georgiades also rang the alarm about the pensions issue and says that Cypriots should change their mentality and start saving. Georgiades argues that our problem is not only the NPLs but also the lack of a credible institutional framework. “If someone wants to invest in our country and hears that every six months the environment is changing, they will not come. Let’s see the example of Hellenic Bank. They purchased a portfolio from the Cyprus Cooperative Bank with the information they had at the time; Suddenly, in six months the situation has changed.” He adds that because of our mentality, we haven’t been able to draw up a clear framework for 5 years, and this has caused enormous damage.

Hellenic Bank: Digitisation brings additional charges

Kathimerini reports that in the framework of its digital transformation, Hellenic Bank will increase its charges on traditional transactions coming next year following other banks that have already proceeded to such increases. Already, since last August, the Bank of Cyprus raised its charges for cash withdrawals at a branch’s counter, transfer between accounts at a counter and transactions related to using cheques. Hellenic Bank will also announce new charges coming next year. Specifically, from January 2020, Hellenic Bank will be charging €1 for each cash withdrawal (up to €10.000) for customers over 65 years old, and €2 for each cash withdrawal (up to €10.000) for customers below 65 years old. It should be noted that AlphaBank will also implement the same charge in August. The specific charge only concerns withdrawing cash at the branches and not Hellenic’s ATMs. Furthermore, according to the paper’s sources, SEPA payments of up to €1.000 through Hellenic Bank’s Web Banking and Mobile Banking services, will be completed for free. Kathimerini also reports that like Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic Bank customers will have to pay a €2 fee to have a cheque cashed. Customers will be charged a fee also when cashing cheques at an ATM. Finally, Hellenic Bank is expected to raise its fee for issuing a chequebook from €15 to €25, when the chequebook is ordered at a branch, while the fee will be increased from €6 to €16, when ordered online.

Channelling Liquidity

The Bank of Cyprus lent €20m to Atterbury i.e. the company which is an immediate competitor of BoC and owner of Nicosia Mall. Hellenic Bank lent €44m to Apollo Global Management, so that it could buy the loans of Bank of Cyprus, that are included in Helix. The author argues that it is well-known fact that banks are having problems channelling their liquidity and that they have too much cash. However, he says that it seems that when it’s in their interest, they don’t care about lending to their competitors.

Cyprus Seeds Organises Networking Event on Technology Startups

Cyprus Seeds invited all the researchers that participated in the written examinations of the programme as well as alumni of MIT Club, Harvard Club, Oxford Club and Cambridge Clubs of Cyprus to a Panel Discussion and a Networking Event, on Thursday, 11th July 2019. The keynote speaker of the event was Anna Protopapa, a Board Member of Cyprus Seeds and CEO of Mersana Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology start-up, which aims to create targeted cancer treatments. Individuals from the private and public sectors of Cyprus also spoke at the event. Andreas Papadopoulos, Chairman of Junior Achievement Cyprus and Business Manager at Hellenic Bank also spoke at the event.

Deliberations until the last minute

Alithia reports that backstage deliberations in relation to the foreclosures laws that were vetoed by the President, are intense and constant. This is because DIKO, after initially deciding to reject the referrals, seems to be having second thoughts after a new meeting of the party’s parliamentary team, as well as meeting they had with the head of the Central Bank. DIKO’s position still is that the borrowers must be protected instead of the banks. Therefore, if the state commits that this will be achieved, the party’s initial position may change. Nevertheless, everything will be determined at the Plenary on Monday. It should be reminded that the Minister of Finance as well as bankers have called on the MPs to accept the President’s referrals. The head of the Association of Cyprus Banks and Hellenic Bank’s CEO, Ioannis Matsis, called on legislators to accept the referral of the law on foreclosures.“Any other development strengthens and emboldens strategic defaulters even more and jeopardises the stability of Cyprus’ banking and financial system,” said Matsis.

Eurobank’s surprise entry in ESTIA

Kathimerini Economy reports that Eurobank, the bank with the fewer NPLs and almost no mortgages, has also joined the ESTIA scheme. Initially, the scheme’s beneficiaries were only natural persons. However, after the Ministry of Finance realised that an important percentage of NPLs were owed by SMEs, these were included in the scheme. The author argues that this is what probably pushed Eurobank to sign the agreement for ESTIA.

Banking sector at the centre of technological change

Kathimerini Economy reports that AstroBank is now intensifying the integration of USB Bank, after a €40.2m acquisition. After the acquisition, the bank grew by more than 50%. In the coming period, after officially announcing that it acquired the healthy business of the National Bank of Greece (Cyprus), the bank will grow even more. The bank’s position in the Cypriot market will be boosted, but it should also move forward with regards to the technology sector. As the bank itself said in its presentation of its Digital Wallet (sKash), innovation and technology have been gaining more and more ground in the financial sector. The bank’s Digital Banking Director, who also was the head of the Digital Banking at Piraeus Bank, talks to Kathimerini about AstroBank’s technological evolution. Orphanidou argues that Cyprus is lagging behind as it comes to research and innovation. Its regulatory framework on technology is also rather underdeveloped.

Government spent €30m on land expropriations in excess of €1m

The state spent €30m for the expropriation of highly-valued land (in excess of €1m) in 2018. The biggest sum (€10.3m) was given to the T/C, Mustafa Kafer. The data was been included in report of the Treasury, which included financial transactions in relation to natural and legal persons that received over €1m from the Republic over the last year. The list includes seven cases. The other six expropriation cases relate to the following: Bank of Cyprus (€10.3m), DNP ENTERPRISES LTD (€2.6m), the company STAVROU SONJA STEPHANIE STAVROULLA (€2.5m), Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd (€1.5m), the Church of Cyprus (€1.4m) the real estate agents A VARNAVIDES (€1.1m)

2 out of 10 restructured loans go back to being non-performing

According to the Central Bank, 20% of loans under a restructuring scheme, become non-performing once again (90 days past due). Tomorrow, the parties will discuss the President’s veto and clarify their position once again. MPs will also discuss on debt restructuring schemes and whether the Central Bank is adequately monitoring the bank’s implementation of the Debt Restructuring Directive. Phileleftheros posed specific questions to the Central Bank with regards to debt restructuring schemes. They have said that they are conducting on-site inspections, in which they didn’t find that the CBC’s Directive is being violated or ignored. They also reported that the Central Bank, through the SSM framework is monitoring and assessing the management of NPEs and restructurings by the important credit institutions. The Central Bank also noted that 29% of restructured loans are under a restructuring scheme for the second time.

€110m-worth of properties to be auctioned-off in August

Haravgi reports that banks have scheduled 370 auctions for properties worth €110m, in August and the start of September. At the same time, new properties are added on a daily basis. The list includes 79 properties and apartments, most of which are eligible for ESTIA.

MPs reveal intentions on foreclosures law

Phileleftheros reports that DIKO as well as any backstage deliberations will be decisive for the foreclosures issue, and specifically, the referrals of the President. The backstage deliberations will once again determine the final stance of the MPs at the House Plenary. The warnings of the Central Bank, the bankers and the rating agencies cannot simply be ignored. Yet again, DIKO’s position will play a decisive role in relation to the referral of the laws. DIKO had cooperated with DISY about a year ago, so that a stricter framework on foreclosures would be put forward, speeding up the foreclosure process. The party had justified its stance back then, stressing that it supported the law under certain conditions: updating the parliament on the Estia scheme, putting forward a bill for a fund to compensate depositors and bondholders who lost money in the haircut and submitting a bill for reduced VAT for the purchase of a plot for the erection of a primary home. One year after these changes, DIKO took up the initiative along with the Greens, Alliance and Solidarity Movement, to re-start the discussion in relation to the foreclosures framework, seeking a relaxation of the foreclosures procedure. The article argues that with this change in stance, DIKO is possibly trying to respond to the reactions and complaints of the borrowers in relation to the changes that the new framework has brought, as it comes to banking practices. It may also be trying to push the government to keep the promise it had taken up, in relation to supporting vulnerable borrowers, who will be left outside of “ESTIA” and rewarding consistent borrowers. On the other hand, what is at stake is the political cost, as borrowers are pushing for the regulation of the foreclosures issue. Already, AKEL, EDEK, Solidarity Movement, Alliance, ELAM and Greens have said that they will vote against the referrals. Phileleftheros also goes on to argue that the backstage deliberations are rather intense, and that this can be seen from the statements made by the bankers, who have been calling the House to accept the referrals. The CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis, stressed that any other development, will strengthen and embolden strategic defaulters even more, jeopardising the stability of the banking and financial system of the country. The Minister of Finance, Harris Georgiades, on his part said that referring the bills to the Supreme Court is not a solution.

Referrals to be discussed today at the House Plenum

As above, Alithia reports on the referrals of the foreclosures laws, which will be discussed today at the Plenary of the House. They report that the Plenary will discuss the five referrals of the President and decide on whether they will proceed with the changes that were passed by the House or whether they will send the ball back to the President’s court. Specifically, the five referrals that will discussed today have to do with the Aliens and Immigration Law (amending) No. 2 of 2019, the Social Insurance Law (amending) of 2019, the Law on unfair terms in consumer contracts for small enterprises of 2019, and of course, the two bills, which have to do with foreclosures (the Transfer and Mortgage Property Law (amending) No. 2 of 2019 and the Amendment of the Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Law of 2019) which were approved by the majority of the House, a few days before the summer break. The article reminds readers that MPs have already been warned about these bills by Moody’s, the Minister of Finance bankers and financial bodies, who called on the House to accept the President’s referrals mentioning that there needs to be a stable legislative framework, warning that Cyprus’ rating may be negatively affected by this development. On Friday, the Minister of Finance said that these moves, which weaken and complicate the legislative framework do not serve vulnerable borrowers, nor the public interest, but strategic defaulters and everyone who wins if their cases remain in legal proceedings. At the same time, the President of the Cyprus Banks Association and CEO of Hellenic Bank, Ioannis Matsis said that the new framework strengthens and emboldens strategic defaulters even more, jeopardising the stability of the banking and financial system of the country.

New investments and upgrade of Limassol port

As part of plans to upgrade Limassol port’s multiple purpose terminal, DP World Limassol proceeded with new investments in equipment and an upgrade of the new passenger terminal. The operator’s management took media representatives on a tour of the terminal, with General Manager Charles Meaby stating that Limassol port is a key growth driver and that DP World Limassol is contributing substantively towards upgrading it, which in extent has a positive impact on the country’s economy and the local community.

Frigate and navy vessel at Limassol port

The National Guard announced that the frigate YDRA and navy vessel RODOS of the Hellenic Navy sailed into Limassol port on Sunday, as part of the Hellenic Naval Academy’s summer training programme. The ships will remain at Limassol port until today (Monday), while members of the public were able to take a tour of the ships on Sunday.

Cyprus, Tourism and Future

Simerini newspaper publishes a feature on Cyprus tourism, referring among other to the establishment of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, and citing a number of steps that could be taken to improve the island’s tourism product. These include making better use of Cyprus’ marinas, taking advantages of the island’s archaeological sites, promoting alternative forms of tourism and developing cruise tourism (home-porting), with special emphasis on the ports that can facilitate large cruise ships, primarily Limassol port, but also those of Larnaca and Paphos.

€1b proposal for Larnaca port/marina

The Israeli and Cypriot consortium Kition Ocean Holdings submitted its improved proposal for the joint development of Larnaca port and marina last Friday. The new proposal follows discussions and negotiations with the Cypriot government. In an announcement, the consortium said that it proposed an upgrade and extension of Larnaca’s port with the aim of attracting new companies in the entertainment cruise, trade and energy sectors. In the first stage, the company intends to upgrade the port’s current facilities to provide a more effective and fast service to existing users, who can carry on using the port if they so wish. As for the marina, Kition Ocean Holdings proposes to expand the current marina so that it can host up to 650 boats, from 5 to 150 metres. The new marina will include traditional dining areas, entertainment, play areas and green areas, commercial and hotel units, luxury villas and a unique educational and medical centre.

Transport ministry’s procedures non-transparent

On the topic above, Phileleftheros adds an announcement by the Cyprus Shipping Association, which accuses the Transport Ministry of not being transparent and failing to follow the instructions given by President Nicos Anastasiades at a meeting that was held in early June to discuss the project. The President had ordered the appointment of a committee with the participation of all relevant stakeholders to monitor the consultations with the Larnaca port and marina project’s investor; this, said the Association, never happened. It said the reason the appointment of a committee was decided was so that the Association’s experience could be used to the government’s advantage and to ensure that certain provisions are implemented, including that timeframes are applied to ensure the investor is meeting his obligations, and that there is no conflict of interests with the investor.

The Energy Ministry’s position on the oil tanks

The Energy, Commerce and Industry Ministry has responded to recent reports over problems that have arisen in the removal of the oil storage tanks from Larnaca. It said that the aim was to resolve any issues that have arisen so that the timeframes that have been set can be kept; hence, meetings have been scheduled to iron out the disputes that came to light during the most recent ministerial committee meeting on the matter. The ministry said a meeting will be held next week between the Labour Inspection Department and the consortium in charge of building the gas storage terminal Vasilikos, with the aim of moving the procedure forward and getting the relevant licences issued. At the same time, a meeting will be held at the Transport Ministry, with the participation of the Ports Authority and Petrolina to re-examine the issue that has arisen with the port facilities the company needs to use at Vasilikos until its own facilities are complete.

Briefing of the diplomatic mission

The Foreign Ministry will provide a detailed briefing to the heads of the Republic of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad, during a conference that will be held today and tomorrow at the Conference Centre in Nicosia. FM Nicos Christodoulides will be joined by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Tasos Tzionis, and the two will update the missions on developments in the Cyprus problem and the EEZ, as well as future steps that will be taken and lines that will be followed. They will also address issues such as shipping, tourism and economic growth.

Round of meetings on shipping

The newly-appointed president of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Philippos Filis, recently met with the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Natasha Pilides, as part of a broader plan to promote the best interests of the Cypriot shipping industry. Filis informed Pilides about various issues the Cypriot shipping industry is facing, and proposed ways to further reinforce and develop the close cooperation between the deputy ministry and chamber.

The long history of the ferry link

Politis reports that this is perhaps the first time since the ferry link between Cyprus and Greece was interrupted in 1999 that there is a chance of it actually going ahead. And this is thanks to the serious and comprehensive work that is being done by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping. The government is now waiting for a response by the European Commission, after it submitted a sustainability study for the latter to decide whether the state can cover the funding needs that will arise.

Concern over tourism lost to occupied areas

Phileleftheros reiterated the fact that tourism in Paphos, and Cyprus in general, has dropped by 5-10% and reported that officials of the tourism industry, for the first time, attribute these serious problems of the tourist industry, to the tourist outflow to the occupied areas. The President of PASYXE Paphos, Thanos Michaelides, spoke to Phileleftheros, and highlighted that this situation leads to serious concerns about the future of Cyprus’ tourism, regarding the increasing outflow of tourists to the occupied areas (which are not controlled by the RoC), as well as the fact that the tourist industry of the occupied areas has been built on the infrastructure of the Republic. According to information, a significant number of tourists arrive to the areas controlled by the Republic (mainly Larnaca airport) and then transfer directly to the occupied areas for their holidays. He said that this trend is of great concern to them, and added that such individuals leave Cyprus with false impressions about the Cyprus problem. He said that this phenomenon constitutes unfair competition, as the occupied areas are using the campaigns and infrastructure of the RoC, without contributing anything to these, while simultaneously contributing to the drop of hotel occupancy rates in the areas of the RoC.

Diving tourism at the forefront of new project

The Limassol Tourism Development and Promotion Company is implementing the ANDIKAT project, in the framework of the interregional cooperation programme between Greece and Cyprus, with a view to upgrade diving activity in Limassol. The project is co-funded by the EU and the national resources of Greece and Cyprus. The project will last three years and among other will develop an underwater sculpture park and diving routes in the Limassol waters.

Hoteliers in dispute with Booking.com

Booking.com sent out letters to hotels around the world, including Cyprus, changing its terms of cooperation. Recently, Greek hoteliers have been fighting with Booking.com, since they refuse to accept the multinational’s proposal to include a VAT charge in the price of the room. This would constitute an abusive practice, according to the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation. Another issue that caused an outrage among hoteliers, was the fact that Booking wanted hoteliers to accept that Booking buys rooms from third party providers at a lower price. In Cyprus however, hoteliers have kept calm. However, the hoteliers association PASYXE did discuss the ongoing dispute in Greece and the change in Booking’s terms. The hoteliers decided to examine the potential consequences of this for Cyprus. Even if there aren’t intense reactions in Cyprus, the association has to nevertheless examine how these changes will affect the Cypriot market.

Water Board causes problems for GHS

Phileleftheros reports that the Water Board councils have bypassed the GHS, and in contrast with everyone else, water board employees will be able to use doctors that are not registered in the GHS with all costs covered, if they don’t like the GHS doctors. This decision sets a precedent for similar practices for other public servants. The Water Board councils (and in turn tax-payers) will cover 80% of the costs for services received outside the GHS framework for their employees.