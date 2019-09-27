Daily Press Review – 27/9/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Hellenic Bank to make first claim for red loans in October

Hellenic Bank will submit its first claim for the reimbursement of any losses it may incur due to the €2.6b loans that it acquired from the former Co-op. The first request relates the period until 30 June 2019 and will be submitted in the same month that Hellenic Bank’s results will be published, i.e. in October. The results of the first semester of 2019, will be published today at the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE). Essentially, these are former Co-op loans that were transferred to Hellenic when the former closed down and a part of its good business was transferred to the latter. Phileleftheros explains that in the framework of the Co-op-Hellenic deal, the government had agreed on an Asset Protection Scheme for Hellenic Bank that will last 12 years. It was agreed that every year, the balance of the loans will be reviewed, and if there are any losses, they will be taken to KEDIPES for repayment. The agreement includes monitoring tools such as submitting a file that will allow a confirmation by KEDIPES along with every request, as well as the a joint committee that will monitor the scheme – one member from Hellenic, one from KEDIPES and an independent officer. It also foresees mechanism for the resolution of any litigation, with a referral to the arbitration tribunal. The said scheme will cover the potential losses of a defined portfolio of a nominal value €2.6b, with a defined maximum coverage of losses (90% for KEDIPES, 10% for Hellenic Bank). The number of loans must be steady and will not change over the course of the Scheme. It should be noted that on the basis of the Loan Guarantee Scheme, Hellenic Bank took the responsibility to submit a fee for the guarantees they have been given. The first instalment of the guarantee fee will likely be paid very soon and amounts to €15m. The total guarantee fee that Hellenic Bank will pay, in case it doesn’t manage to reduce the Asset Protection Scheme loans, is €63m. The matter was mentioned at the House yesterday, during the Watchdog Committee meeting, when an officer from the Audit Office said that Hellenic Bank’s first claim will be submitted to KEDIPES in October. He reminded the House that in the framework of acquiring a part of the Co-op’s business, Hellenic Bank received a state guarantee. He added that the deal includes a provision for forecasts amounting to €155m, for non-incurred losses that were taken into account when calculating the fiscal deficit for 2018. There was also a deal for the protection of Hellenic Bank’s assets, which includes the loans that Hellenic Bank acquired, which foresees that if there are any losses from the list of loans, Hellenic Bank would submit a claim to KEDIPES every year.

IMF concerned about increasing state wage bill

The IMF is concerned over the possibility that Cyprus’ increasing state wage bill will “crowd out” public spending in productive areas of the economy, an IMF technocrat told CNA, noting that the island’s economy is relatively robust but risk remains to the outlook. Asked whether there is a need to reduce the number of banks in Cyprus, after the absorption of the good part of the Co-op by Hellenic Bank, Mrs Tuladhar, referred to the key performance indicators (KPIs) in the Cyprus banking industry, which underperform compared to the EU average. These indicators include the number of people served by each brand or the assets per employee. As such, she argued that there is potential to improve the operational efficiency of the banks. This means that we are expecting that the banking sector will shrink more, and as a result there will be fewer employees in the banking system. This process will become more pressing as the banks move forward with digital transformation.

Salamis: Thessalonica-Limassol-Haifa link a great success

The new commercial shipping line between Thessalonica, Limassol and Haifa by Salamis Lines with its Ro/Ro ship Akritas, has given significant impetus to Cyprus trade. In its six months of operation, the new line has proved to be very successful and useful for the business world, which has embraced and utilised it as part of its business activities. Salamis Lines thanks the business world for its response to the line in an announcement, adding that it will continue to operate it weekly to support the businesses’ needs.

Promoting green boats

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping is expected to announce a funding scheme in mid-October for ferry boats that carry out day-long cruises, starting mainly from Ayia Napa and Latsi and visiting Famagusta and Akamas. The aim is to impose some order on the sector which is currently chaotic. The need to upgrade these ferry boats that carry out cruises around the island both in terms of safety and environment, has been on the table for years now. There have even been fatal accidents while the boats are also lacking the proper infrastructure to deal with their waste, which is released into the sea. The aim of the scheme is to fund upgrades to the boats to meet the necessary health and safety standards.

Green businesses in the arena

Three Cypriot start-ups have stood out for their innovative ideas to transform into green businesses, as well as their environmental sensitivity, as part of the national Climate Launchpad competition. The companies Pulse, Terralithia and Ag-Catalytic Solutions will now participate in the International Final of Climate Launchpad, which will take place in Amsterdam on 14-15 November. According to Stathis Theofilou from Ag-Catalytic Solutions, the company’s idea concerns the processing-sterilisation of ballast water that is discharged by ships in ports and has a negative impact on the marine environment. Seeing that tons of water is stored and released from the specific tanks every year, carrying dangerous bacteria and microorganisms, the company processes the water through a special machine.

Mitsotakis: Provocations in the EEZ will end up in a dangerous game

In an interview with the Washington Post, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that with regard to Turkey’s illegal drilling in Cyprus, “the drilling within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, clearly violates the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus. Turkey sends warships and support ships in the area at the same time that Total and ExxonMobil have exploration rights in the Cypriot economic zone. It will eventually result in a dangerous game at sea. Turkey behaved very aggressively during the previous year. It does not recognize International Law or the Law of the Sea. ” Asked what the Turkish president is seeking, Mr. Mitsotakis said: “He wants access to the energy resources of the eastern Mediterranean. The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, has made it very clear that the resources we find must be distributed fairly and that all Cypriots should benefit, Greeks and Turks. Erdogan wants to make sure that the gas that is found will eventually pass through Turkey. ”

Increases and adjustments

Wage increases and adjustments related to the relocation of oil company facilities from Larnaca to Vasilikos are covered by the union collective agreements renewal. The trade unions have already reached agreement, following mediation with the Department of Labour, for the renewal of the contracts with ExxonMobil and EKO. Agreements with other companies maintaining facilities in Larnaca are pending at the Department of Labour.

Revenue from tourism down 3.1% in first half of 2019

Revenue from tourism dropped 2.0% year-on-year in June, while the revenue for January-June 2019 dropped 3.1% compared with the same period last year. Based on the Statistical Service’s travellers’ survey, June revenue reached €350.4m, compared with €357.7m in June 2018. This was the second consecutive monthly reduction. Tourists’ per capita spending in June was €687.53 (€699.88 in June last year), recording a decrease of 1.8%. Arrivals also dropped in 2019, to 509,662 from 511,073 in 2018.

Harris will examine the hoteliers’ requests

On the topic above, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told Phileleftheros that his ministry was willing to examine PASYXE and STEK’s requests with a positive attitude and within the context of the relevant laws. Also, the paper reports that Tax Commissioner Yiannis Tsangaris plans to invite the two associations to a meeting to discuss the matter.

Focus on quality

PASYXE president Charis Loizides marks World Tourism Day today with an announcement, pointing out that this is a difficult time for the island’s tourism and that efforts should now be focused on the promoting all the measures required to upgrade the island’s tourism product and extend the tourism season.

Cyprus Casinos: how much was spent and earned

A total €210m was spent at the casinos of Limassol and the Nicosia and Larnaca satellite casinos as of last March, according to the chairman of the Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission. €175m of the money that was spent, was returned to the players as profits. It should be noted that the Limassol casino was launched in June 2017, while the satellite casino in Nicosia was opened on 10 December 2018. On 14 December, the Larnaca satellite casino opened in the Larnaca airport. Informing the House Institutions Committee last March, the chairman of the Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission said that 80% of the casino visitors are Cypriots, 4% are Greek and 11% come from other countries. As of last March, the casinos welcomed 460.000-470.000 visitors and €210m was gamed. Profits from gaming amounts to €35.300.000, of which 15% is received by the Authority on behalf of the state. As of last January, the state received €5.5m in taxes on the profits of the casino and €4m from licensing fees. Answering MPs’ questions, Mavrelis said that Nicosia has a disproportionately higher stake in gambling without this being reflected in the amount spent at the casino of Nicosia. Referring to the problems that arose, the chairman of the National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission said that there were limited cases where people tried to trick the casino and have been banned from entering. He also said that the casinos have 420 cameras, monitoring the gaming tables. “Every move is being monitored”, he underlined and gave the example of the croupier who was arrested. Commenting on the MPs’ observations that the casinos have not attracted tourists, Mr Mavrelis said that there an additional 300.000 tourists will be coming to Cyprus every year, after the casino-resort opens. Referring to the special Fund that aims to tackle and prevent addiction, to which 3% of the casino fees go, Mavrelis said that the Authority recommends that people become aware of the dangers of addiction. He therefore noted that the addiction to gambling is not caused by the casino, but other types of gambling, which are accessible to all. He also underlined to the House Committee, that the casino has banned certain people from entering the casino, as their visits proved damaging for their families. He also mentioned that if someone plays over €2000 in 12 hours, their income must be checked and when this amount rises to €10.000, then the checks become even stricter.

7 specialisations added in GHS’ software

A new upgrade that will take place today will introduce 7 medical specialisations to the GHS’ software. The specialisations added in the catalogue of services offered by the GHS include; geriatric traumatology, gastrointestinal surgery, medical genetics, heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, intensive care, infectious diseases. Adding these specialisations in the GHS’ software will pave the way for these specialist doctors to register, whether they have registered in the system with their basic specialisation or not. This software upgrade will also allow specialised doctors to refer patients to doctors of different specialisations within the system. Until now, the software only allowed GPs to refer patients to specialised doctors, despite it being provided by the law. This upgrade is expected to put an end to both the patients’ and doctors’ inconvenience. The next software upgrade will be carried out in October.

A new battle brewing in the A&E department

Pasyki doctors’ decision to not go to work if there is only one doctor on shift has led to another row between unions and the Okypy, while Pasyki is preparing for a meeting with the Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou next Wednesday. The Health Minister stated that “the understaffing of A&E departments is a genuine problem and efforts are being made to attract doctors”, while highlighting that “there are no magical solutions”. He said, “their operation system is problematic and needs to be revised in order for the A&E departments to finally work smoothly without any problems, and make the recruitment of doctors possible”. Pasyki’s Soteris Koumas stated that “we must not speak of measures. The issue of understaffing has gotten so significant that doctors are pushed into taking such measures. In the case where two seriously injured persons visit the A&E department on the same shift where there’s only one doctor, that doctor will have to choose who to assist first”. He added, “The doctors have reached their limits and have warned multiple times, but it appears that some people have their ears closed”.

HIO’s income and expenses until 2020

According to the budgets, up until 2020, the HIO’s revenue will have reached €1b and its expenses €922m. During his speech yesterday, the Health Minister presented the MoH’s priorities for the period between 2020-2023. His vision can be divided into 5 basic pillars: the successful implementation of the GHS, the unification of the public and private sector, the digitalisation of the health sector, the improvement of quality of health services, and prevention through public health policies and strategies and establishing the MoH’s new role.

First scientific conference “Science behind addictions”

The first scientific conference for addictions in Cyprus entitled “Science behind addictions”, was organised by the National Addictions Authority Cyprus (NAAC), and was held between 11-12 September 2019, at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia. The conference was addressed at professionals who work in the industry including scientists, academics and students. 200 participants attended the conference, mainly locals but also foreigners. The themes of the conference included prevention, alcohol, smoking, pathological gambling, cannabis. They emphasised the human rights of non-smokers and the adverse consequences of passive smoking.