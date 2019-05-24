Daily Press Review – 24/5/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Hellenic Bank and Astrobank finance Invel stake acquisition in Pangea

Invel Real Estate, its associated companies and other investors acquired a 32.7% stake in NBG Pangea from the National Bank of Greece. Thereby, Invel has raised its stake in to 98.1%, while two Cypriot banks financed the transactions. The 32.7% stake was acquired by Invel Real Estate BV (29.8%) and CL Hermes Opportunities (2.9%) for a total of €390m. With this acquisition, Invel’s total investment in Pangea exceeds €1b, making Invel the largest Real Estate investor in Greece. According to a relevant announcement, Invel’s acquisition was supported by many institutional investors, including the private investment company Castlelake LP as well as other investment funds. Invel Real Estate also received a syndicated bank loan, with coordinator, Piraeus Bank and Piraeus Bank, EBRD, Hellenic Bank, AstroBank as participants. The founder and managing partner of Invel Real Estate, Christoforos Papachristoforou, said that the transaction casts a vote of confidence in Greek real estate market and the Greek economy.

Demand for housing loans rises

A combination of factors has boosted the housing credit market, according to the latest Bank lending survey by the Central Bank of Cyprus, which showed increasing demand by borrowers. The market’s positive prospects, the interest rates and the internal financing from savings, are pushing more and more people towards buying a house. According to Central Bank data, demand for housing loans continued its upward course in the first quarter of 2019, while demand for consumer loans remained at the same levels. This development, mainly reflects the strong local economic activity, which is supported by historically low interest rates. Demand for consumer and other household loans, remained unchanged compared with the previous quarter. Banks are expecting that demand for loans in all categories will increase even further in the second quarter.

Bondholders association disappointed

The bondholder’s association was not satisfied by the replies they received after yesterday’s meeting with the President of the Republic, in the presence of the Finance Minister. They argue that they haven’t gotten a reply at this point, making them feel certain that they are proceeding fairly in order to bring justice for bondholders, who fell victim of the effort to recapitalise the banks and the non-bankruptcy of the state. They add that at the same time, the demands of other people who filed complaints are being satisfied and have been prioritised over the bondholders. They also said that they are expecting the President to reply to their demands in writing.

Ayia Napa municipality purchases Co-op property

Ayia Napa’s former Co-op bank, now belongs to the Municipality of Ayia Napa, after a transfer took place last Wednesday 22 May, at the Famagusta Land Registry in Paralimni. The property is located at the heart of the tourist centre, north of the monastery, which has many shops, offices and entertainment venues. The property is valued at €1.2m. The transfer was signed by the Land Registry officer, the Mayor of Ayia Napa and a representative of Altamira. The cost of the property was covered by the Municipality’s surpluses which it had created over the past few years. The Mayor said that the building will be used for public benefit purposes.

Over 100 paediatricians join GHS

Yesterday, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the number of registered paediatricians in the GHS has exceeded 100 and is expected to rise even further. Meanwhile, the number of General Practitioners (GPs) also continues to rise steadily, and as of this moment there are 350 GPs registered for adults. Haravgi reports that as of now, there are 150 specialized private doctors have registered in the GHS, and that number is expected to gradually rise, while 600 specialized doctors of the public sector have also joined the GHS. The Health Minister said that they are expecting more registrations after the doctors study the new catalogues, and they may need some time to see how the system works in practice.