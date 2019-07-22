Daily Press Review – 22/7/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Andrew Tinney: CFO is like the Minister of Finance for the Presidency

The Chief Financial Officer holds a leading position in a business. He is the unspoken hero behind big business, projects and successes. The Chief Financial Officer was rewarded for the third consecutive year at the CFO Awards that took place at the 15th CFO Management Forum. The “The Finance and Technology” award was awarded to Andrew Tinney, Wargaming’s CFO.

Second thoughts on foreclosures law

Following the President’s sending back of the foreclosures law, AKEL, Edek, Greens, Alliance, ELAM tend to want to reject the referrals of the two laws, while DIKO is considering to accept the referral. Oppositions parties are moving toward forming alliances following the referral of the foreclosure laws back to the House by President Nicos Anastasiades. The parties have ten days at their disposal to consult and arrive at their conclusions before the laws are brought back to the plenary session on the 29th of the month.

Developments surrounding the sale of loans companies

The Cyprus Banks Borrowers Protection Association informs borrowers on the latest developments surrounding the sales of loans. According to an announcement dated 11/01/2017 Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd entrusted APS Holding Management the entire portfolio of non-performing loans. Although APS Debt Servicing Cyprus Ltd was registered in Cyprus in order to take over management APS Holding which will have the absolute control of APS Debt Servicing Cyprus is not registered in Cyprus.

Cyprus the champion in increasing public debt

Cyprus has increased public debt by 12.2 among Member States of the EU and the Eurozone during the first quarter of 2018 until the first quarter of 2019 according to yesterday’s announced date by Eurostat. It is noted that the large increase in the public debt in Cyprus is mainly attributable to the state aid relating to Co-op agreement with Hellenic Bank.

George Campanellas: Strategic Choice to attract international technology companies

A lot of people are overllloking the significance of the fact that large companies such as Wargaming, eToro, NCR, 3CX, AMDOCS, UTX, and others have chosen to install in our country their corporate base. Unquestionably, these are companies which their presence in our country, has been value added for the Cypriot economy. Therefore, the question why such companies chose Cyprus and especially in what ways we could attract more similar companies to carry out their activities in our country, has been the subject of our campaigning. Our strategy is to make further improvements and to promote more effectively what we can offer here in Cyprus. We have no doubt that Cyprus can and will host in the next few years other similar companies to Wargaming that will seek out the benefits which Cyprus can offer to them while at the same time contributing with their presence to the long-term economic development of our country said Director General at Invest Cyprus, Mr. George Campanellas.

Back to KEDIPES 43 staff members from Altamira

43 people out of a total of 242 who had been transferred to Altamira Asset Management Cyprus have returned to the KEDIPES and were placed in various services. Based on the agreements signed between the Co-op the employee and the unions, each employee may after one year from the date of his secondment to Altamira from February 2019 may to exercise his right to return to the remaining entity of KEDIPES. As reported by KEDIPES special efforts were made for the best possible utilization of the staff since following voluntary retirement and voluntary transfer to Hellenic Bank, several staffing imbalances have been created.

Exandas: a promising leverage tool

Politis reports on the government’s new software that will result in more transparency as well as better coordination between the Presidential palace, the ministries and the contracting authorities, for reforms and projects in excess of €3b. The software called Exandas, which will be open to the public, will be launched next September, through the Presidency website. The software essentially constitutes a move towards digitisation and will serve in better processing, monitoring and updating the progress of the government’s programme. Apart from the publicly accessible progress memos, the Exandas programme, which has been running since January 2019, will be used to apply pressure on all the cogs of the government machine, who have committed to a project announcement. The programme will be able to demonstrate what is the cause of a delay in passing a bill, which government department is delaying the vote due to its policy or strategy and who is responsible for the delay in starting or completing a project. All of the above will be answered through the software, not only for the citizens who have a local, personal or professional interest but also for the government itself.

1ST Entrepreneurship Summer Camp begins

With a view to highlight social changes, through entrepreneurship, the Cypriot Enterprise Link (CEL) and CyprusInno, organised the first Summer Camp in the framework of their common initiative LeadCyprus. The Summer Camp was held from 15-21 July, in all the whole of Cyprus and aspired to improve the entrepreneurship skills of citizens from all professional fields as well as find the solutions that the island needs.

Deputy Ministry: a specialised strategy will be prepared

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism’s has short-term as well as long-term plans to develop cruises as a special form of tourism. In the long term, the deputy ministry will seek to create a specialised Branding strategy for Cyprus as a cruise destination. It is fully aware of the fact that Cyprus is not considered a marquee cruise destination like Egypt, Greece, Italy and Malta. According to the deputy ministry, the main long-term objective is to establish Cyprus as a home port and port of call for big American and European cruise companies. It is also looking into preparing an incentive scheme for Cyprus to be used as a home port for cruises in the region, having in mind the cost-benefit correlation. In the short term the deputy ministry will seek to improve and increase the services on offer. It will aim to provide tourism-related information for the servicing of all cruise ships and will sponsor welcoming events for passengers at the ports. Furthermore, it will cooperate with DP World and the Cyprus Ports Authority to prepare promotional material that will be distributed at specialised expos etc, while it will also cooperate with foreign tour operators which include cruises to Cyprus in their programmes.

57-year-old arrested over 83kg of cannabis in Ypsonas

Limassol District Court has remanded a 57-year-old man for seven days in connection with 83kg of cannabis that was seized back in March in Ypsonas. The drug squad had placed a container that arrived at Limassol port under surveillance, after receiving a tip-off that a 39-year-old Bosnian man had arranged the arrival of large quantities of drugs from Canada. When the container was transported to Ypsonas, the police arrested two men and seized the container. In total, six men are on trial at the Nicosia Assizes Court in connection with the case, while the 57-year-old is also said to be involved in the case.

Deputy Ministry of Shipping – Meetings with British companies ahead of Brexit

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping is in constant contact with the British companies it collaborates with, ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit, according to deputy minister Natasa Pilides. Speaking after a meeting with EDEK president Marinos Sizopoulos, Pilides said that of course there was uncertainty surrounding the subject and therefore the ministry was in constant contact with the companies to ensure that they are prepared and have taken all the necessary measures in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Pilides said she and Sizopoulos discuss a number of issues related to her ministry.

LIMASSOL BLU MARINE – The first large development between the marina and new port

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides has described the Limassol Blu Marine complex of seafront luxury residences, which were presented by Leptos Estates, as particularly important, as this is the first large development to take place between the marina and new port. Speaking during a presentation of the project, Nicolaides said that the area west of the marina is very interesting and has a huge dynamic, capable of shaping the final character of the town centre but also Limassol in general.

Incentives for cruises

Cyprus is seeking to re-enter the cruise map. With a triple objective of promoting Cyprus as a country that attracts international cruise companies, developing cruises that use Cyprus as a home port and attracting more tourists through Fly, Cruise & Stay, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is stepping up its efforts to develop this form of specialised tourism. Cyprus has lost around 85% of its cruise passengers since 2010. In 2018, 31 cruise ships approached the Cypriot ports, carrying 61,745 passengers, while a total of 60 cruise ships are expected to arrive in 2019.

A new Limassol within the town

Limassol’s municipality is promoting large-scale projects that are expected to give the town a completely new look. Among other, it is planning to create over 700 affordable housing units on land it owns and upgrade the town square. In an interview with Phileleftheros, the town’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides says among other that the town is being reborn in the area between the marina and new port, and that the new Municipal Market with bring new life into the town centre.

The strong points and weaknesses of the Cyprus economy

The Economy and Competitiveness Council handed a report over to the Finance Ministry on Friday, listing the five strengths and six weaknesses of the Cyprus economy. The strong points are its strategic geographical position, the fact that it is an EU member state while also maintaining strong ties with former Soviet Union countries and the Middle East, its strong professional and shipping services and tourism, its good business environment and the well-educated work force. Its weaknesses are the small internal market and industrial sector, the absence of large businesses, the reduced business dynamic, the lack of alternative financing sources and the lack of innovation and adoption of technologies.

Competitive destinations on the up while we are struggling

While competitive destinations are marking a 5% rise in their tourist arrivals, Cyprus is struggling to maintain its numbers at last year’s levels. Hoteliers are trying to tempt visitors with last-minute deals and this appears to have worked as the first-half results have shown just marginal decrease of 0.9% in arrivals. However, per capita spending has also dropped, something the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has in mind as it prepares the next 10-year strategy for tourism.

Tourism revenue stuck, despite increase of arrivals

Brief.com.cy reports that a twisted picture has been created in the tourism sector, as revenue and arrivals are not relative to each other, due to the increasingly lower prices that are offered (for the sake of occupancy) at Cypriot tourist accommodation. According to CYSTAT data, the specific trend has continued in 2019 and more specifically during the first 4 months of the year. The difference between revenue and arrivals, reveals the size of the problem, which is expected to be contained with the creation of new, luxury developments as well as the completion of the casino-resort in Limassol. Specifically, it is reported that when comparing the entire 2018 to 2015, there has been an impressive increase in arrivals (48.1%). At the same time, arrivals increased by 7.8% in 2018, compared with 2017. It should be noted, that 2018, was a historical year for tourism on the island.

T/C press review

Nomisma provides a review of the Turkish-Cypriot press, reporting on the headlines of the main newspapers. The article reports that the Halkın Sesi (Voice of the people) newspaper, has reported that “the casino owners are waiting on the ‘government’ to pass legislation”. The newspaper publishes an interview of the “president” of the casino owner association, Ahmet Arkin in relation to the “legislative framework” that the “government” is expected to prepare, which will support as well as protect the casino sector.

AKEL: Questions the management of pharmaceuticals

AKEL believes that it is unacceptable that state pharmacies have an adequate stock for certain drugs that are in shortage in the private sector. Yesterday, in its announcement AKEL stressed that this situation creates serious questions on whether the medicines are adequately managed, and adds that the drug shortages observed over the last few days have justifiably upset patients as they either can’t find their medicines or they are forced to buy it at more expensive prices. Thus, AKEL calls on the MoH and HIO to act swiftly and deal with the situation.

The new software is successful

Politis reports, that as of yesterday pharmacists are using the new, revised GHS software which ultimately allows them to replace pharmaceuticals that are in shortage, with other more expensive ones. This new reform is expected to tackle about 80% of the drug shortage issue. In fact, yesterday they were operating smoothly. According to Politis’ sources, the majority of the patients who visited private pharmacies were satisfied with their service, as they experienced no problems and, in the cases, that their prescribed medicine was not available, the pharmacists suggested a substitute. All that’s left to do now is release the large medicine stocks, which can be found in state pharmacies and distribute them to private pharmacies across Cyprus.

People make the numbers, not the earthquakes

Every Saturday, this column looks at the stories of the week, making specific mention to the numbers. Every day on the daily Newsletter by Philenews, you can find the number of the day. The article mentions British American Tobacco (BAT) is mentioned, for their announcement that they are planning to make an investment amounting to €150m in Greece. According to BAT, Greece is one of the first countries of the world that were chosen for BAT’s next generation tobacco products. It’s expected that €40m will be invested in Greek retailers. The author comments on this announcement saying “I’m not sure if this announcement should make us happy. However, not me. Because this particular investment will cause such an irreparable damage to human lives as well as increased hospital costs that €150m are only peanuts”.

Ban on throwaway plastics by 2021

Simerini reports that the public is well informed and is gradually adjusting to the environmental policies of the EU. The European Council voted for a 90% collection target for plastic bottles by 2029. The following products will be banned in the EU by 2021: Single-use plastic cutlery (forks, knives, spoons and chopsticks), Single-use plastic plates, Plastic straws, Cotton bud sticks made of plastic, Plastic balloon sticks, Oxo-degradable plastics and food containers and expanded polystyrene cups.