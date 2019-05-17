Daily Press Review – 17/5/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Hellenic Bank has been supporting Eco-Schools project for 20 years

For the last 20 years, Hellenic Bank has been actively and dynamically supporting the “Eco Schools” project. For yet another year, the Bank sponsored the Pancyprian Awards Ceremony for the Programme “Eco Schools”, which was organised on 16 May 2019 at the Head Office of Hellenic Bank in Nicosia. The ceremony was organised by Hellenic Bank, CYMEPA, the Ministry of Education & Culture and was attended by the Environment Commissioner, Mrs Ioanna Panagiotou. Hellenic Bank’s Commercial Manager, Mr Anderas Papadopoulos thanks the students for their enthusiasm and CYMEPA for their cooperation. “By raising awareness and educating students, can create conditions and lays the foundations for environmentally sensitive future citizens. We rest our hope in them that they will respect the environment more than we have”, he said. Hellenic Bank, has been funding the Foundation for Environmental Education since 1999, with a view to educate children on the protection of the environment. The Programme is addressed to kindergartens, primary schools, junior schools and high schools and some of the subjects studied are: Energy, Water Resources, Waste, Biodiversity, Environment, Culture etc. The programme aims to make the citizens of tomorrow more environmentally conscious and take action for the Environment and Sustainability. The driving force of the Eco-Schools is the Environment Commission in each school that carries out an Environmental Report and an action plan. All this takes place in cooperation with CYMEPA, the National Coordinator of the Programme. Each Eco-School creates its own Eco Code. Students, teachers, local administration and parents participate in the different activities of the programme, helping raise awareness and sensitise the public. The project aims to bring as many schools as possible into the programme. This year, the number of Eco Schools amounted to 260.

Commission fines five banks over cartel

The European Commission has fined five banks over their participation in two foreign exchange cartels. Four banks in the “Banana Split” cartel – Barclays, RBS, Citigroup and JP Morgan – were fined €811m in all. Three banks in the “Essex Express” cartel – Barclays and RBS again, plus MUFG – were fined €258m. A sixth bank, UBS, was excused financial penalties for revealing the cartels’ existence.

Bondholders association wants to meet with new BoC CEO

The bondholders association hopes that upon assuming his duties, the new CEO of Bank of Cyprus, will meet with them in order to receive information and put forward solutions. “For this purpose, we attach a document with the title “The securities crime”, in order to provide information”, he mentions in a letter to Mr Nicolaou. The association also extends its congratulations to the CEO, noting that they expect to have a fruitful cooperation, which will aim to alleviate the problems that its members are facing.

Less Russian and British tourists

Russian and British tourism arrivals are expected to drop this year. In an announcement Cyprus Hotel Association (PASYXE) stated that they expect a 10% drop in tourism. The precarious situation with Brexit and the new political relationship between Russia and Turkey, have influenced the number of arrivals in Cyprus. PASYXE’s president Zacharias Ioannides, said that Cyprus’ main tourism competitors are Turkey and Egypt. He said that the bankruptcy of airline companies also played a key role in the decrease of tourism.

Betting on the elections

In view of the European elections, betting companies are allowing clients to place bets on the upcoming elections. The website, stoixima.com.cy, provides people with the opportunity to bet on the party they think will win, as well as specific over and under returns, in relation to the parties’ final percentage. DISY is the most prevalent party, with 1.07 odds, followed by AKEL with 6.50. The third most prevalent party is DIKO with a 20.00 odds and ELAM with 40.00. Other parties follow with 200.000.

New fees for specialised doctors

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) in cooperation with the Health Minister re-evaluated the fees that specialised doctors will receive. Politis reports that the amendments will benefit the doctors and make their fees very close to their current fees, which as it is well-known have been agreed with insurance companies and are being implemented for the last 10 years. Reportedly, the new terms will be announced in detail in the upcoming days.

New seminars prior to GHS

The HIO is holding new educational seminars on how to use the GHS system, following increased demand. These educational seminars address both general practitioners (GPs) and specialised doctors, that have completed their registration procedure. The seminar will be held on a first-come first-served basis. Haravgi announces where and when the seminars will be held.

Uncontrollable use of dietary supplements in Greece

The use of dietary supplements is now uncontrollable, with 55% of Greeks taking some type of dietary supplement without their doctor or pharmacists recommending it. Women reportedly hold the first place in consumption. According to a Nutrition & Dietetics professor, only 13,5% of individuals consuming dietary supplements have been prescribed by a doctor, 6,8% are following a pharmacist’s advice, 4% taking their coach’s advice and 3% were recommended by a dietician. He also noted the danger this poses to individuals, due to the lack of systematic checks for any illegal substances, side-effects and due to insufficient evaluation of efficiency.