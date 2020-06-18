Daily Press Review – 18/6/2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

In the press today:

A second glance at Hellenic Bank’s new BoD

The appointment of Hellenic Bank’s (HB) new Board of Directors (BoD) has seen Demetra Investment strengthen its presence and the rest of the major shareholders retain their seats on the Board. Also noteworthy was the full support that was directed at the two executive members, CEO Ioannis Matsis and CFO Lars Kramer, who did not receive any negative votes. The BoD now consists of 15 people, with Demetra having the lion’s share of participation. Specifically, the new BoD members are: CEO Matsis (380,972,965 votes in favour, 0 against); CFO Kramer (380,972,965 votes in favour, 0 against); Board Chairman Dr Evripides Polykarpou (nominated by Wargaming, 379,584,804 in favour, 1,345,122 against); BoD member Marianna Pantelidou (nominated by Wargaming, 380,753,737 in favour, 204,302 against); Senior Independent Board Member Stephen John Albutt (nominated by Wargaming, 368,030,043 in favour, 12,595,622 against); Marco Comastri, Board Vice Chairman (nominated by Demetra, 359,500,618 in favour, 21,125,047 against); Board Member Marios Maratheftis (nominated by Demetra, 359,843,312 in favour, 21,114,727 against); Board Member Christos Themistocleous (Demetra, 359,843,312 in favour, 21,114,727 against); Board Member John Gregory Iossifidis (Demetra, 355,468,336 in favour, 25,448,004 against); Board Member Demetris Efstathiou (Demetra, 252,661,940 in favour, 123,472,983 against); Board Member Michalis Spanos (nominated by Demetra, supported by ETYK and 7Q; 230,144,038 in favour, 74,247,186 against); Board Member Kristofer Richard Kraus (PIMCO, 380,655,364 in favour, 0 against); and Board Member Andreas Persianis (Third Point with the support of Senvest; 375,656,059 in favour, 204,302 against). So, in essence, the Board has 6 members that were nominated by Demetra Investment, 3 members that were nominated by Wargaming, 1 member nominated by PIMCO and 1 member proposed by Third Point. This means everyone was happy as individuals who were supported by other major shareholders like ETYK and Senvest were also elected. Of course, the new board also has 7 independent members who enjoy the full confidence of all major shareholders.

Demetra is now stronger on Hellenic’s BoD

The presence of Cypriot shareholders on HB’s new BoD – particularly that of Demetra Investment – has increased following the AGM vote. As Stockwatch has previously reported, the 13 seats were sought by three main groups of shareholders: Wargaming, which according to the site’s sources collaborated with Third Point; Poppy Sarl (PIMCO) with Senvest; and Demetra Investments with ETYK and other Cypriot shareholders who own under 5%, such as 7Q and the Archbishopric).

This is Hellenic Bank’s new Board of Directors

With the presence of 73 shareholders via teleconference, representing 381,162,532 shares (or 92.33%) for the bank’s total issued share capital, HB’s AGM took place on Monday and elected its new BoD. The new Board members are: Ioannis Matsis, Lars Kramer, Marianna Pantelidou Neophytou, Kristofer Richard Kraus, Evripides Polykarpou, Andreas Persianis, Stephen John Albutt, Marios Maratheftis, Marco Comastri, Christos Themistocleous, John Gregory Iossifides, Demetrios Efstathiou and Michalis Spanos. According to an announcement by HB, the appointments of Persianis, Iossifides and Spanos are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) and European Central Bank.

New platform by Mastercard and Octet Europe to facilitate trade

Mastercard and Octet Europe announced the launch of a new trade solution across the European Economic Area (EEA). The Mastercard Trade Solution powered by Octet Europe helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grow their business by managing any business transaction in a safe, real time and more efficient way. Powered by Octet, the Mastercard Trade Solution facilitates domestic and cross border trade by enabling a trusted value chain, secure payments, management of cash flows and simplifying back office functions thereby supporting economies globally by powering the vital SME sector.

Germasogeia Municipality moves to its Co-op building

The Germasogeia Municipality has moved into new facilities, in the building where the community’s former Co-op used to be. This will bring all municipal services into the same building, while the move is also sentimental for Germasogeia residents, as the building has great historical value.

New roles for CBC executive members

Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou has sent a circular to all CBC employees informing them of new changes that he has made to the CBC’s management. Some executives have been moved to other departments and a general reshuffle has taken place, with managerial positions that have long been vacant being filled. Promotions are expected in the near future as well.

Larnaca Municipality expects progress and issues warning

Larnaca Municipality is expecting progress on the issue of moving the fuel storage tanks from its coastal front to Vasilikos port, and has warned that it is closely monitoring the developments and will not hesitate to take action if it doesn’t see things moving forward, it said in an announcement yesterday. The announcement followed a House Energy and Commerce Committee meeting on Tuesday, which was also attended by Mayor Andreas Vyras. Vyras conceded that there were inevitable delays because of the coronavirus outbreak, however stressed that the municipality was displeased by the fact that the relevant procedures had not restarted yet. Vyras said he had informed all competent ministers in detail about all the pending issues, which mainly concern the new liquid fuel facilities and pipelines, Hellenic Petroleum’s building permit for its gas facilities, the companies’ failure to set new deadlines, and the well-known dispute between the Ports Authority and the gas companies over the offloading area in Vasilikos. Vyras was pleased that the matter was going to be discussed anew in three weeks, however warned that the outcome of that meeting would determine the municipality’s next steps.

People on the way for the new terminal

Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) is working feverishly to prepare the grounds for works to begin on the state’s Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Vasilikos this July or August. Bar unforeseen circumstances, the founding stone will be laid in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and other officials and representatives of the companies comprising the consortium that won the bid, on 9 July. According to Politis’ sources, the first arrangements have been made to host the managing executives of the companies involved in the project.

Theodosiou: Certain projects of large expenditure have been postponed

Cyprus has proven resilient to crises, ExxonMobil Cyprus CEO, Varnavas Theodosiou has told the site. He also convinced that by the end of 2020 the current crisis will be overcome and the country will be returning to growth by 2021. Referring to the Glafkos confirmatory drilling, he stated that this has been postponed for 2021. The energy industry has been extremely affected by the current crisis. ExxonMobil Corporation has recently announced a loss of $610 million for the first 2020 trimester compared to the last year’s $2,4 billion profit. Fuel consumption in Cyprus has been dramatically reduced yet this is slowly returning to normal. To tackle the market challenges, ExxonMobil had cut 2020 expenditure at 30% and operating expense at 15%.

The Turkish war of impressions and propaganda in Libya is well underway

With Turkey being exposed as the country behind the violation of weapons embargo in Libya, a raging backstage war is taking place within NATO allies. The article states that in its effort to counter international reactions, Turkey targets France and Israel countering accusations. Further to Turkish actions in the region, it is mentioned that during the Turkish envoy visit in Libya on June 17 among other matters discussed, one of the main topics was the strengthening of Libya and Turkey cooperation regarding energy planning. The Turkish public statement also said that Turkish public and private companies had discussed the work and investments in infrastructure and oil in Libya. Recalling that the two countries signed a memorandum of security and military cooperation and demarcation of maritime zones, they noted that they also discussed these issues.

Lakkotrypis to exit the Ministry in mid-July

After 7.5 years in the Ministry of Energy, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis will be replaced in mid-July. Five people are reported to be the most possible candidates to replace Lakkotrypis. These are the following: the former EAC President Emili Giolitou, the current President of the Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) Dr. Simeon Kassianidis, the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) President and President of the Cyprus Energy Strategy Council Dr. Andreas Poulikkas and the current Maritime Deputy Minister, Natasa Pilidou. A less favoured candidate is the former EAC President, Antreas Manangos.

Larnaca: Enriches and makes its beaches more green

The programme “Enriching Larnaca’s beaches and making them more green”, which started 2 years ago and is being gradually implemented in cooperation with local authorities and with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, is being extended. In the context of the programme, according to the Tourist Development and Promotion of Larnaca Company’s (ETAP) announcement, the second phase of expanding the coastal road Voroklini has only recently been completed. This area is located towards the end of the new walkway near Lebay Hotel, while in early July a third outdoor gym will be installed. In general, outdoor gyms and palm trees have been installed and planted across several coastal areas in Larnaca, to enrich them and make Larnaca Municipality more attractive.

Two yeses and one…maybe

Each state specialty doctor will receive up to €2,692 as an addition to their salary, with €1,850 guaranteed, for their services offered through state hospitals to GHS’ beneficiaries. This means that every doctor can increase their current salaries by €32,315 on an annual basis. However, in the event where the state health services organisation (OKYPY) does not meet its goal of €240m, doctors will be asked to return a sum of €740 which will be deducted (from €1,850) in three monthly instalments (March, April, May) of the following year. On the other hand, if OKYPY exceeds €305m, doctors will receive an additional incentive of 9% of OKYPY’s additional income. In regards to doctors of A&E departments, according to OKYPY’s new financial proposal that is now in the unions’ hands, the €1,200 benefit they currently receive in addition to their salary will increase to €1,850. A similar adjustment will also be made to the salaries of doctors in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). With its proposal, OKYPY is of course trying to solve the issue of non-activation of state hospitals in the second phase of the GHS, as doctors will have to proceed with the registration to the system. The ball is now in the unions’ court, which are called to respond in the coming days, to either accept or refuse the proposal. PASYDY and PASESI were initially positive, while PASYKI did not make any public announcements as it appears it disagrees with several points in OKYPY’s proposal.

Controversy at Paphos General Hospital

The underlying controversy between the Head of the Cardiology Department and Person in charge for COVID-19 Joseph Motiris and the Head of Paphos Nicosia General Spyros Georgiou broke out yesterday. The spark that ignited the fire was Moutiris’ post who expressed his intention to resign from his position as Head for COVID-19, because as he claims, the protection measures from the virus are not being followed by the management and personnel of the hospital. In fact, Moutiris made specific references to Spyros Georgiou claiming he asked him why he was not wearing a mask or why he entered from the non-controlled entrance of the hospital, to which Georgiou responded that he is immune. Moutiris also argued that there is still an issue of staff shortages at the hospital’s short-term inpatient unit.

No more patient referrals to private doctors

The pilot programme for carrying out surgeries, operations and other kinds of examinations during afternoons will continue until the end of December at state hospitals. At the same time, there will be no more patient referrals to the private sector, like it happened during the first phase of the system. A relevant proposal for extending the programme was submitted yesterday to the Ministry of Council by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou. The proposal, with a €4m cost, has been approved by the government.

Is smoking to blame for the death of young COVID-19 patients?

There is a great scientific interest in the international bibliography due to conflicting results about the impact on smoking to COVID-19 deaths. A research team in Athens, carried out a systemic review and meta-analysis of the studies that investigated the link between smoking and the severity of the disease and mortality to adult hospitalised patients with COVID-19. The meta-analysis showed that smoking increases the likelihood for a more serious disease by 34%. The link between smoking and increased likelihood of mortality was not statistically significant.