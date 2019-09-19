Daily Press Review – 19/09/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

In the press today:

Land Registry Office: Inherited 34-year cases

The Land Registry Office is battling with a massive workload, trying to settle cases that have been pending for years, while also having to deal with additional tasks such as trapped property buyers and the transfer of mortgages after the sale or transfer of loans from the banks to credit purchasing companies (i.e. the transfer of mortgages from the Co-op to Hellenic). The head of the Office, Andreas Socratous, yesterday told the House Institutions Committee that one specific case has been pending for the past 34 years. He said there were now around 100,000 pending cases at his Office; but he added that the procedures have improved significantly, bringing as an example the transfer of 50,000 mortgages during the acquisition by Hellenic of part of the former Co-op’s operations.

Hellenic only received the benefits

The House Watchdog Committee will discuss the problems faced by citizens following the closure of the former Co-op’s branches following the government’s agreement with Hellenic Bank, during today’s session. Following the agreement, Hellenic indirectly received a significant benefit from the taxpayers, while immediately rushing to shutter dozens of Co-op branches in small and isolated communities. MPs are expected to bombard Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, Hellenic CEO Ioannis Matsis and the director of SEDIPES and KEDIPES with questions. The matter was submitted for discussion by opposition AKEL MPs Stefanos Stefanou, Irene Charalambidou and Skevi Koukouma. Speaking to Stockwatch, Stefanou referred to the example of Pachna in Limassol, where the Co-ops were shut down in 20 communities, whose residents now need to travel 20-25km to visit the branch in Kolossi. He added that besides the financial aspects of shutting a branch, other certain social criteria must also be taken into consideration, so that the rural areas can be kept alive and their resident don’t start to abandon them. He reminded that the matter was discussed last November, but MPs did not receive satisfactory answers from the finance minister.

OEV: In the role of media for NPL companies

Employers and Industrialists Federation OEV is in consultations with Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank to find ways of resolving difficulties in restructuring companies’ loans, OEV president George Petrou told journalists. OEV is in the process of appointing a special committee, whose role will be to mediate between the companies and banks. The committee will receive complaints, examine them internally and in the event that it decides there is problematic behaviour on behalf of the bank, it will contact the Bank’s special committee and attempt to settle the matter. OEV has already reached an agreement with Bank of Cyprus, while a meeting has been scheduled to take place with HB too. OEV said there have already been a large number of complaints by businesses that the banks are not willing to cooperate in order to agree on sustainable restructurings. OEV’s aim is on the one hand to assist the companies that really are facing issues, and on the other to end the accusations against the banks that they are sacrificing businesses to meet regulatory requirements. Besides the restructuring of loans, discussions are also underway to assist the procedure for granting fresh loans to businesses. The Finance Ministry has also been informed about this effort by OEV.

The Forest Industries’ main shareholders

The Cyprus Forest Industries publicised its main shareholders who own a stake of more than 5%. These are the Republic of Cyprus with 51.07%, CLR Private Equity LTD with 14.55% and Hellenic Bank with 5.33%. The site reminds that the state announced years ago that it wants to sell its share in the company, but has not acted on it thus far.

Economy on the up, but also problems

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Troika delegation that is on the island for it seventh post-bailout review commonly concluded that the Cyprus economy is on an upward course, unemployment is dropping steadily and there are already staff shortages in certain sectors, such as tourism and the construction industry. They have also noted an increase in investments, though these are concentrated in specific sectors and the need was highlighted for investment in new sectors, such as the green economy. The two sides discussed the developments in the Cyprus economy and its prospects, the business and investment environment, public sector and local administration reform, NPLs, developments in the banking sector and developments in the labour market. The troika delegation also met with OEV, and discussed among other the problems facing businesses, especially when it comes to NPLs and their access to financing.

Maintaining a responsible economic stance is imperative

The troika delegation also met with ruling DISY president Averof Neophytou, who said that Cyprus needed to maintain a responsible stance when it comes to managing public finances. Neophytou said that the economic growth rates remain stable and positive, public finances have exceeded all goals, the state’s budgets are balanced, inflation is under control, and lending rates are historically low.

Development Company’s finances were chaotic

The management the Larnaca-Famagusta Development Company’s finances was chaotic, which was what led to the foreclosure of the Larnaca Environmental Information Centre. According to Haravgi’s sources, one of the main reasons the centre was repossessed by KEDIPES was personal guarantees that were signed by members of the Company’s board of directors, but also the mortgaging of at least one private property by the president of the community council of a Larnaca community, who used to be a board member of the Development Company. The Company now has to answer why, as an NGO, it mortgaged a public project and why it mortgaged the private property of a board member to repay its loans. The dire economic situation of the Development Company due to its loans from the former Co-op has been discussed numerous times over the past few months, and the decision was eventually made that the Environmental Centre would be handed over to KEDIPES to pay off the majority of its debt.

Finance Minister expects significant sales of loans after Estia

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades announced “significant sales of non-performing loans” in his memo to the Cabinet during his presentation yesterday of the 2020 state budget, which is expected to be discussed at the House over the coming days. The minister said, among other, that further progress is expected in 2020 as regards the management of the remaining challenges in Cyprus’ banking system. He said significant sales of NPL portfolios were being planned, in order to further improve the banks’ balance sheets, while the Estia plan has also been implemented, which will help further regulate NPLs.

Whoever avoids paying will be revealed

The Cabinet yesterday approved the law amending the Civil Procedure Act, as part of the effort to reform the judicial system. Justice Minister George Savvides explained that the law’s provisions make it easier for the courts to issue orders for debtors to provide details of their assets, in order to facilitate the issuing of a repayment order. Savvides also said that summons servers will be provided increased powers, so that they can apply to various government departments and secure information on debtors’ assets. For example, if a debtor claims not to have an account at a bank and a ruling has been issued against them, the court will have the ability to issue an order forcing them to present documents from all the banks of Cyprus to certify that he does not have an account.

Enhanced as a result of Total

Following yesterday’s signing of contracts with Total for the licensing in Block 7, the French energy giant, has now acquired an officially dominant role in the Cyprus EEZ. This is an element that enhances the Republic of Cyprus’ and energy actions and planning during critical period vis-à-vis the Turkish threats. DIKO in an announcement following the signing of the contract with the consortium of TOTAL and ENI, states that the signing represents a source of optimism for the continuation and intensification of the drilling program of the Republic of Cyprus. We recall the French President’s statements at the recent meeting with the Greek Prime Minister that Cyprus will not remain unprotected from the Turkish threats.

Turkish ship ‘Havuz’ is gone, ‘Orus Reis’ frigate is coming to accompany ‘Orus Reis’ in Eastern Mediterranean

The article reports that Turkish ‘Orus Reis’ frigate is accompanying ‘Orus Reis’ in the Eastern Mediterranean according to a Turkish Ministry of Defense announcement. The Turkish exploration ship ‘Orus Reis’ is the fourth Turkish ship joining drilling ships ‘Fatih’, ‘Havuz’, and ‘Barbaros’ in Turkey’s hydrocarbon explorations in Eastern Mediterranean.

Construction of electrical pipeline from Turkey is expedited

According to the report, studies for the construction of an electricity transport pipeline of 90 km from Akkuyu to the occupied areas are in their final stages. Related instructions were given by Mevlut Cavusoglu during a recent visit to the occupied areas. The Turks estimate that the electricity to be transferred to the occupied areas will be cheaper by 30 percent. As Phileleftheros revealed, Turkey has already completed the technical studies that include underwater route and parameters undertaken on their behalf by a large German company. They believe that if the Euroasia Interconnecter project does not go through, this project will be financially viable if it brings electricity to Cyprus at 30% lower prices than the existing ones.

High expectations from Mordashov’s visit to Cyprus

The largest shareholder of TUI, Alexey Mordashov, who is presently in Cyprus for the first time, is creating expectations for new synergies in tourist numbers. TUI Russia’s goal is to bring half a million tourists per year to Cyprus until 2023. This ambitious effort comes at a time when arrivals from Russia are slightly down for the period January – July 2019 compared to last year’s 4.5%. Between January and July 2019, Russian tourists amounted to about 418,000, compared with 438,000 the same period last year, while in 2017 the number of arrivals reached 462,000. Due to increased competition from neighbouring countries, such as Turkey, the Russian market is experiencing an anticipated decline and therefore the aim of TUI’s Russian major shareholder is to increase the flow to the island. TUI Russia brings over about 80,000 Russian tourists to Cyprus annually, according to latest data, but the goal is for that number to rise to 240,000. Since March, TUI Russia already launched direct flights from four different cities to Paphos and Larnaca airports via Azur and Ural Airlines.

Hotel industry collective agreement decisions by mid-October

The mediation proposal by the Minister of Labor, Zeta Emilianidou in relation to the renewal of the collective agreement, is being worked on by the industry collective bodies PASYXE and STEK who requested on Monday and received additional clarifications by Zeta Emilianidou. The efforts of the relevant authorities are to reach final decisions at a common General Assembly likely to be held in October.

Contraceptive pills under the microscope again

The contraceptive pill may raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a 22-yearlong study of 80,000 women. Women who take the oral contraceptive are a third more likely to get the disease than those who have never used it, the research found. Scientists blame a surge of hormones for the link, which may affect how the body metabolises sugar down. But critics rejected the idea the Pill is unsafe and said efforts to slash diabetes should be focused on helping people lose weight. Dr Sopio Tatulashvili, from Avicenne Hospital, France, and her colleagues studied 83,799 French women between 1992 and 2014. They said: ‘Risk induced by oral contraceptives could lead to personalised advice for young women at risk of developing T2D, such as those with a family history of diabetes, those who are overweight or obese, or those with polycystic ovary syndrome.’ The scientists looked at the women’s body weight, smoking status, age, physical activity, wealth, education level, family history and blood pressure.

Further information needed for pharmacies operation in

Based on a number of complaints reaching the newspaper, it is suggested that more information is needed in relation to the changes resulting from the implementation of GESY especially to citizens who up until now have been served by the public pharmacies. Complaints arriving at the newspaper refer especially to drug shortages that reveal that citizens are not informed of the closure of the public pharmacies and the way it works with those that have stayed open.

Tomorrow the important GHS meeting

Tomorrow Friday, the HIO will have its first official meeting after almost a year with the Cyprus Medical Association, the private clinics’ association and the union of private doctors. The meeting is considered of vast importance as it will effectively mark the launch of negotiations between the HIO and private hospitals ahead of the full implementation of the GHS in June 2020. According to HIO’s Deputy Director, Mr. Andreas Papaconstantinou there is a good climate for the upcoming meeting, and they will look forward to hearing what their thoughts and suggestions are and these don’t oppose the philosophy based on which the GHS is structured they will begin discussions. In the meantime, Mr. Papaconstantinou clarified that the decision for the possibility of changing doctor after 3 months, is an emergency measure decided and will apply for the period October, November, December.

Doctors are fleeing the hospitals

The wave of doctors fleeing state hospitals will not stop. Sixteen personal doctors are preparing to leave and already informed OKYPY of their intention to resign in a joint letter. The reason for their resignation is the non-fulfilment of the promises they originally received as well as the huge gap that exists in the remuneration of private personal GESY doctors and themselves namely, 260,000 euros in compensation for the private doctors compared with € 133,000 in the public sector. And while these developments are going to contribute to the weakening of the state hospitals and loss of revenue, the need to support the public health sector emerges through the report of the Ministry of Finance for the budget of 2020.

Paediatricians joining GHS

Well-known paediatricians from Limassol have announced to their clients that they will join GHS. One of them has posted his decision on his personal facebook account saying ‘because I respect my patients ….’ Another three well known paediatricians in Limassol also plan to join GHS. The same goes for a well-known Nicosia paediatrician who although initially did not want to hear GHS she is now joining. Therefore the list of paediatricians is constantly growing. It must be that doctors are finding it difficult to leave their patients…