Daily press review -21 – 23/32020

In the press over the weekend and today:

First decisions by Hellenic Bank

Hellenic Bank has taken its first decisions to support its customers, pending the clarifications they have asked from the Central Bank for the adoption of a comprehensive package of measures. According to cross-referenced information of InBusinessNews the decisions are the following: issuance of credit cards free of charge until 30 April 2020; no interest charges will be imposed on the card’s credit balances until 30 April and free online money transfer to Cyprus and Europe up to €1,000. With this initiative, Hellenic Bank believes that it will significantly promote the usage of digital channels among its customers. At Hellenic Bank, they expect that in the next few days they will be able to announce a support package for households and businesses.

Banks have started processing applications to postpone instalments

While the consequences of the restrictive measures taken to combat the coronavirus cannot be accurately calculated due to their unknown period of validity, Banks have an important role to play in their effort to limit the economic impact on households and businesses. AlphaNews.live’s sources report that already bank branches are looking into their customers’ demands for the postponement of instalments or debt restructuring schemes. These are the first actions taken based on the measures and recommendations announced by the Central Bank, which send the message that the banks will be understanding and flexible where is evidently justified. A senior staff member of Bank of Cyprus told AlphaNews.live that the biggest challenge in this whole effort, is that the measures will be concentrated exclusively on health companies. “We only get one chance to support the economy and it must not be lost, spending on companies that wouldn’t have been viable under normal circumstances”, they said, also stressing that the ECB’s measures are extremely important. “Frankfurt and Brussels have sent a strong message that opposed to 2008-2013, when the banks and public debt was part of the problem, in today’s crisis they will be a major part of the solution”, he said, adding that analyses and predictions are ongoing. It should be noted that Bank of Cyprus has decided not to close any of its branches, thinking that this would go against the state’s decision, because more people would show up at less branches. On behalf of Hellenic Bank, the head of the PR & Communications department George Sklavos told the website that in these hard times, the Bank stands beside its customers, examining different support measures for people who will be affected. “The situation that was been created will certainly negatively affect the world and Cypriot economy and will hinder growth. The extent of it will depend on the duration of the crisis, which no one can know for the time being. We are operating focused on protecting our personnel and customers. In this framework, we encourage our customers to usage our alternative and digital channels (ATMs, web banking, mobile app, contactless cards), which ensure the continued completion of transactions, without needing to come into the branch. As an organisation, we are a strong ally of the Cypriot society, supporting charitable organisations and other social initiatives”, he said.

Differences between Central Bank and commercial banks

Phileleftheros reports that there is a disagreement between the Central Bank and the commercial banks, as to what each side needs so that the measures to combat the coronavirus consequences are effective. The Central Bank sent its recommendations to the banks on 18 March and right after first reading them, the banking circles have expressed some concerns. The Central Bank’s decisions are encouraging the banks to provide additional liquidity to the economy, to accept the postponement of instalments, the reduce interest rates and charges on new facilities. The Central Bank, the government, the political parties and households expect that banks will play a crucial role in the difficult situation that was created due to the economic consequences of the coronavirus. Due to this situation, the banking system is being pressured into providing liquidity to the thousands of affected businesses that are harmed by the epidemic crisis. According to the paper’s sources, yesterday, at the lengthy meeting of the Central Bank’s board opinions were exchanged and the supervisory body is expected to send the relevant directive to the banks next week. The multi-page document is expected to provide systemic banks with a detailed framework that they must follow, to give a regulatory relief worth €1.3b, which was conceded by the European Central Bank. Moreover, the Central Bank will provide non-systemic banks with liquidity worth €100m. Essentially, once the banks receive the directive, the businesses and households will be able to use their liquidity. As it comes the concerns of the banks on their management of restructured loans and their classification as NPLs, the Central Bank is maintaining a technocratic approach. When the loan of a consistent client is restructured it does not automatically fall under NPLs, but under an intermediate category. As such, NPLs are not directly affected. The Central Bank’s technocratic stance towards freeing €1.3b gives the banks the opportunity to absorb part of the provisions for bad loans, which can be created due to debt restructuring schemes. Besides, what the Central Bank stresses is that the demand to restore capital stocks will not happen immediately, and this is something that the SSM also doesn’t want, recognising the shock that could be created.

BoC executives acquitted

With an announcement, the Bank of Cyprus notes that on 19 March 2020, the Nicosia criminal court terminated the legal case no. 284/2017, acquitting all the defendants among which are first deputy CEO Christodoulos Patsalides, executive Director of Financial Control Eliza Livadiotou and Director Treasury Despina Kyriakidou, who faced charges relating to everything that took place before the financial crisis and the bail-out of the Bank of Cyprus. The announcement mentions that the Court decided that the judicial process had been clearly and seriously abused and that in reality, the specific case should have never been submitted. This is a significant development for the bank, as three first-class members of the bank were freed from the significant burden of a criminal case and now can continue carrying out their duties without interruptions.

A breath of liquidity with €1.5b package

In an effort to support businesses as well as the self-employed who will have a hard time due to cashflow issues during the coronavirus outbreak, the Government is preparing a loan guarantee scheme worth €1.5b. According to the first information the scheme will cover businesses from all the sectors of the economy, and not only those that aren’t included in the relevant decrees that were issues in the past period, while it will also cover self-employed persons. Self-employed persons were the only big pending issue, since no measure has yet been announced about them. However the scheme does not cover all business, but only businesses that can prove that they didn’t previously experience any financial problems. The reason for this distinction is that businesses will not take advantage of the government guarantee schemes and “zombie”-companies solving problems that didn’t result because of the coronavirus epidemic. It should be noted that the guarantees will not affect the public debt of the country, except if they become non-performing. According to analyses, the scheme has come is complementary to the decisions of the Banking Authorities as well as the Government’s initial package, as it will support businesses not only directly but until the economy is restored to its previous situation, something that is not expected to happen soon, but will take a few years. As such the scheme’s duration will be over 6 months. Over the Weekend, the technocrats at the Ministries of Finance and Labour will be making feverish preparations to complete the bill. The goal is to submit the bills by Monday so as to approve them on Wednesday by Wednesday. At the same time, the parliamentary parties are in touch with the competent Ministries so that their own suggestions can be integrated into the wider package of measures. Indicatively, AKEL expects the support scheme for the self-employed, while it will insist on the postponement of foreclosures and EDEK will insist that credit acquiring companies are included in the foreclosures postponement. OEB is promoting the recommendations of CSIRT-CY as it comes to the measures that need to be taken by businesses, which still use remote work following the decisions aiming to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Following the Cabinet’s decisions, the association realised that a large number of staff members in organisations with critical information are using remote access to their organisation’s infrastructure.

We have enough funds

The State’s fiscal reserves are enough to cover the cost of supporting the businesses and employees, according to the general director of Minister of Finance, George Panteli, who was speaking on Katerina Eliades’ radio show on Politis 107.6. Specifically, asked about whether the state’s finances are able to handle it, he said that there are possibilities. “Fortunately, in the past few years we were able to follow prudent fiscal policymaking so that the state could withstand these kinds of crises”, he stressed. Mr Panteli commented on the support package for employees and businesses, stressing that if this safeguards jobs and salaries, and ensures cashflow for businesses. “A more important measure”, he noted, “is the one that the government is currently looking into, which provides for a combination of measures, such as providing liquidity to businesses by guaranteeing loans and/or subsidising interest rates through state aid. It could potentially be one of the two measures or both”, he added. Moreover, he said that next Tuesday, the House will vote on the bills of the first package announced by the government on Sunday, which were discussed a couple of days ago at the political leaders’ meeting. Asked about whether SMEs will be financially supported, he said that the entire package supports employers and SMEs.

KEBE: Additional measures for entrepreneurship

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEBE) announced a series of suggestions following a teleconference on the economy and the coronavirus consequences. KEBE called on the government to support the liquidity of businesses in any way, due to the situation and suggested some measures to reduce the weight that the businesses will suffer. It recommended the postponement or temporary suspension of payment periods of different taxes and contributions such as VAT, Social Insurance, Cohesion Fund as well as other contributions on the salaries without imposing fines and punitive measures. KEBE however also takes into account the serious understaffing issue in almost all public services, which objectively makes their immediate repayment very difficult. It also mentions that all businesses should be incorporated in the scheme for the postponement of VAT contributions and not only those with a turnover less than €1m since all businesses are facing cashflow problems in this period. Moreover, KEBE suggests that presently, instead of the initial proposal to reduce VAT rates, the VAT rate on electricity, water and gas bills should be reduced from 19% to at least 14%. KEBE suggests extending the deadline to submit the HE32 Annual Reports for 2018, to the Registrar of Companies to the 31.12.2020.

Kyprianou: “The state must support households-businesses”

Secretary General of AKEL, Andros Kyprianou said that the state has a responsibility to support households and businesses, which at the same time sent a strong message that “the Central Bank and the banks also need to do this and this is something we demand”. Referring to the first package which was announced worth €750m, Kyprianou expressed his satisfaction that the government adopted most of the proposals that AKEL had submitted. He also noted that in the political leaders’ council led by the President of the Republic, AKEL made new proposals relating to the loans, rents, imposing a cap on essential items and supporting the self-employed and employees in service purchase schemes. “We are waiting for the relevant bills to be prepared so as to negotiate with the government and the rest of the political parties. The urgency of the circumstances requires consensus in order to tackle the situation. Our wish is that the government submits these proposals that will reflect the climate of discussion, allowing us to unanimously back any measures”, he stressed.

Cyprus sovereign bond yields triple following coronavirus outbreak

Since the beginning of March and after WHO announced a coronavirus pandemic all over the word, European government bond yields skyrocketed, as did Cyprus bonds. As a result the yields of certain Cyprus sovereign bonds tripled, in a two-week span driving the Government’s borrowing costs to significantly higher levels.

Supermarket stocks to last more than two months

“Retail companies have a stock to last more than two months in foods, cleaning supplies and other essential items, while operations in industrial production continue as normal, as do product imports”, OEB’s general manager Michalis Antonious said yesterday, stressing that there is no reason for concern as it comes to covering the public’s needs. Moreover, the president of the Supermarkets’ association Andreas Hajiadamou confirmed that the supply chains of the supermarkets is functioning without any problems.

The state has another €400m worth of “firepower”

Having covered its financial needs until the end of the current year and having announced that it will grant €550m with no fiscal consequences, the State has been left with €400m just in case that the difficult coronavirus period is extended and the economy needs more support. The prudent management of public finances over the past years have resulted in surpluses for the Republic, that are now needed in these difficult times. Until the end of the year, the government will have to pay another €900m in obligations, while for the financial needs of the coming years the Public Debt Management Office must reschedule the issuance of bonds, to when the markets will calm down and the coronavirus risk is eliminated, making the environment more beneficial. Moreover, the State will not have to dig into its pockets for the €240m sum that will be used to boost businesses. For example, the temporary suspension of the VAT for two months, will reinforce the purchasing power of the citizens and boost consumption. The article goes on into detail about the financial needs of the state in 2020, which amount to less than €900m. The state is left with €400m in cash, that will be available in the case that the difficult coronavirus period is extended and the economy needs more financial support. In May 2020, the state will have to pay off a loan from the 2010-Charilaos Stavrakis period of €4m, in December 2020 the state will have to repay a loan to Hellenic Bank amounting to €750, local bonds amounting to €20m as well as some other loans, according to the public debt repayment schedule that amount to €90m. These all amount to the €900m that the Republic needs to repay until the end of the year.

How much you’ve changed

One could say that the banks are the veins of the economy, as their mission is to safeguard the movement and availability of cash, so that the transactions of citizens and businesses are carried out. These organisations handle huge sums of money and agreements on a daily basis. As in every country, the banking sector has local and foreign banks as well as cooperative credit institutions. Through their branches, they also offer a multitude of services such as fund management and investment advice, financial services, provision of loans, rental services etc. In Cyprus, the banks are controlled and supervised by the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of Cyprus. Forbes is examining the country’s eight biggest banks, comparing them over the course of the decade. The magazine presents, data about the banks for 2010 and 2018 as well as up to the first nine months of 2019, so that the difference in size as a result of the financial crisis can be comprehended. The data was collected by the financial reports of the banks, during the years in question, as well as the reports of the Cyprus Banks Association. According to the data, the assets of the banks that have remained marked a significant increase, even if the Cyprus banking sector has shrunk significantly. The exception is Bank of Cyprus which went from having €42.6b in 2010 to almost half €21.1b, Alpha Bank which became ¼ smaller and RCB. Hellenic Bank, which in 2018 absorbed the Co-op has become significantly larger. Eurobank and AstroBank are also steadily growing. The magazine also reports that the banks have recorded a reduction in net interest income mainly due to the reduction of loan interest rates, while deposit rates also reduced, leaving an interest margin to commercial banks. BoC’s interest income has fallen from €2.092m to €363.4m in ten years. Hellenic Bank also recorded a drop in interest income from €342.4m to €227.0m. As it comes to profitability, there are significant differences. For example BoC in 2010 had recorded a profit of €290m, while in 2018 it recorded a €102m loss. Eurobank did not record losses, as it has recorded a small rise. Hellenic Bank has returned to profits, while AstroBank has also recorded a small increase in its profitability. Another result of the shrinkage of the banking sector in Cyprus, was the change in the number of employees as well as the number of branches. In 2010, BoC had the most employees at 12,009, while Marfin Laiki had 9,456 employees. In total, the two banks had 21,465 employees. In 2018, the number of employees of the eight banks does not even exceed half of this number, with 8.792 employees. The biggest reduction up until 2018, was recorded by Bank of Cyprus which is in first place with 4.146 employees, while AstroBank recorded a significant increase in personnel after acquiring USB Bank. The number of employees at Hellenic Bank also increased, as a result of the closure of the Co-op. Moreover, Hellenic Bank had more branches in 2019, since it acquired the Co-op’s branches, placing it on the first place of the chart. BoC is in second place with 33 less branches compared to 2010 i.e. 108 branches.

Foreign or local architects?

Article by real estate agent Antonis Loizou who notes that in Cyprus we have preferred foreign architects in the past, but this however has resulted in great costs and did not always result to projects that serve people’s needs. While there are some projects that local architects cannot complete because they don’t have experience e.g. golf courses, marinas, innovative redevelopment project etc, while the local architecture should be enhanced with foreign expertise and international standards. He stresses that while he has nothing against foreign architects, we should not get carried away by nice-sounding foreign names. He argues that there are many examples of great local projects, such as the Limassol Fishing shelter, the Finance Ministry, the different audit firm buildings, many projects on the Limassol coast, Wargaming’s headquarters and many more. Certainly, the big international names have their followers, who give a special importance on the name of the architect and believe that matters such as efficiency, cost, construction capacity, time etc. are secondary.

State-of-affairs is changing

Opinion article in Phileleftheros where the author argues that what the banks did not manage to achieve in the era before the coronavirus epidemic, they managed to do so now. The turn towards digital banking is a one-way street. Bank of Cyprus announced that utility bills will be paid via electronic channels. It may be that senior citizens and vulnerable groups are afraid to queue at the banks due to the coronavirus epidemic, and on the other hand it is an opportunity for clients to enter the era of electronic payments. Due to the coronavirus, people have also forgotten about the Ministry of Finance’s decree on bank charges.

#SupportCY: Creation of a Support Network for Cyprus

Businesses, NGOs and other associations are now cooperating in a structured manner to support the people who support us. The Support Network concerns public organisations and competent government services, which are now called to respond to a huge and unprecedented struggle. The official structures and bodies, and primarily the people who staff these bodies, are in need of support. The Network is supporting these government bodies through its members’ operations, products and services, with a view to help them achieve their goals. The network already includes (in alphabetical order), Zorpas Bakeries, Bionic and Public. Bank of Cyprus will contribute to the effort financially and organisationally, in cooperation with the NGO Reaction, which is its main partner. We call on organisations who wish to help to contact us at supportcy@bankofcyprus.com, mentioning some basic information about their offer and their contact information. The call is not addressed at individual volunteers, but organisations, non-governmental organisations, businesses or other bodies.

All defendants acquitted in BoC case

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday acquitted five bank executives who had been charged with altering figures to present a different picture amid the economic crisis. The case concerns former Bank of Cyprus executives Christis Hadjimitsis, Nicolas Karidas, Christodoulos Patsalides, Eliza Livadiotou and Despina Kyriakidou who faced charges of conspiring to reclassify the lender’s holdings in Greek bonds – with an effective date of April 1, 2010 – with intent to defraud investors. Executive staff and other staff members of BoC, were facing 16 charges. 4 of those concerned forgery charges, 4 had to do with the circulation of forged documents, another 3 had to do with manipulating the markets and 2 had to with conspiracy to defraud.

RCB Bank supports businesses

RCB Bank announces that it has taken all the necessary measures to protect its personnel, while ensuring the unremittent provision of products and services to its customers. In an effort to satisfy the needs of its clients for cash withdrawals, the Bank has cancelled ATM cash withdrawal commissions for RCB cardholders from any ATM of any bank in Cyprus. Moreover, the bank has waived the acquirer fee of the Acquiring Services transactional commission until June 1st 2020 for existing merchant clients.

Operation of Moneygram continues as normal in Cyprus

Ellinas Finance Public Company LTD announces that sending and receiving money to and from abroad via the Moneygram network continues as normal. The company is taking all the necessary measures to protect the public from the COVID-19 virus, following the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health. More specifically, the number of customers that enter the Moneygram centres is strictly monitored, while all Moneygram SubAgents have been instructed to systematically decontaminate their entire shops. Ellinas Finance has been a Moneygram Super Agent in Cyprus since 2003, enabling individuals to send and receive money to and from abroad, using its own network of 60 locations across Cyprus. Moneygram is currently the fastest-growing private money transfer provider worldwide. It is active in more than 200 countries and its network has more than 350,000 agent locations, which cover its customers’ needs at every corner of the planet.

Reforms put on hold

The pandemic as well as the economic shock could potentially stall the reform as well as the measures that benefit employees. The reform of the public service and the local administration, the permanent appointment of temporary employees and the establishment of a minimum wage in all jobs, are some of the measures promoted by the Government. In fact, discussions for these issues were at an advanced stage. A trustworthy source told Phileleftheros that the reforms will not be postponed but will be a little side-lined, since the Government is now focusing on preventing the spread of the virus and dealing with the consequences that will emerge for the economy and the support of businesses. They also said that when the crisis passes and its consequences are calculated, standing at an estimated 2.3% of the GDP, then the Ministries of Finance and Labour will examine whether it is possible to resume talks about a series of matters. As the source told Phileleftheros, the government’s priority at the moment is to tackle the pandemic and the consequences, and the rest will follow.

Fears for a spill-over

Phileleftheros’ author reports that the government is fighting on two fronts. The first crucial front is healthcare, while the other is economy. The fiscal targets of 2020 will be revised to the worse, while the consequences for the real economy cannot be calculated. Initially, the package announced by the Government could give a lifeline to employees. The second phase requires a comprehensive plan to support specific sectors of the economy that are at risk of being ill. No-one can make any long-term forecasts, since no one knows how long will the pandemic last, while the situation in the country is changing every day.

Attention turned to credit rating agencies

Following the protracted fall of the financial markets, the sharp increase of volatility, the suspension of the world supply chain, the abstention from consuming non-essential foods items, the wide admission that the world economy is heading towards a recession, our attention is turned to Credit Rating Agencies and their next inevitable evaluations both at a businesses as well as a corporate/business level. Everyone is anticipating their reaction to the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the credit rating agencies have a reputation for their sluggishness in issuing ratings and not their speed, this is not a reason for complacency. A quick glance at the CDS (Credit Default Swaps) of the bonds can be enough to sound the alarm. Their sharp increase has caused concerns in the current financial system, as it indicates the rise of credit risk and is essentially the precursor of the inability to repay corporate debt.

Zero interest rates plus spreads

According to the head of the Central Bank, the Central Bank’s release of €1.4b of capital, is destined for new short-term lending and the 9-month postponement of instalments and interest rates of restructured loans. The author argues that for yet another time, consistent borrowers are not given any attention, as they are left without any incentive to continue to pay back their loans.

A permanent damage should be avoided

The Cypriot FinMin has said that the package of measures announced by the government is quite large as a percentage of the GDP, compared to other countries. The author argues that he is absolutely right, while the problem will start when everyone starts asking for more support measures. Certainly, some categories haven’t been covered, but this effort must be within the country’s financial capability. This difficult situation needs to be tackled without causing permanent harm on the country’s public finances.

Tourism sector to lose over €100m due to coronavirus

The tourism sector is expected to lose €100m due to the coronavirus, while the losses are expected to increase significantly, in case the spread of the coronavirus continues in Europe and especially countries that are important markets for Cyprus, such as the UK. The country’s tourism sector was performing quite well in the first two months of 2020, as arrivals amounted to 191,214 compared to 187,541 in the same period last year. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus around the world has thwarted initial plans for tourism, since almost the entire Europe is in quarantine, while all flights from and to Cyprus have been postponed. In fact, up until now there is no indication about the duration of this situation, since the spread of the coronavirus in Europe is still out of control. Also, tourism bodies believe that when things go back to normal, the drop in revenues were bigger than the drop in arrivals. This means that if for example, 2020 ends with a drop in arrivals of 20%, revenues will be reduced by 30%.

€20m project sold amidst the coronavirus crisis

Phileleftheros reports that a huge investment in the real estate sector was completed last week, amidst a cold climate over the past few weeks due to coronavirus epidemic. Specifically, a semi-completed seaside housing development was sold to a foreign investor. After a few weeks of negotiations, on Friday the foreign investor with KPMG as his consultant, completed the whole procedure and acquired the semi-completed Riviera Club Résidence, which is located right next to the Capital Coast Hotel and has apartments and luxury villas. The project has its own history, since it was passed from a developer to a Russian investor, and then on to Bank of Cyprus, since the latter was not paying his obligations. The bank then hired Constsantinos Ioannou from Quantuma Cyprus as a receiver. Now the development is passed on to a new owner, with a view to complete the project and put it up for sale. The completion of the transaction also helps Bank of Cyprus, which is getting rid of another NPL.

Banks expected to take more measures

In its effort to support borrowers, the Central Bank of Cyprus, applied pressure on the banks, so that they suspend their loan instalments and give out new loans and facilities, with low interest rates and zero charges. The recommendations of the Central Bank are being examined by the banks, which will decide next week whether to adopt them or not. Besides, as Constantinos Herodotou told Sigma, the CBC is a regulator and does not have executive powers. What it could do is free more capital so that the banks could absorb the losses. The Cypriot banks have already started looking into the CBC’s decisions and they are expected to make announcements this week. For the time being, they are making an effort to codify the decisions, while they are expecting clarifications for certain questions and a detailed circular that will be issued by the CBC. Besides, the management teams of the banks are in constant communication. Each bank, preparing its own policy and taking into account the specificities of each client, are expected to implement different solutions in each case. However, the decisions of the ECB and the EU’s decisiveness to take important measures to mitigate the consequences of the crisis on the economy, seems to provide more solutions for the banks. As sources of the website in the banking sector have said, Hellenic Bank and Bank of Cyprus will announce their measures next week. The article goes on to report on the measures that the Banks have announced so far to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the promotion of digital channels for payments and other transactions.

Measures to rescue businesses and banks

Phileleftheros reports that there were feverish preparations over the week, at both a political and other levels as to the measures that will be taken to support businesses and households in the coronavirus crisis. Within the week, the House needs to pass bills and the technocrats of the Ministries of Finance and Labour were working intensively this Weekend to prepare the bills to boost the cashflow of SMEs and the self-employed. They aim to take the bills today, so that they are passed by Wednesday at the latest. The government’s goal as well as the House’s effort is that the bills are examined immediately after they are submitted and voted on via a fast-track process without having a long discussion and without the submission of bills by the parties. Already the government last Sunday announced a package to support the real economy amounting to €450m. However this package needs additional legislative measures, since the problems in businesses are accumulating. They are discussing the possibility of suspending the Rent Control Law that was recently passed by the House, which provides for the accelerated eviction of tenants. According to the paper’s sources, the head of the Central Bank met with the Finance Minister to discuss and look into the details of supporting the cashflow of SMEs through a mechanism that will guarantee new loans of up to €1.5b, in an effort to retain liquidity in the market. It is expected that the banks will receive a draft of the bill today, while parties will have it on Tuesday. What the government doesn’t want is for the banks to put up obstacles in the support of businesses and households in this difficult situation. The loans guarantee scheme did not come about by chance and is essentially a way not to affect the supervisory capital of the banks, in the event of default. The Central Bank is in constant communication with the government, which announced that it requests loan guarantees and the subsidisation of interest rates for business loans. The head of the Central Bank had mentioned that new measures will be announced within these days, without specifying the exact time. Already, some politicians are calling the banks to contribute to the effort to rescue the Cyprus economy. DISY president Averof Neophytou called on the state and the banks to share the burden of supporting the businesses and employees, estimating that in the coming period nobody will be in a position to pay instalments. It is expected that the Central Bank will send a clarifying circular in the coming days, as it comes to the release of up to €1.4b and the provision of liquidity to the market, and mainly to SMEs.

Calls for a coordinated approach

“Eurogroup will consider options to add a new line of defence against the coronavirus as part of our coordinated crisis response, following a mandate by Leaders this week”, tweeted Eurogroup’s President Mario Senteno last week, adding that the Eurogroup will convene via videoconference on Tuesday at 18h30 CET. The tweet came at a point in time where there have been calls for a coordinated European response. The eurozone’s governments need to organise and deal with the coronavirus pandemic, in a daring and coordinated manner, now that the ECB has safeguarded cheap loans, said two the head of the Central Banks of Finland and Spain. The central bank governors of Finland and Spain revived ideas such as raising cash through a common “safe asset” or via existing institutions of the European Union to finance the response to the outbreak. “At this critical juncture, it is essential that euro area governments get their acts together and agree to a coordinated European fiscal response,” Finland’s central bank chief Olli Rehn told a press conference. “There’s a saying: never waste a crisis. Therefore it’s important that euro area governments agree at this critical moment on some kind of a safe asset that could provide sturdy support for financing,” he added. His Spanish counterpart, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, called for adopting a common fiscal policy using the euro zone’s bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s common budget or other “risk sharing” tools.

European Commission supports issuance of Eurobonds

The European Commission is ready to consider backing common debt issuance in the eurozone to help the bloc weather the massive economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, its president said on Friday (20 March). “We are looking at all instruments and whatever helps will be used,” Ursula von der Leyen told German radio Deutschlandfunk. “This also applies to coronabonds – if they help and if they are correctly structured, they will be used.” The comments from the Commission president, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Germany, which has long resisted pooling debt with heavily indebted European Union members such as Italy, suggest consensus is now building for such a step.

Dark era for the economy

Phileleftheros reports that the Cyprus economy is preparing for its biggest shock since 1975, as we cannot at the moment make any safe predictions about the magnitude of the recession, the unemployment, and the public debt deficit. The 2013 era of the memorandum, which involved the biggest recession of the past few decades, seems less problematic compared to what the economy is going through today. For the time being, the side-effects of the coronavirus cannot be quantified for basic sectors of the economy, such as tourism, hotels, retail, sectors that have been temporarily suspended. There are many unknown factors that could affect the entire economy. Since the epidemic is ongoing, no safe new predictions can be made as it comes to the magnitude of the black hole. Basic variables are the duration of the epidemic, when the businesses will reopen, how many young people will be unemployed, how many businesses will get through this, how much liquidity they may need, how many new NPLs will be created by households and businesses, how big of a recession and a deficit we will have, and how long will the budget balance last. The author argues that all initial predictions for the country’s revenues, unemployment GDP for 2020 to 2022 now seem extremely unrealistic.

Reassurances via twitter

The Minister of Finance, Constantinos Petrides and the Central Bank governor Constnatinos Herodotou sent messages of support to the real economy, in order to safeguard job vacancies. The two officials were part of a discussion on twitter on the proposed policy measures and expressed their opinions by responding to a tweet of a Finance profession, Andreas Melidonis: “We are moving firmly and quickly (and not so targeted) as it comes to supporting salaries fiscally as well as regarding channelling liquidity”, Petrides said, while in another tweet he noted that “the biggest part of the fiscal package concerns subsiding salaries, even if the company’s operations were put on hold (or if it maintains its operations with some losses, this is more daring that what other countries have done) exactly so that people aren’t fired” and pre-announced that a scheme to provide liquidity through loans. On his part, Herodotou said that “one of the measures announced by the CBC was the provision of emergency loans/overdrafts to tackle extraordinary circumstances in current customers, so that the companies can pay salaries and suppliers. These emergency loans have much lower approval requirements, so that the banks can give them quickly to companies”.

ECB gives greater flexibility for “bad loans”

The ECB has decided to further help the Eurozone banks facing problems due to the coronavirus, giving the markets some wiggle room as it comes to NPLs and greater flexibility in the accounting treatment of delinquent loans. With areas of the economy being suspended and the financial markets in a turmoil, the ECB is relaxing its lending terms as well as its requirements from the banks it is supervising. A week after it gave the banks the possibility to use their capital cushion, the ECB is encouraging them to avoid high provisions on loans, since this will further crush the flow of credits to the economy.

They made their plans without banking on the coronavirus

Hoteliers proceeded with ambitious plans over the previous months, building new units or extending existing ones, without banking on the devastating impact from the coronavirus. At the same time, banks were granting loans as they saw tourism follow an upward course for years. All Cyprus towns increased their hotel beds. However, up until 30 April and until further notice, 87,000 beds will be empty and around 45,000 employees have been left without a job. This means the industry no longer contributes to the country’s GDP, and instead of bringing in revenue, it will need support from the government.

Limassol port operating as normal

All trade-related activities at Limassol port are being carried out as normal while taking measures against coronavirus, the port’s operator DP World Limassol said. In a statement CEO DP World Limassol, Nawaf Abdulla said: “All trade enabling activities at the terminal are being carried out as normal.” “We are actively monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and taking steps to ensure the continued safety of our community,” he added. During this public health crisis, the collaboration between the Cyprus Government, the business community and public sector is absolutely essential and we are working closely with local stakeholders to achieve the best possible result, DP World Limassol CEO said. To protect our port community and those with whom they come in contact e.g. contractors, visitors and vessel crews, “we require that all entities based and operating at the terminal under DP World Limassol’s administration, comply fully with the issued guidelines from local authorities.” He said all business travel has been cancelled, meetings are held virtually where possible. “We are providing remote-work solutions for those of our staff who can work at home and we continue to reinforce safe behaviour in every business and office environment, where we have implemented additional steps in line with local guidelines.” “We are sourcing as many protective supplies as possible and we have protocols in place that activate closures, disinfection and appropriate quarantine procedures based on recommendations by the government and health agencies.” Nawaf Abdulla added: “Currently, our main goal is to effectively protect our stakeholder community while serving our customers in a safe manner and ensuring business operations continue to the benefit of the Cyprus economy.”

Container terminal at Limassol port continues its operations as normal

Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol assures the public that the terminal’s operations continue without problem, despite the upheaval created by the coronavirus pandemic. In an announcement, the company said that it has taken strict measures to ensure its staff and associates are protected, so that the terminal’s operations can carry on as normal, in the best interests of the economy. “Taking into consideration the developments worldwide and acknowledging the vast significance of the container terminal’s operation for the economy and prosperity of Cyprus, Eurogate is in constant contact with the Cyprus Ports Authority, Transport Ministry and all competent authorities, strictly implementing the measures that have been decided by the government,” it said. Eurogate’s Head of Operations, George Pouros, said that the container terminal continued its operation uninterrupted, servicing all ships and the inland. He added that imports and exports had not been affected thus far, while no delays had been observed in receiving or sending cargo. It is reminded that DP World Limassol also announced that it continues its operations as normal.

Ports Authority: Very strict measures at Cyprus’ ports

All official measures announced by the government are being strictly implemented at Cyprus’ ports, the Ports Authority announced following reports on the cruise ship docking at Limassol port. The CPA said that the specific ship received permission from the Authority to dock at the port, carrying only crew and just for the purpose of refuelling. “No one disembarked nor did any crew member have contact with any third parties. The cruise ship is expected to depart within the day,” it said. It also said that no passenger or crew member from any ship (commercial, cruise ship or recreational boat) is allowed to disembark and enter the Republic, or come into direct contact with the ports’ users or service providers. “Strict measures are in place in this respect, with uninterrupted supervision and monitoring that these measures are being implemented by the state’s Security Forces, the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Operators at all the ports and port facilities,” said the CPA. It concluded that in cooperation with port service providers and under the guidance of the Public Health Services, all necessary measures are being taken to protect the workers at the ports.

Athos Eleftheriou: The privatisation policy of Limassol port was unsuccessful

This year marks 80 years since the establishment of the first unions that today make up SEGDAMELIN-PEO. A union that operates in a wide range of services, mainly related to manual work. Over the years, SEGDAMELIN has placed its own mark on labour rights by raising the standard of living for workers. The Sunday edition of Haravgi spoke with the Union Secretary General Athos Eleftheriou, and made a brief overview of the problems of the industries and the current conditions in the workplace. Eleftheriou was asked “what are the changes in ports following their privatisation? What is the current situation?”. He replied saying “After great hardship and many strikes we’ve managed to renew the Collective agreement (2018-2020) for another three years. This has allowed us to settle several issues. There are still other issues for which the positions between employers and employees are different. We hope to solve these problems soon as well, so that ports can operate smoothly”. He wanted to clarify the fact that they do not want to lose a single hour in strikes. However, when companies violate existing agreements and practices, there is simply no other choice than to react. If workers don’t react, they will essentially lose what they already had and what the employer has unilaterally terminated. He added, “At this point I would like to point out the following paradox. Employees are forced to strike when the employer violates the Industrial Relations Code, as they violate existing agreements and practices. Instead of employers’ organisations telling their staff that this is not right, they make no mention of these violations. Contrary to their statements, they always condemn the workers and try to pressure the Government and Parliament to criminalise the strikes. We find this to be quite the opposite, because in all cases were employees were fired, they were not to blame. The Department of Labour Relations, which is also responsible for safeguarding the provisions of the Code of Industrial Relations, has taken on many occasions a similar approach to the employers’ organisation. The Department usually indicates that employees should not go on strike, but at the same time ignores and disregards that the reason for stopping work is because the employers fist violated the Code.” Moreover, Eleftheriou was asked whether labour relations have taken steps backwards following the privatisation of Limassol port, to which he replied “What I find is that the privatisation has greatly increased the cost of traders; for example, a container, managed by the Port Authority of Cyprus used to cost €120, compared to now as it costs €300. Some other services, used to cost a few tens of euros, while today cost a few hundred instead. The operations of Limassol port were given to private firms because the government thought they would carry out the job better and cheaper. However, jobs are definitely more expensive now, and the managing companies haven’t managed to bring in more jobs as expected, which is why I think this privatisation policy has failed.

Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises is taking preventive measures and is temporarily suspending its cruises until 1 May 2020, as a result of the inevitable conditions which emerge due to the continuous spread of COVID-19. For any passengers that have already paid for a cruise and are affected by this temporary suspension, they will have the option to have a full refund or redeem a future cruise worth 120% of the initial reservation. Travellers are able to redeem the paid amount for a future cruise until the end of December 2021.

No one enters the Republic of Cyprus

The police will prohibit the entry of any persons who do not have the necessary authorisation from the Competent Authorities, in the territory or territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus, as it would violate the Ministerial Decrees put in place because of the risk of spread of the coronavirus. It was reported that a migrant shit was spotted in Cavo Greco which the Port and Naval Police intercepted, with about 100 migrants. The ship was found to be moving in the Famagusta maritime area with intention of entering the territorial waters and approaching soil of the Republic of Cyprus.

Projects for the operation of Ayia Napa Marina are being completed

The flagship project of the Ayia Napa Marina is being finalised, with major infrastructure buildings being completed. This magnificent project is a milestone as it promotes growth and highlights the dynamic of Cypriot entrepreneurship, and with its completion, it will make a significant contribution to highlighting Cyprus’ high tourist profile. Already, administration offices, buildings housing government services (Naval police, Customs office, medical services, veterinary services), maintenance offices as well as boat storage place have been delivered, having received the necessary certifications.

The coronavirus has not put the brakes on Turkey’s plans

Cyprus is in a state of emergency as it deals with the coronavirus. However, the Turkish threat remains, as Ankara has not been fazed by the virus. Its aggressiveness in Evros, the Aegean and Cyprus continues unabated. Athens and Nicosia are concerned that Ankara will take advantage of this period of upheaval to promote its plans, as everyone’s attention is focused elsewhere and especially on protecting public health. Well-placed sources tell Phileleftheros that Ankara’s geopolitical plans have not been postponed or affected by the virus. As regards the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Turkish drillship Yavuz remains in block 8 and will continue its work up until the end of April. In view of the departure of Yavuz, Ankara may possibly seek a moratorium on all drilling activity, both from Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus. That is of the Republic’s legal drilling activities, as well as the illegal ones of Turkey. By doing so, Turkey will win time, but also appear to be responding to the pleas of the Europeans, with whom it is discussing its new terms for the migration issue. If a moratorium is decided, this will put the Republic’s energy plans on hold. It is reminded that at the end of April, ENI-Total are expected to start drilling in block 6 of the Cyprus EEZ. If the plans are not delayed by the coronavirus, this means the consortium will start drilling with the departure of the Yavuz. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil is scheduled to start confirmatory drilling in June. Therefore, a moratorium would only serve Turkey’s best interests, as it will achieve what it has always wanted: to freeze Cyprus’ energy plans. At the same time, the Barbaros research vessel remains south of Cyprus. Now the question is what Ankara’s next moves will be with its other research and drilling vessels, the Oruc Reis and Fatih, as well as the newly-acquired Kanuni, which according to Ankara’s plans are to either start working in the Cyprus EEZ, or the Greek marine area, invoking the Turkey-Libya agreement.

Weakened because of demand

The collapse of international oil prices and stock markets on 9 March was dramatic, says energy expert Charles Ellinas in an opinion article. This was because of two factors: the coronavirus, which is now a pandemic and has affected the demand for oil and natural gas in the international markets; and the dramatic collapse of negotiations by OPEC+ to support oil prices. Each of these alone could have impacted on the international oil market, but together, the results are catastrophic. Now that the oil price war has begun, it is set to continue. It is unlikely that Russia will agree to reducing production, at least not until it sees a significant drop in shale oil production. Nonetheless, Russia has left the door open to return to its collaboration with OPEC+. If an agreement is not reached soon, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of this oil price war could last a long time, beyond 2020, forcing oil and natural gas companies to reduce their spending and minimise the impact. In the US, this could also lead to a mass wave of bankruptcies. But in the end, following the recovery and realignment of the industry, the strongest will survive and the oil and natural gas industry will become stronger. But one thing is for sure: the pandemic combined with the oil price war will cause permanent geopolitical changes. An extended oil price war will also impact on the hydrocarbon plans in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is possible that the drilling programme in the Cyprus EEZ will be limited over the next two years to just the contractual commitments that have already been made with drill ships; or it may even be postponed. If the latter happens, it may take much longer for things to restart. The oil companies are already announcing drastic cuts to their future spending. But the good news for Cypriot consumers is that during the crisis, petrol and electricity prices will drop significantly, at least by 15%.

Hotels will not be saved by local tourism

Based on the coronavirus measures that came into effect over the weekend, all hotels are closed for business as of 21 March, up until 30 April. Speaking to Phileleftheros, hoteliers’ association PASYXE Paphos’ president Thanos Michaelides said that the emergency measure came as around half of Paphos’ hotels were in operation, the majority with satisfactory occupancy rates. He said the decree was implemented without any particular problems, as the majority of these hotels’ customers had come with holiday packages. “Based on the contracts, the tourist’s contract is with the travel agent who brought them to Cyprus, and not the hotels. Therefore, it is the agent’s responsibility to repatriate these people; which is what happened,” said Michaelides. Michaelides said it will be difficult to kickstart tourism again, and restore people’s faith in travelling. Even if hotels were to open on 1 May, it would still take time to win back customers and reach the occupancy rates of previous years, he said. Another issue faced by Paphos hotels is the exclusive contracts they have with big British tour operators. Based on these contracts, the hotels have assigned the management of their hotels to these operators. Michaelides said these agencies have already cancelled their contracts. This means that pre-payments have been cancelled, as have other provisions of the contracts.

Worse than 1974

2020 could possibly prove to be Cyprus’ worse year for tourism, even compared to the post-1974 war situation. “In 1974 we lost half of Cyprus. In 2020, if this pandemic continues over the next few months, we will perhaps lose the whole of Cyprus, in terms of the economy,” PASYXE Famagusta president Doros Takkas tells Politis. He appears pessimistic about the future of the local tourism industry, saying that it’s impossible to make any safe predictions about how long the impact from the coronavirus will last. Takkas adds, even if Cyprus manages to contain the virus and opens its airports, the UK, being the island’s biggest source of tourism, is in a dire situation because of the virus. How will the country send tourism, he wonders?

First we manage the situation, then we regroup

Economists speak to Alithia about the economic impact from the coronavirus. Among other, economist Yiannis Telonis speaks about the impact on tourism, saying that it will take 5-6 months to see if the sector can recuperate. The impact on this sector is massive, said Telonis, as its main market, the UK, is in a very difficult situation, while there are problems with other markets too, such as Russia and the northern countries. The dilemma for Cyprus’ tourism is whether or not to open its doors once the epidemic is over. Because, if it does, there is a risk of the virus returning with the tourists. On the other hand, by keeping them closed, the problem for tourism and the economy is huge. He added that local tourism is not enough to cover the damage from losing foreign tourism.

Tourism can recover going by experience

A note of optimism from PASYXE Paphos member Marios Vasiliou. “We have to acknowledge that this is not the first time the hoteliers of Paphos, as well of the rest of Cyprus, are faced with such emergency situations. Therefore, the hotel industry has the expertise and experience to recover straight away. And I think this is what is going to happen. Once the emergency regime expires, the hotels will be ready to restart operations straight away,” he said. “Of course, we will not meet the targets of the past three years, but the most important thing is for the year not to go entirely to waste.”

Order in pharmaceutical waste

Disposal of pharmaceutical waste of home-use products (both human and veterinary use) in mixed waste or in the sewage system, pollutes the water and soil, something that has been a matter of concern to the competent authorities in recent years and will soon be regulated. The relevant regulations have been prepared, by implementing producer responsibility. The regulations have been put to public consultation and the draft bill has been submitted to the Legal Service for review. According to the draft regulations, it is the producers who place the products on the market and the responsibility for setting up appropriate management systems lies with the wholesalers. Those liable ought to set up a management system enabling citizens to deliver their waste in specific collection points (pharmacies, clinics, veterinary clinics, dentist offices, etc), without charge.

Why are smokers more vulnerable to the coronavirus?

During a briefing from Greece’s Ministry of Health, the Infectious Diseases Professor Sotirios Tsiodras made particular reference to smokers. Tsiodras hinted that smokers are probably more susceptible to coronavirus, as they appear to have elevated receptor levels that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19. Referring to healthy smokers, he said that we already know that either way – healthy or not – smokers are more vulnerable to respiratory infections.