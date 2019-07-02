Daily Press Review – 2/7/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Excelling students of the University of Cyprus were awarded

Excelling students of the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences of the University of Cyprus, received over €30.000 worth of prizes by different organisations and businesses. This admirable gesture is a recognition of the efforts of the students of the Faculty, who worked vigorously and enthusiastically. The sponsors offered different monetary prizes, rewarding academic performance, strong morals and the contribution to the academic community. The article lists all the students that were awarded, including a prize of €1000 by Wargaming that was given to Marios Kelepeshis.

Wide range of properties to be auctioned-off in July

Phileleftheros reports that there are many auctions scheduled for July and the beginning of August. Apart from the fields, homes and fields, the list includes a confectionery, a coffeeshop, a cinema, a riding school and an entertainment venue. Phileleftheros gathered some of the cases that stand out in all the districts. A confectionery in Stasinou street, with a total area of 291sqm is being auctioned-off on 22 July by the Bank of Cyprus at a tentative price of €654.400. 4/5 of the stake in three shops and a house in Lymbia (1.250sqm) is being auctioned off for €268.000. Warehouses in Dali (covering 16.077sqm) are being auctioned-off by Bank of Cyprus for €804.800. On 23 July, Hellenic Bank is auctioning off an entertainment venue on 28 October Street in Engomi. The closed area covers 360sqm, the mezzanine covers 137sqm, the uncovered veranda covers 109sqm and the warehouse covers 20sqm. On 25 July, Hellenic Bank is auctioning off an industrial field covering 1.480sqm in Nicosia, which includes a three-storey building with a total area of 220sqm and warehouses covering around 100sqm. The tentative price stands at €809.600. Altamira is auctioning off two shops in Dimitsanis and Naxos street for €79.800 and €57.475, respectively.

Fund management and liquidity a challenge for Hellenic

In a note about the results of Hellenic Bank, Axia Research reports that the net profit amounting to €15m has exceeded its forecasted profit which stood at €14m. Axia Research underlined that Hellenic Bank has benefited, as it was expected, by the acquisition of the former Co-op’s assets. The results, however, were slightly weaker compared to the last quarter. The January-March period is the second quarter following the incorporation of the acquisition of some assets and liabilities of the Co-op. This means that the comparison reflects the performance of the new entity. Specifically, profit from interest amounted to €75m (-6% on a quarterly basis), and is still affected by the deleveraging and the low interest rates, while not-from-interest profits were reduced by 10% at €24m. The operational expenses were also reduced to €64m (-8%), with the quarterly reduction being a result of the increased expenses that took place in the fourth-month period of 2018, in the framework of acquiring the business of the former Co-op. As it comes to the quality of the assets, it should be noted that the bank’s NPLs reserves amounted to €2.5b (of which €466m is guaranteed by the Republic of Cyprus in the framework of the asset protection scheme), while the new red loans remained on a negative course for the 14th consecutive quarter. This led to a slightly higher NPLs rate (32.6%) – compared to 32.4% in the 4th quarter of 2018 – due to the lower gross loans portfolio. As it concerns next steps, the growth of the capital and liquidity is of utmost importance for the bank, since they are pressured by the deleveraging of the banking sector and the low-interest rate framework. According to the bank’s forecast, around €240m NPLs are eligible to participate in the Estia Scheme on the basis of which these loans can be restructured, with 1/3 of the restructured loans being subsidised by the state.

NBG PANGEA-BoC deal finalised

NBG Pangea announced that the deal between itself and the Bank of Cyprus for the acquisition of a property portfolio in Cyprus was finalised. PANGEA acquired the portfolio through the purchase of management shares and 88.2% of the investment share of the CYREIT Variable Investment Company PLC, based in Cyprus. The temporary consideration for the Completed Transaction was set at €137.9 million, of which €3.2 million will be paid out gradually subject to conditions that have been agreed to between the parties. Among the properties included in the deal are the commercial buildings housing Leroy Merlin Superhome CEentre DIY, Shacolas Tower in Ledras Street, Debenhams Apollon, the hotel complex Althea Hotel in Protaras, the former Orphanides supermarket in Zakaki, where the temporary casino was established, the Athinodorou Business Centre in Paphos, the building housing the Ministry of Education and the Irida 3 Building. The biggest part of the portfolio is rented by the Republic of Cyprus, while the remaining part is rented by well-known financial service providers.

State looking into increasing ‘supply’ for lower flight prices

The issue of Cyprus’ air connectivity was the epicentre of yesterday’s meeting, which was led by Minister of Transport Vasiliki Anastasiadou, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios. In the meeting participants included representatives of Hermes Airports, OEB, KEVE, Association of Cyprus Travel Agents and PASYXE. In a statement, Anastasiadou noted that the state cannot interfere directly to reduce or alter the flight prices. She highlighted however, that the state can take measures which will in turn contribute to the increase of ‘supply’ as prices are determined according to supply and demand criteria. She also noted that these measures, will prove to be efficient in the long-term. Deputy Minister Perdios stated that the deputy ministry continues to work to promote new destinations and boost existing routes. He added that the German and Austrian market are displaying positive signs as it seems that there is increased demand for tourism on our island.

Paphos has reduced hotel occupancy

Tourism and hotel occupancy is reduced in Paphos, according to Thanos Michaelides, the president of the Paphos Hotels Associations. In a statement he said that occupancy has dropped by 7-10% compared to last year, however, some months are much better than others. August is expected to be one of the better months. According to his estimations, this tourist year will conclude on a negative note compared to last year’s in terms of occupancy, as well as in terms of reduced income for hoteliers. He noted that hoteliers have been pushed to provide bigger offers for travellers. He noted that there are increased flights to/from Israel – specifically Tel Aviv – this year, and that Israeli visitors contributed to this year’s hotel occupancy. However, he noted that this market is not big enough to make up for the losses from other markets.

President determined about GHS

Phileleftheros reports that President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades seems determined for the full and successful implementation of the GHS, following relevant legislation. His target is that by 1 June 2020, a complete system will run with minor problems. During the second part of this exclusive interview with Phileleftheros, he revealed that the government is in informal meetings discussing with private hospitals for their integration into GHS, conveying the governemnt’s determination to implement this reform, which has been in the works for the last 54 years. The president acknowledged the recorded problems so far, highlighting that these are being dealt with. He responds to those who doubted the GHS and said that it would never materialize. He also discusses a new programme EXANTAS, the results of the Euro-elections and lastly comments on rumours about the restructuring of the government, expressing that he fully supports his Ministers.

Common prices for innovative medicines

Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou, visited his Greek counterpart Dr. Andreas Xanthos to sign the agreement which stipulates common prices for innovative medicine for Hepatitis C. This agreement between Cyprus and Greece ensures that Cyprus’ needs are met, through setting common prices for innovative medicine, in order to treat Hepatitis C. This agreement is considered especially important for our country, because due to its small market, it does not have great bargaining power. With this agreement, Cyprus will be able to ensure innovative medicine at more affordable prices through Greece.

Patients with rare disorders encounter problems

The President of CARD (Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders), Dr. Androulla Eleftheriou, shared the difficulties and challenges that patients with rare disorders encountered thus far in the framework of the GHS implementation. According to the relevant announcement, among other issues, they extensively discussed the problems that patients with rare disorders have encountered thus far, following the implementation of first phase of the GHS. Some of the most serious issues include the lack of protocols when incorporating one of these patients to the A&E department (Accidents & Emergency), as well as the lack of specific pharmaceuticals that are necessary for the smooth progression of their treatments. Following the board of directors’ decision, a relevant report will be submitted to the Ministry of Health, HIO, and OKYPY with specific suggestions so as to quickly tackle these issues.

Concern about doctors departing from public sector

The Cyprus Medical Association (CyMA) called on the Ministry of Health and the government to tackle the issues of state hospitals, so they can continue to offer high-quality healthcare services. In their announcement CyMA, said that they must ensure and supervise public health, re-organise and modernise state hospitals as it is the only way to ensure their sustainability and in turn ‘save’ GHS. CyMA added that they are carefully observing the situation, as they have repeatedly said that they consider state hospitals to be the backbone of health systems.

A&E demands solutions

In view of their scheduled 24-hour strike on 9 July, the A&E departments of state hospitals are meeting tomorrow with OKYPY and PASYKI. They will be informed in detail about the measures proposed in the previous meeting between Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, OKYPY and the head of A&E department, across Cyprus. According to Politis’ information, following the extensive discussion and overview of the latest updates and proposals, they are expecting that if it progresses positively, then the 24h strike will be suspended. Specifically, OKYPY is trying to find state doctors who are interested in working for A&E departments, but has also put in motion a procedure which “buys services” from private doctors. The last step is to re-issue these vacancies to Greece and in the broader European area. There are also discussions aimed at their salaries.

Health Minister called a meeting with PASIN

The Health Minister sent a letter to the Cyprus Association of Private Hospitals (PASIN), which includes everything that the Health Ministry and HIO have planned in order to satisfy PASIN’s requests. In this letter, the Health Minister is calling clinic owners for a meeting next week, in an attempt to discuss all of the issues related to private hospitals, which prevent them from being integrated to the GHS. The Health Minister specifically mentioned urban-planning incentives (increase of plot ratio by 20%) for the clinics joining the GHS, so that they are in the position to create more rooms. He also mentioned the government grants, that can be used to order to gain additional accreditations.

Tobacco products: Tax and illegal trade

The retail prices of tobacco products rose significantly following the increase in the tax of tobacco products in December 2010, and then again in December 2012. Since then, it’s a fact that the market of traditional smoking has shrunk significantly. According to Cassandra Trading, the total sales of cigarettes for 2010 was estimated at 1.477 billion cigarettes, while in 2018 the market stood at 943 billion, marking a 36% decrease. On the other hand, a total 132,846 kg of roll-your-own tobacco was sold in 2010, while in December 2018 this stood at 117,016 kg, recording a 12% decrease. Smuggling tobacco from the occupied areas played a significant role in this recorded reduction. But is it right to attribute this reduction in sales (and subsequently increase in illegal trade) exclusively on the increased prices? The answer is definitely no; this decrease is due to various reasons. First and foremost, according to scientific reports, over the last years people are quitting smoking more and more. Research also shows that the daily consumption of cigarettes (either rolled or not) has decreased significantly over the past few years. However, a new trend has emerged: new ways of smoking (or vaping), which is continuously growing, a fact which has also contributed to the decrease of conventional tobacco products. Consumers are constantly searching for the best price, especially following 2013. Access to the occupied areas where the prices are at their lowest, is quite simple and fast. Tobacco prices in the occupied areas, as well as in fuel, medication and other products, are very appealing to those who are always looking for cheap products. Unfortunately, individuals involved in illegal trade have also developed a distribution network in the free areas. There are many examples of private kiosks or other points of sale, where illegal tobacco products were confiscated. For roll-your-own tobacco, the only source of illegal products is the occupied areas, however for ready-made cigarettes, there are more sources beyond the occupied areas. It’s a fact that for any tobacco product, the price difference between the legal and illegal trade is huge. Thus, what is the best way to tackle this issue? According to the writers, reducing tax is not the way to go. Tax on tobacco will have to be reduced by a lot, in order to reach the lowest prices and in turn increase profit. If tax is completely removed, consumption will successfully trump illegal trade. However, this will diminish the state’s income, while the country will also fail to comply with EU and WHO regulations. Another fact to take into consideration is that tax is one of the ways that a state funds itself, and any tax reduction will change the state’s annual budget. In this case the state will have to reinstate the tax prices or increase them even more. The writers suggest that the solution to this problem is proper prevention, control and repression. It seems counterproductive to constantly arrest the same individuals who are only charged with paying the tax as they should have and a fine. The benefits of the illegal trade are far too great, and the financial penalty is insignificant in comparison. There should be more stringent penalties, and the writers suggest that perhaps there should be criminal charges as well, and that controls at the crossing points and all entry points to the Republic should be increased. Cassandra Trading Limited committed to give suggestions as an advocate of the public & private partnership, and intends to even contribute financially, in order to help the customs and other competent state authorities, since tackling this issue will benefit everyone.

Arrests for illegal possession of duty-free tobacco

Four individuals are under arrest in Larnaca, for transporting duty-free tobacco products to Cyprus from abroad, and fraudulently evading custom payments. A 49-year-old G/C man arrived yesterday night at Larnaca airport from Beirut with a 20-year-old foreigner. Following information that the 49-year-old transported duty-free tobacco products in Cyprus, police stopped the two individuals for a check, where they found 17kg of shisha tobacco and 1.2000 cigarettes, and they were subsequently arrested. A 38-year-old customs agent was also arrested for letting the two suspects pass through customs and border control un-checked. A 55-year-old man arrived at Larnaca airport later, and told police that he told his brother to bring tobacco from Beirut, offering to pay €4000 to customs. The 55-year-old was also arrested, and he and the other three suspects are now facing charges for conspiracy with intend to commit felony, conspiracy to commit misdemeanour, and other charges related to the illegal possession of duty-free products and fraudulently evading custom payments.