Daily Press Review – 17/6/2020

In the press today:

Ε. Polykarpou: Acquiring Co-op’s assets was the right decision

HB’s Board Chairman Dr Evripides Polykarpou said yesterday that the bank’s financial results for 2019, which saw a profit of €108.4m, reaffirm that HB’s decision to acquire the former Co-op’s assets was the right one. “Our activities increased significantly, with a broadened customer base, while we reinforced our capital standing, which far exceeds the minimal capital requirements and the European Union average,” he said. He added that Hellenic was strong and well-equipped to support its customers, though he conceded that NPLs remain a significant challenge. “Our role as one of the country’s biggest banks is to contribute to the effort to restart the economy,” said Dr Polykarpou. “We want to support our viable customers to manage this unprecedented crisis.”

Evr. Polykarpou: Hellenic acted immediately in the crisis

HB’s Board Chairman Dr Evripides Polykarpou said yesterday that the coronavirus pandemic was a shock to the global as well as Cypriot economy. “We acted immediately, fully acknowledging and taking our responsibilities towards society. The business continuity plan was set in motion immediately. Our branch network was reduced, we took all the necessary protection measures and we developed our online banking,” he said. Among other, Dr Polykarpou said that the bank wants its customers to carry out their transactions with ease, speed and safety. “We want to proceed with simplifying the procedures to benefit our customers, but also ensure the fastest possible transition for our customers to our electronic service channels. We want to contribute towards creating a healthy working environment.”

Hellenic: First quarter results expected on 26/6

HB’s BoD will examine the bank’s financial results for the 1st quarter of 2020 on 25 June, in its first session after being elected. According to an announcement on the Cyprus Stock Exchange yesterday, once the Board examines the results, they will be announced the following day (Friday, 26 June) on the CSE.

How the banking sector has changed since 2012

The 2013 economic crisis plus the closure of the Cyprus Co-operative Bank brought massive changes to Cyprus’ banking sector, which has shrunk significantly compared with 2012. According to data released by the European Central Bank (ECB), the number of bank branches has dropped by over 50%, while the number of bank employees has also decreased significantly. The situation was not helped by the closure of two big banks: legacy Laiki Bank and the Co-op, which saw Bank of Cyprus and HB absorb part of their operations respectively, while there were also some lucrative early retirement schemes. According to the data, there were 328 bank branches in Cyprus in 2019, compared with 386 in 2018 (a reduction of 15%). When compared with 2012, just before the crisis and Laiki’s closure, the number of banks in 2019 had dropped by 61%. The majority of branches were shuttered in 2012-2013 (168), while the year with the fewest number of closures was 2015-2016 (19).

The losses

Alithia cites Haravgi newspaper’s headline: “No end to the state’s losses from the deal the government reached with Hellenic Bank over the Co-op”, and its report that “the deal includes among other a provision for the transfer of capital worth 23 million euros from the Co-op Deposits Guarantee Fund to the corresponding Banks’ Fund.” The paper says that Haravgi has not yet realised that before the Co-op was “sold off”, Cypriot taxpayers were burdened with €7b from the losses of its operation. The €23m Haravgi is complaining about is nothing compared to the €7b losses it caused when it operated. And imagine what we would continue to pay if it continued to operate.

Hotel loans raise concerns over a new crash

Businessowners and workers in the tourism industry are going through one of the worst summers, what with half the tourism season being lost and the future of the second quarter of the year being uncertain. For the time being, the helping hand is coming from the banks, and the loan moratorium until the end of the year for households and businesses. The dire situation of the tourism sector has opened talk for the measure to apply to this specific industry – hotels and other connected sectors – until May 2021. There is nothing official on the table as yet, as there are still six months to go and any action now would be premature. Bank sources tell Phileleftheros that a small extension could be given to the moratorium for these businesses, even if it is for just a few months.

Ad hoc committee to discuss the matter

The party leaders’ meeting decided on Monday that instead of following the suggestion of Green Party MP Yiorgos Perdikes to create an ad hoc committee within the House Watchdog Committee to discuss the list of Political Exposed Persons (PEPs) with NPLs, they would appoint an independent House ad hoc committee to look at the matter. The committee will request the data held by the Central Bank – aka the “Georghadji list” – to examine with the help of auditing firms, and reach a conclusion once the procedure has been completed. All the above will be arranged during the House Watchdog Committee’s next meeting on Monday.

Bargain prices with plots starting from €29,500

Altamira Real Estate’s special campaign “Residential Plots at Bargain Prices” has entered the final stretch, as there are just a few days to go before the deadline to submit bids expires on 23 June. There has been an impressive response to the campaign a week after it launched. It offers 60 residential plots in all of Cyprus’ districts, at prices that are far below their market value. Prices start from just €29,500.

New support measures on the way

The Finance and Labour Ministers are expected to announce the government’s new schemes today to support businesses and employees, for the period 12 June – 12 October. The details of the schemes had not been handed to the social partners by yesterday afternoon. According to Politis’ sources, the schemes were prepared having in mind any possible needs that may arise if there is a fresh coronavirus outbreak this autumn. They are more targeted and with fewer beneficiaries, while the way in which workers receive benefits will be different. Meanwhile, disagreement at EU level over the European Commission’s proposed €750b support package means that it will be a while before the island receives any EU funds. This means that the government will have to take a reserved approach when it comes to state budget expenditure.

DP World Limassol unveils new equipment

In line with its ongoing commitment to upgrade and modernise the infrastructure of the Limassol port, DP World Limassol has acquired new equipment, in an effort to increase its handling capacity and improve operational efficiency. Despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company is following through with its investment strategy, delivering on its pledge to support the maritime sector and the help build resilience in Cyprus’ supply chain. Moreover, and as part of its ongoing commitment to customers, DP World Limassol has been investing in the infrastructure of the Multipurpose terminal, while today it has proceeded with further investments, purchasing a total of 8 new forklifts as well as one state-of-the-art empty container handler. Two of the forklifts are electric, with a load capacity of 2.5 and 3.5 tons respectively, two of them run on liquid petrol gas, of 2.5 and 3.5 tons each and 4 are diesel powered, with a load capacity of two units 7, one unit 14 and one unit 20 tons respectively. The addition of new equipment to the Company’s existing fleet of forklifts, reach stackers and mobile harbour cranes, is an important step towards the modernisation of the terminal, as it further boosts the resilience, productivity and safety of port operations at the Multi-Purpose Terminal, complementing our efforts to reduce emissions and therefore benefiting the environment. In the three and a half years since officially taking over the operations of the Limassol port, DP World Limassol has proceeded to a series of targeted investments that significantly upgraded the port’s infrastructure – acquiring high-tech mobile harbour cranes and a reach stacker, among others – managing to reduce vessel turnaround time, reduce the company’s environmental footprint and improve customer satisfaction. In statements DP World Limassol’s CEO, Nawaf Abdulla, said that “in this challenging period, new investments enhance market confidence and help the economy move forward. At the same time, the new equipment we have acquired, contributes to our Company’s efforts to keep trade flowing, moving vital goods to where they are needed in an environmentally friendly way. DP World Limassol will continue investing in both infrastructure and automation, in order to bring the Limassol port closer to its goals and particularly its aspiration to become the main port of choice in the Eastern Mediterranean. This is not the end of our efforts, as we are still expecting some additional equipment to arrive in the coming weeks, and same will be shared with our partners and key customers”.

Limassol: False promises and noise barriers – Noise pollution “torture” for residents

The residents and workers in the area covering the Vertical Road from Limassol port to the town’s general hospital – and especially the thousands of residents in the Monovolikos area – will continue to suffer from the torturous noise pollution and other problems caused by the trucks and other heavy vehicles, which are the main users of the specific road. The government’s promise to install noise barriers once the road was completed has once again not been kept, the site reports. This is clear from the answer that was given by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works a few days ago to a letter by AKEL Limassol MP George Georgiou, who said that even though the road was completed years ago, and despite the government’s promises, the noise barriers have not yet been installed, leading to protests from surrounding residents. The ministry said the Vertical Road of Limassol port-hospital “is not a freeway” and thus “is not a priority when it comes to installing noise barriers”. Analysing the reasoning behind this decision, the ministry said among other that following fiscal readjustments following the economic crisis, it was decided that on roads where there is noise pollution, the noise barriers will be installed gradually and by priority, to cover sensitive areas such as schools, hospitals and densely populated areas.

Limassol ready to deal with marine pollution incidents

Limassol is ready to deal with any marine pollution incidents, following a coordinated effort by the local administration, Transport Ministry, Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Environmental Commissioner and Environment Department, Ports Authority, Fisheries Department, State Lab and Port Police, as well as other state services. “There are two boats commissioned by the company VTS, one patrolling the Limassol gulf and the other parked at the old port, ready to intervene within the bathers’ area at any given time. There is a boat of Limassol municipality with a captain who is commissioned by the municipality,” Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said yesterday.

KEVE seeks special package to support exports

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEVE) has called for an aggressive promotion of exports to counter the losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic and bring the Cyprus economy back to its regular rate. Addressing the Commerce Ministry, it stressed the need for new, innovative support schemes for businesses, with targeted funding that will help them deal with the difficult economic environment. In a letter to the Ministry, KEVE said the scheme would be directed at companies that are already exporting and would like to boost their presence in foreign markets and regain markets that were lost, or develop in new ones.

Lakkotripis to be relieved from his duties at the Ministry of Energy

The long-awaited replacement of Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotripis at the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry will most likely take place after the President’s return from his trip to Israel. Lakkotripis is to shift to private employment as he is successful businessman. His successor is rumoured to be Natasa Pilidou, currently posted as the Deputy Minister of Maritime.

Cyprus is part of TUI’s restart

The tourist group TUI is preparing to restart its summer schedule following the lifting of measures on a European level, a development which clearly affects Cyprus. According to the company’s announcement, following the successful restart of hotels in Germany and Austria, TUI is gradually resuming its flights beyond Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg. The business model allows the organisation to bounce back quickly. The company is planning to restart flights to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Austria, Germany and Switzerland as of July.

With respect to travellers

The Association of Cypriot Travel Agents (ACTA) hits back at criticism over the matter of providing consumers vouchers for their cancelled trips due to COVID-19, with the president of ACTA Vasilis Stamataris saying that the sector has already been greatly inconvenienced by the whole issue and is supervising the issue in close cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce. The sector, he adds, is dealing with this temporary loss with respect to travellers until the situation has been smoothed out.

AirBnB-type accommodations will be registered in a special registry

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has announced amendments to the way AirBnB-type accommodations will be registered, and the creation of a Self-Service Accommodation registry. According to the announcement, the law governing the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation includes, among others, the addition of provisions for the creation of a registry for “Self-Service (Sharing Economy) Accommodation Establishments”. According to the bill, the self-service establishments are classified in three subcategories; tourist furnished villas, tourist furnished houses and flats. The Deputy Ministry of Tourism will create an online platform so that any interested self-service accommodation establishments can register.

Ambiguities in the new proposal for doctors

Yesterday, the doctors’ unions received OKYPY’s new financial proposal, and the state health service in a state of calm before the storm because the unions appear hesitant to accept what the organisation has proposed. Officially, PASYDY argued about ambiguities and “grey” areas, which need to be further clarified, while PASYKI will discuss this in the next meeting of its board of directors, while awaiting for its members to also hold local meetings as of next week. On its part, the Cyprus association of temporary and contract doctors appears satisfied with OKYPY’s new financial proposal, but it will also study the proposal in detail before taking any final decisions.

“Homeless” doctors find closed doors

State unions say that state hospitals cannot house, even as temporary, private doctors referring to a relevant bill stating a series of problems that are likely to emerge from housing private doctors at state hospital facilities. Haravgi reports that this is matter is the latest thorn to emerge between doctors and OKYPY, as doctors’ unions are completely opposed to the idea of housing private doctors, while OKYPY is examining the possibility of utilising the facilities of state hospitals in various ways, something which will however inevitably increase their expenses.

New attack against state hospitals

The association of state doctors (PASYKI) responded in an announcement to the latest accusations from organised patients over complaints of state doctors’ bad behaviours and attitudes. PASYKI demands, as it states, from OKYPY to hold those liable but also to protect the staff in cases where the accusations are false. “Recently we’ve witnessed a new attack against state hospitals, that is based on complaints and reports of unacceptable behaviours on the part of several health professionals against patients, which have already been referred to OKYPY”. It added, “PASYKI cannot accept conclusions and subsequent publicity and defamation of the entire state medical personnel as well as the state hospitals, without previously carrying out the necessary investigation”.

How does psychology affect your effort in stopping smoking?

Loneliness, especially if long-term, makes someone more likely to start smoking, but also makes it harder for them to quit according to a British scientific study. Several studies in the past have linked loneliness to smoking, but so far it has been difficult to come to a definite conclusion as to whether loneliness alone leads to smoking or vice versa. This new study is clearly in favour of the first hypothesis. Researchers at University of Bristol, analysed data from hundreds of thousands of people and found that loneliness clearly leads to increased smoking. Lonely people are more likely to start smoking, smoke more cigarettes per day, as well as find it harder to stop smoking. In contrast, when someone starts smoking there are no evidence to support that their loneliness increases.