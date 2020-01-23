Daily Press Review – 23/1/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Negative rates from Hellenic as of 3/3 – Who is affected

Hellenic Bank (HB) issued an announcement in the press, explaining the details of its negative interest rates that will be introduced as of 3 March 2020. “The longstanding existence of negative interest rates in the Eurozone and the continued monetary easing by the European Central Bank has led to a large number of European Banks implementing negative interest rates on their customers’ deposits and accounts for some time now,” it explained. The reduction will be applied to the credit balances of the following euro accounts: For current accounts with €100,000 or less, the rate will be 0.00%, while with over €100,000 it will be -0.60%. For overdraft accounts, the rate will be 0.00% for under €100,000 and -0.60% for over €100,000. For savings accounts, 7-day notice accounts, 8-day notice accounts, 14-day notice accounts, 1-month notice accounts, 35-day notice accounts, 3-month notice accounts, 6-month notice accounts and 12-month notice accounts, the rate will be -0.60%. The calculation of the negative interest rate will be applied on the daily balance of the account. Accrued interest will be taken into consideration when calculating the available balance of the account which will be capitalised on 30 June and 31 December of each year. The bank also clarifies that: for current accounts and overdraft accounts in euro, the negative interest rate will be applied on credit balances of over €100,000 (only with respect to the rate amount that exceeds €100,000), while for credit balances of under €100,000, the interest rate will remain at 0%; and, as from 2 January 2020, transferring funds from notice accounts will not require any prior notice and no penalty fees will apply. This arrangement will continue to apply until further notice. HB urges customers who may have questions or require additional information or clarifications to contact their account manager or branch. It also says that the Bank’s Private Banking team remains at their disposal to inform them about the various investment options available in the international markets.

Bank of Cyprus sold €400m NPLs to B2Kapital

In the first week of 2020, the Norwegian group B2Holding signed an agreement with Bank of Cyprus to acquire an NPL portfolio, with a nominal value of €400m, which consists of consumption and small business loans without collateral. Following the acquisition, the portfolio will be owned by Waterfall Asset Management and B2Hodling, while the Group’s subsidiary in Cyprus, B2Kapital Cyprus will be in charge of managing it. The transaction has been titled “Velocity 2”. “The acquisition of this portfolio by the Bank of Cyprus, but also the extension of our cooperation with Waterfall Asset Management, makes us particularly happy and proud. We also thank Bank of Cyprus for the close cooperation and the high level of professionalism, thanks to which we managed to finalise the agreement in a short amount of time,” said Johannes Raschke, Chief Investment Officer of the B2Holding Group. Regional Director of Central & South East Europe at B2Holding, George Christoforou, said: “Having acquired two of the four portfolios that were put for sale over the past two years, we continue to seek more investment opportunities in Cyprus. At the same time, however, we also offer a broad range of management services for other institutional stakeholders, who have acquired non-performing loans.” B2Kapital Cyprus was founded in 2017 and it already manages an NPL portfolio it acquired from Hellenic Bank, which includes loans – with and without collateral – to small and medium sized businesses. With NPLs in Cyprus approaching €6.5b, the B2Hodling Group aims to boost its subsidiary’s position in the Cypriot market, but also to offer a reliable alternative platform for the acquisition and management of NPLs.

Negative interest rates from Bank of Cyprus too – Letters to a number of depositors

Bank of Cyprus has sent a letter to a number of its big depositors, informing them that it will start charging a negative interest rate on deposits. According to Sigma’s sources, the new negative rate will be introduced in March, is estimated to be -0.40% and concerns government and semi-government organisations, except universities and educational institutions, as well as brokerage firms and fund managers, among others. The move comes as no surprise, as the local banking system has been moving in this direction for some time. The reason is that the European Central Bank is charging banks a negative interest rate of -0.50% for their excess liquidity. This is impacting on the banks and their profitability. HB has already informed its big corporate clients that it will impose a -0.60% negative interest rate on their deposits in March.

Prosperity: Agora, the boutique hotel in Limassol and a major project in Larnaca

The Prosperity Group has some big plans for the real estate sector in Limassol as well as other towns. In a recent interview, the Group’s CEO Panos Alexandrou analyses the group’s plans, which include Limassol’s new Municipal Market, an imposing residential project in Larnaca and a special boutique hotel in Limassol. Among other, Prosperity is cooperating with Browns Hotels to build a unique development in Limassol. The Prosperity Group has purchased the ESEL building from Hellenic Bank, through APS, on Anexartisias Street, to turn it into a mixed development consisting of a hotel with around 120 rooms, 4-5 penthouse apartments and a few boutique shops on the ground floor.

They praised E. Charalambidou’s action

During a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) a few days ago, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE George Tsereteli made special reference to Cypriot MP Irene Charalambidou, praising her for her action, especially since being appointed last July as the Special Representative for Corruption. He said she has been making a constant effort to reinforce the cooperation between the relevant structures of the OSCE, as well as with other international organisations, with the aim of fighting corruption.

Petrides’ consultations for European funds

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides held meetings with European Commissioners with the aim of securing European funds for Cyprus, on the side-lines of the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings in Brussels this week. Petrides announced that he met with Commissioners Elisa Ferreira and Johannes Hahn to discuss the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework, with his focus being on securing satisfactory funds for the sectors of Political Cohesion and Agriculture, Research and Innovation, and Migration.

Unemployment will remain at 7% in Cyprus

The unemployment rate in Cyprus will stabilise at 7%, according to the World Employment and Social Outlook Report for 2020 by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which was published on 20 January. ILO estimates that unemployment in Cyprus will go from 7.3% in 2019, to 7.2% in 2020 and 7.3% in 2021. In numbers, this means there will be around 45,800 unemployed people in 2020 (46,200 in 2021). Cyprus’ workforce is at its highest levels since 1991, when the ILO has available data. Specifically, it numbered 629,500 in 2019, which will rise to 633,100 in 2020 and then 636,700 in 2021.

Members for the Disputes Committee

Cypriots with tax-related disputes can not seek justice at a European level, now that Cyprus has harmonised with a European directive that calls for the establishment of an Advisory or Alternative Disputes Committee. The Committee will help individuals and businesses deal with unfavourable conditions that arise when there is more than one state involved (for example in the case of double taxation treaties). The Tax Department is inviting individuals to express interest in participating in the independent Committee, subject to specific conditions.

We cannot keep up with him

Phileleftheros says that it wrote twice in recent days on unannounced inspection visits by the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr. Yiannis Karousos, on buses for which the ministry had received complaints. Last Tuesday, in Paphos was for the bus with the growing fungus and the road work complaints. On the way to Paphos, however, he made an unannounced stop at the Limassol Port. Although the issue of the cruise ships had been discussed and resolved on the Friday before at the Ministry with DP World Limassol, he did not stop the process there. He went for a follow-up onsite visit to discuss the issue again, to gain a better understanding with his own eyes, but also to confirm that there would be no further problems. In closing, no one can catch up with the Minister’s unannounced visits, not even his own driver who only founds out about them just a short while before.

Ruling party DISY welcomes the MSC cruises connection with Limassol

Ruling DISY party press spokesperson Demetris Demetriou in a written statement on the inclusion of Limassol in the MSC Cruises cruise program, said that the announcement by the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Natasa Pilidou, that the summer 2021 MSC Cruises program will include the port of Limassol, is a very encouraging development. Not only are the MSC cruises one of the leading cruise companies in the world and they will connect with the Limassol port on a weekly basis, but they will also add value to our country as a tourism destination. With this development, Cyprus enters the cruise map which is an ever-evolving market with tangible benefits to come.

It was easy for the Turks to learn about the target in Block 8

According to Politis, the environmental impact study for Block 8 at the target ‘Eratosthenis – South 1’ by ENI, was published on the website of the Department of Environment of the Republic along with all the maps and photos that were deemed important for the identification of the target in Block 8 for the assessment of the environmental impact on the sea environment of the region. The publication of the study was done in accordance with the related law on transparency about the environmental impact resulting from such developments. The same department had published all studies related to previous drillings and other environmental impact studies on other development projects. Perhaps the only problem with the case of Block 8, and the ‘Eratosthenis South-1’ target was that a large part of the study if not the whole study, was published along with diagrams, while in previous cases only summaries were published. At the time both ENI and the Ministry of Energy reacted to the publication and it was decided to no longer publish them. The subsequent publication of the environmental impact study related to Block 6 by ENI did not include details and graphs that would identify the target.

Turkey wants everything to be shared

According to Phileleftheros, Turkey’s strategy in the maritime area of the Republic of Cyprus follows the logic of two states with Turkey promoting itself as the guarantor of the protection of the rights of the Turkish Cypriots. The drilling in Block 8 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone with the use of ‘Yavuz’, is not only aimed at disputing the sovereign rights of Cyprus, but it also seeks to divide the maritime area illegally. In short, what Turkey wants to achieve is to impose with the threat of its military power the division of land, sea, air, sovereign rights, etc. It is not accidental that shortly after the arrival of “Yavuz”, the Turkish side began to engage in the logic of political settlement and dialogue. It also attempts to use this specific act to further Turkey’s other goals of reaching agreements with states in the region, in line with the agreement between Ankara and Tripoli. In his latest postings, Kudret Ozersay argued that there should be a settlement of maritime zones before the Cyprus settlement. He acknowledged that the Turkish side in this case tried to crate fait accomplish which would then be used at the negotiating table. He argued that the problem is not the cooperation of the “Greek Cypriot side”, as he characterized the Republic of Cyprus, with states in the region, but the exclusion of Turkish Cypriots and Turkey from this process. He argued that the ‘cannibalism diplomacy’ would not benefit anyone, and claimed that if the Turks had chosen this path, the drilling on the Greek Cypriot side would have been halted early on. At the same time, Mustafa Akinci also said in his statements that he was in favor of a dialogue between the two sides to define maritime zones: “On the issue of gas, we are at divided crossroads. Either the diplomacy of tension is preferred – and this seems to be the case today, this is what our Greek Cypriots are trying to do in rejecting the proposals we have made – or we will proceed in co-operation with emphasis on scientific evidence. There is no indication at this time.” Furthermore, the article claims that in addition to the sharing in Cyprus, Turkey wants to divide the entire maritime region of the Eastern Mediterranean between itself and the surrounding countries.

Cavusoglu: EU to act as an honest mediator

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking to Sputnik, said the European Union should intervene fairly and objectively in the ongoing dispute between Turkey and Cyprus over the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean, rather than merely by taking decisions aimed at Ankara. “The EU should play a balanced and objective role in these issues. For the sake of solidarity, the EU can only support its Member States. But this does not solve the problem. Instead of making statements or making decisions against Turkey, they should find a way to resolve this problem a by being honest mediators,” Cavusoglu said.

They split the difference for the electrification of the casino

Stockwatch reports that in the end, the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) split the difference for the cost of the electrification of the casino, after they identified gaps in the legal provision pertaining to the charging policy for the transfer of electricity from the EAC. The Board of the regulatory authority, decided to reduce the initial amount that the casino’s owners were called to pay, from €3m to €1.6m which was the initial cost that the company agreed to undertake, based on the preliminary terms. In a meeting on 17 January, CERA studied the objection of the company that owns the ICR Cyprus Resorts Developments, in relation to the financial terms that the company had been presented with regarding sharing the operating costs of the EAC substation. The company refused to take up a large part of the cost for the development of the infrastructure, that would transfer electricity to the facilities of the casino and the resort, since as they claimed they had not agreed to such a provision in the relevant competition. As it emerges from CERA’s decision, the argument that was taken seriously into account for the final decision, was the lack of a clear provision in relation to the charging policy. According to the decision, the coefficient of capital allocation required to be borne by the casino as part of its contribution to transfer costs is different from the preliminary terms of connection issued by the Distribution System Operator Unit. CERA rules that the current charging policy must be reviewed and that necessary changes need to be made so as to avoid similar incidents in the future, based on the relevant legislation. As a source told Stockwatch, the Board of the regulatory authority has not considered only the report of the international expert who was called to give his opinion on the objection in question that was lodged by the casino, “but the whole methodology used for the operation and the financial obligations, in the framework of the cost sharing policy for the operation of an electricity substation”. CERA was presented with the relevant exchange of letters as well as the minutes of the meetings between the involved parties. CERA’s members also took into account the final preliminary terms for the connection of the Transmission System Operator to the Distribution System Operator Unit for the electrification of the facilities of the Casino-Resort in Zakaki, Limassol on 18 July 2019. The Authority took into account the reasons for the disappointment and complete disagreement that the company expressed in writing “for the arbitrary and illegal actions and activities by the EAC, Transmission System Operator and the Distribution System Operator Unit”.

Engomi residents opposed to high-rises

The Municipality of Engomi called a municipality-wide meeting to inform residents about the intended construction of two 17-storey high-rises as well as an 8-storey hotel near the Nicosia satellite casino and the Hilton Park. The area’s residents have already reacted against the development and with a letter asked the municipality to not give its consent for the proposed development projects. According to sources, some people demand the reduction of the project’s storeys, while others want the developments to be completely scrapped. Engomi’s Mayor, Zacharias Kyriakou told Phileleftheros that the Town-Planning Authority will also be present at the public presentation, and will explain the provisions of the Nicosia Masterplan. Moreover, the consultants who worked on the proposed developments will also be present, as they will explain the provisions of their designs and answer any questions. The Mayor supported that the Municipal Council will consider everything that will be heard at the Meeting, and will then decide whether they will give a positive or negative opinion, and by extension, whether they will issue a construction permit. Responding to a relevant question by Phileleftheros, he said that the Municipality initially had a positive approach, under the condition that the environmental and traffic impact studies would not point to any negative consequences.

Hepatitis medicine from the public sector

Responding to a request by the organised patients’ group, the Ministry of Health is examining the likelihood of patients with Hepatitis B being supplied their medicines from the public sector, through prescriptions by private doctors of the GHS while at the same time undergoing the necessary lab tests. Organised patients’ group president Marios Kouloumas said “their request concerned persons with hepatitis B, whose medicines have not been included in the first phase of the GHS, so patients are forced to get their meds only from pharmacies of state hospitals, through prescriptions of state doctors”. The Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou committed to fulfilling this request and it was clarified that this arrangement will last until the second phase of implementation of the GHS.

Seven open fronts with health professionals

The HIO has seven open fronts with seven different groups of health professionals, while it intensifies its meetings with the competent authorities. Physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychologists and dieticians have received their services catalogue on Tuesday, their diagnosis catalogues as well as the catalogues of medical specialties to which they’ll be able to refer GHS beneficiaries for further treatment. The catalogues for nurses and midwives are still underway, as it appears that there are still issues that need clarifications.

Dentists to join the GHS

GHS beneficiaries will be able to visit the dentist of their choice for dental cleanings, under the condition that the dentist has joined the system. Apart from the dental cleanings, beneficiaries will also be able to receive mouth inspections, so as to identify serious conditions in a timely manner. The regulations for the dentists’ operations within the GHS, have been announced are going through the public consultation process until the 7th of February. The Cyprus Dental Association and the HIO will subsequently discuss the financial terms of the agreement, i.e. the dental cleaning is the only dental service that will be covered by the system. The HIO had initially budgeted €10m for the dental services. However, this amount is not considered adequate, and dentists support that with this budget, their payment will be extremely low. Speaking to Politis, the President of the Dental Association, Vrasidas Philippides said that more clarifications are needed for certain points in the regulations, such as for example the fact that the dentists that will join the system need to have a professional responsibility insurance or the fact that dentists will not be able to prescribe medicines. “If a dentist identifies an abscess, the beneficiary will need to go to their personal doctor, so as to get their antibiotics through the GHS?”, Vrasidas argued. Asked about the budget and the fees, he said that the Dental Association is now waiting for the HIO’s financial proposal. However, he predicted that in order to cover the GHS’ beneficiaries with a pre-emptive dental cleaning, a much higher budget is needed than the one initially proposed by the HIO. Dental cleanings need time for proper administration, while there are different consumables that need to be taken into account. Finally, he clarified that any negotiation and proposal by the HIO, will be discussed with the dental professionals so that they will be able to take an informed decision.

Confiscated illegal duty-free tobacco

Yesterday afternoon, members of the Crime Prevention Unit Larnaca, carried out a coordinated raid at a convenience store in Larnaca, where they found a quantity of illegal duty-free tobacco products. Everything was confiscated and the owner of the convenience store received a €500 fine by customs.