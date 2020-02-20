Daily Press Review – 20/2/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

The banks will pay €40m

The revenue of the Independent Recapitalisation Fund is expected to reach €40m this year, from contributions by the banks. When the Cyprus Co-operative Bank was recapitalised in December 2015, the Fund became a new shareholder of the bank with 21.87%. Before the €175m was transferred to the CCB, a loan contract was signed between the Republic of Cyprus and the Independent Fund, based on which the Republic granted the Fund a €175m loan, to be repaid in 24 quarterly instalments. It is expected to be paid off on 31 December 2021. The Fund’s proceeds, which will be used exclusively to repay the loan, will come from the transfer of 35/60 of the revenue from the special tax on credit institutions. Following the acquisition of the CCB by Hellenic Bank, the CCB was renamed to SEDIPES, which continues to be registered under the Co-ops law. Likewise, SEDIPES’ shareholders remain the same. The Recap Fund owns 1,320,401,214 shares, with a nominal value of €0.28.

State-Hellenic deal for the Co-op under parliament’s microscope

One and a half years after the agreement for Hellenic Bank to acquire the “good” part of the former Co-op was signed, it is scheduled to be scrutinised by the House Watchdog Committee today. More specifically, MPs decided to discuss the following aspects of the deal, following a suggestion of the Citizens Alliance president: the agreement between the government and HB, and the guarantee of loans and the impact this is having on the state. The committee has invited the Finance Minister, Auditor General, the president and general manager of KEDIPES, the CEO of Hellenic Bank and representatives of the Central Bank to attend the meeting. The site looks back at what the deal provided, which saw, among other, assets of €9.44b being transferred to HB, which following the valuation adjustment dropped to €9.14b: €4,272m in advances; €4,074m in bonds; €1,014m in cash and deposits; €79m in other assets. It also received the following obligations: customers’ deposits of €8,779m; obligations towards banks and other bodies of €116m.

Marios Papadopoulos new CEO of KEDIPES

The Board of Directors of KEDIPES has appointed Marios Papadopoulos as the new CEO. The appointment was preceded by a tender through Deloitte Cyprus. The appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Cyprus. Pending the final approval of his appointment by the Central Bank of Cyprus, Mr. Marios Papadopoulos assumes the position as the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Arrest warrants against Bouloutas and Foros were rightfully issued

The Supreme Court Appellate Jurisdiction has upheld the Nicosia Assizes Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Efthymios Bouloutas and Markos Foros, in connection with the Laiki Bank case. The ruling has no practical value, because the case has already been tried. The three defendants were found guilty and fined on 2 November 2018.

The HFC circumvents the memorandum for ESTIA

Financial Ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou found that the memorandum of understanding signed between the Government and the banks participating in the ESTIA scheme, is being circumvented by the Housing Finance Corporation (HFC). In his letter to borrowers of the organisation, who are eligible for the ESTIA scheme, he refers to section 4.11 of the memorandum concerning managing cases where the total sum of non-performing exposures (NPEs) following the completion of the restructuring process, is proved to be wrong.

“Circumvention” with government nod

Haravgi newspaper criticises the government over accusations by the Financial Ombudsman that the Estia scheme is being “circumvented” by two organisations controlled by the government, KEDIPES and Housing Finance Corporation, saying that this is further proof of how heavily responsible the government is for the scheme’s failure.

Bank of Cyprus – true to its commitments – educates public on digital transformation

Bank of Cyprus is staying true to its commitments and has started implementing its first educational programmes for the public. The aim is for its customers to use the internet and the bank’s digital apps to carry out their transactions, in a bid to save time and money.

Cyprus Port and Marine Police strengthened with the use of drone for maritime surveillance

Cyprus Port and Marine Police will be strengthened with the use of a large and multipurpose Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), or more commonly known as drone, in the coming months, so that it can monitor the coast of Cyprus without being affected by weather or other conditions much deeper than the territorial waters, that is, up to 40 nautical miles, in operations related to illegal immigrant ships, or for smuggling or other illegal activities, but also for cases of security risk, survey research, etc. The UAV and its ground control station, for which a public tender has already been issued estimate the cost along with its handling software, to be around € 295,000, including a two-year warranty and user training techniques for its reliable use. Officially, as mentioned in the relevant documents, it “will be used to prevent cross-border crime and irregular migration, while optimizing joint efforts to rescue people at risk at sea, with the ability to detect, track, target small vessels, of men in the sea. “A key feature will be the integration of a camera that transmits live manned ground-based surveillance stations in flight. Cyprus Port and Marine Police will use the UAV for patrolling maritime areas at regular intervals, to identify or track specific targets in areas spanning 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) offshore and around the island in search and rescue operations.

Branding Cyprus’ tourism

Opinion article by Nikos Sykas, Strategy, Communication and Communication Consultant on his approach to Cyprus tourism’s brand. He argues that since the 1980s, tourism has been one of the main drivers of the Cyprus economy, with a great contribution to the GDP and employment, compared to other EU member states. It has also been one of the most important support pillars of the Cyprus economy, after the 2013 crisis. However, he argues, the time has come for a rebranding. In view of the 42nd Annual Hotels Conference that will be held on Tuesday, 12 February 2020 in Nicosia, Sykas outlines he proposal for a branding of Cyprus tourism – a new brand name for the promotion of the country’s cultural product. His suggestion concerns a more contemporary and multi-dimensional promotion of Cyprus, as a year-round destination. A strategy that is based on the cultural heritage of the country. The creative strategy is based on the aim to combat seasonality and develop special types of tourism: casino, religious/cultural, cruise, conference, biking/sports, food and wine, rural, wedding and golf tourism. An alternative type of tourism that could also be further developed is the specialised sector of “health, wellness, rehabilitation for persons with disabilities”. He also suggests a slogan for Cyprus’ tourism promotion campaign: “Historic hospitality, all year round.”

State hospital linen row continues

The row over the state hospitals’ sheets and pillows has not come to end yet. While all stakeholders state that the hospitals’ drawers have thousands of sheets, pillows and pillowcases, patients of the Paphos and Nicosia hospitals were called yesterday to bring their own linen. The problem that is often observed at the state hospitals was a matter of discussion at a CyBC TV show where patients representatives, nurses and OKYPY officials were trying to understand why there is a daily shortage of linen when admittedly the hospitals’ drawers are full. The President of the patients’ association, Marios Kouloumas has said that their association received many complaints from Paphos, and the citizens who contacted them have said that the nurses tell the patients to bring their own sheets and pillows. “This is also the case at the Nicosia hospital and we are wondering who should transfer the linen to the hospital rooms. Should an investigation be launched about this simple issue?”, he said. On his part, the president of PASYDY’s nurses’ section, Prodromos Argyrides has said that “Undoubtedly, the hospitals have sheets, and pillows and pillowcases”. He also explained that each hospital has a huge linen drawer and from then on each room has its own drawer. Very frequently, the hospital rooms run out of linen and then the nurses who are responsible for the safety and care of the patients are found in a difficult position. It must be made clear that the hospitals are like a running wheel and therefore the hospital rooms must be continually supplied”. OKYPY’s spokesperson, Charilaos Charilaou has launched an investigation with regards to the number of sheets and found that each room needs three to four sets of sheets per day. And there are enough. It is matter that we will resolve internally.

T/C shopkeepers’ association: 34% cheaper prices in the occupied areas

The T/C shopkeeper association stated on Tuesday that the products sold in the occupied areas are 34% cheaper than in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. This finding emerged from a study into the price difference between the two sides. The market prices in the north are 34% cheaper than in the south, which is 10% due to the VAT rebate and 20% to the fact that there is more competition between stores in the north.