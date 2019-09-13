Daily Press Review – 13/09/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

In the press today:

ECB decision to result in reduction of deposit interest rates

The European Central Bank’s decision to increase the penalty which charges the banks for excessive liquidity, is expected to result in a new reduction in the interest rates of household and corporate deposits in Cyprus. Specifically, the ECB decided yesterday to cut its deposit rate from minus 0.4 per cent to minus 0.5 per cent. The decision is expected to significantly affect the banks, which have excess liquidity, deposited to the ECB. The Cypriot banks will also be affected by this decision, as they all have excess liquidity. It should be noted that Hellenic Bank recently decided to impose negative interest rates to its big clients with millions worth of deposits, mainly semi-governmental organisations and big Provident Funds, while other banks are also headed to the same direction.

Lower interest rates cut deposits

Same as above, with Politis reporting that indicatively, Hellenic Bank’s liquidity amounts to €4.6b, Bank of Cyprus’ liquidity amounts to €3.8b, and Eurobank Cyprus’ has a positive difference of €3.215b between deposits and loans. Hellenic Bank has already imposed negative interest rates on its biggest clients, while the Bank of Cyprus is also concerned about this situation, which is designing alternative products for its clients. The Corporate Affairs Director of BoC, Michalis Persianis stressed that there is no immediate plan or a certain decision. However, it seems that the general picture shows that we are going through an long era of low interest rates and that the banks and their clients have to adjust their plans for the future. This is the picture of not only the Cypriot economy, but also the global economy. In Hellenic’s recent annual general meeting, the CEO of the Bank, Ioannis Matsis, answered the questions of the shareholders, recognising the liquidity problem and stressing that this problem can only be tackled by lending and investing abroad, as well as with measures to cut the liquidity costs. For Hellenic Bank only, the negative interest rates cost €16m on an annual basis.

Protest in Pelendri

Next Sunday, at 10:30am there will be a community-wide protest against Hellenic Bank’s decision to shut its branch in Pelendri at the theatre of the community. Community leader of Penedri, Nicos Patsiaouros said that the closure of the bank is similar to cutting off the oxygen to one of the livelier communities in Cyprus, which hosts state services, craft industries and other companies. Patsiaouros called on the residents of Pelendri to participate in the event, during which they will discuss the next measures and sent the message that the battle aimed at lifting the decision has only just begun. The branch serves the needs of both the town as well as a series of other communities in the region. This decision, according to the community authorities, was taken without any previous information, dialogue or negotiation with the local society. The Regional Committee of AKEL Limassol states that it will make a decisive effort, in cooperation with the local authorities and all the organisations, in order to achieve the revocation of the decision. In case there is no positive result, AKEL states that they will support every mobilisation that will take place in the upcoming period.

Hellenic Bank-Co-op integration

Hellenic Bank branches will close today at 11:30am, due to the start of the integration process for the system of the former Co-op. As it has been announced, the integration process will be completed within September. Until the end of the year, Hellenic Bank will be operating with 115 branches in the whole of Cyprus.

“New” Hellenic Bank on Monday

The completion of the integration process of the former Co-op, with the transfer of the clients of the former Co-op to the systems and channels of Hellenic Bank will be finalised on Monday. The completion of the process marks the entry of Hellenic Bank into a new era, with the operation of a single organisation, following the absorption of a part of the former Co-op’s business and the transfer of a total 400.000 clients. The integration is achieved a year after officially taking up the Co-op’s business. The most important element is that the completion of the integration process, marks the end of the branch-in-branch process that Hellenic Bank followed right after acquiring the Co-op’s business. “With the completion of the systems and data integration, we will become a single bank serving our clients uniformly with the same systems and procedures from all the points of service (shops, business centres, electronic channels, ATMs etc.) It may be the most exciting period in the history of the bank, and the personnel has showed an unsurpassed decisiveness to bring the integration project into fruition”., the Senior Integration Director Phivos Leontiou told CNA.

Hellenic Bank auctions off Mall in Pafos

APS is auctioning off a €7m-worth shopping centre, that was included in Hellenic Bank’s portfolio. It is a building located in the Ayios Theodoros street in Pafos and was named Pafos Oasis, with a 120-metre façade. The building consists of shops, a bowling alley, a playground, cinemas, cafes and restaurants.

Joint actions for red loans from OEV– BoC

Two main decisions were taken during yesterday’s meeting between the Chairman and the Director General of OEV, Giorgos Petrou and Michalis Antoniou and the CEO of the Bank of Cyprus, Panicos Nicolaou, the deputy CEO Charis Pouangare and Panicos Mouzouris, the Executive Director RRD. The first decision was the establishment of working groups that will handle the problematic cases of business loan restructurings. OEV receives a lot of complaints from companies who believe that the bank is delaying such procedures and that’s why they will examine complaints and if they are well-founded will be taken to the bank. This exercise will demonstrate whether the companies are exaggerating in their demands or if the bank has to carry out restructurings in a better way. A second decision entails the implementation of educational seminars for officers handling NPLs and businesses in order to make the applications process easier. The meeting took place 10 days after the CEO of the Group, Panicos Nicolaou took up duties, after a letter by the President of OEV, Giorgos Petrou, with which it submitted structured suggestions for the improvement of the results of viable restructuring processes for NPEs.

ESTIA 2 for €140m-worth of NPLs at HFC

The government is preparing a scheme similar to ESTIA for the €140m-worth of NPLs at the House Finance Corporation, which remained outside of ESTIA, the Director General of HFC, Andreas Georgiou has said. As he said, these are loans worth €100m, which were given out with the HFC’s capital and which are collateralised on state land that was given to poor families as well as €40m worth of loans that were given out with state funds and cover the Single Housing Scheme and the Special Housing Scheme of the government.

HFC: Cooperation with 16 consultants for ESTIA

The House Finance Corporation has reached a cooperation agreement with a total 16 Consultants in the whole of Cyprus, for the provision of advisory services to its clients, needed for completing their applications for ESTIA. The Director General of the Organisation, Andreas Georgiou said that 16 offers were ratified, after a relevant competition published by the Organisation and next week they will proceed to signing an agreement and take up duties. He added that the six consultants will be located in Nicosia and the other 5 will be located in Limassol and Paphos and the other 5 will be located in Larnaca and Famagusta. It should be noted that the consultants are auditors, accountants, lawyers and insolvency advisors.

“Roof for all” demands alternative schemes for vulnerable borrowers

The association “Roof for all” demands alternative schemes for vulnerable borrowers who are not eligible for ESTIA due to their low income. The association, which is made up by 19 civil society groups and trade unions, warned yesterday that a large group of borrowers, are facing the risk of losing their homes, as they cannot pay back their loan, or due to the drastic reduction of their income, or due to unemployment. They also said that the ESTIA scheme has serious defects as it mainly offers more help to the banks, while vulnerable groups such as the unemployed are minimally assisted. At the same time, it doesn’t oblige the banks to write off any overcharges and leaves the window open to strategic defaulters. In view of this situation, the association calls on the government to proceed with alternative schemes for vulnerable borrowers, who are not eligible for the ESTIA scheme, because they will be found by the banks as not eligible for restructuring due to low incomes.

The vertical port road to be delivered for circulation

Works on the vertical path road connecting the new Limassol Port to the Limassol Paphos motorway are proceeding normally and it is expected that today. Part of the parallel road 400m long will be delivered for circulation. According to yesterday’s announcements by the Public Works Department, the parallel road is already completed and the section from the roundabout at the Omonia Avenue junction up to the new roundabout built at the eastern end of the new Limassol port will be released today for circulation. With the delivery of the above section, the vehicle traffic from and to the new passenger lounges will be made through the new inlet / outlet constructed to the east of the new roundabout. Completion of parallel road work is planned for the end of September 2019.

Shielding of the shipping industry

Revision of fees aimed at attracting new ships. The new regulations provide, inter alia, for the abolition of initial registration and issuance fees for initial certificates aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Cypriot flag. The regulations approved on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers and submitted to the House about changes in the fees and rights of commercial Cypriot ships, aim among other, to strengthen the Cypriot shipping industry. The purpose of the regulations according to the report that accompanies them is for the management and operational expenses of the Ministry of Shipping to be provided for by relevant services so as not to become a financial burden to the state. The regulations call for rounding upward of the fees in order to facilitate the work of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

Various problems as a result of Brexit

The article reports on the shortages in medicines and fresh food resulting from delays in crossing the Channel Tunnel as being just a few of the problems expected by the British Government, as consequence of a no-deal Brexit.

Negative developments for Famagusta’s tourism

The Famagusta Tourist Commercial Industrial Association (TEBEA) expressed its concerns about the recent developments surrounding the issue of the occupied Famagusta and the occupying regime’s intention to open the enclaved city. Businesspersons in the free Famagusta area recently convened, with mayors and community leaders of the district, and discussed these issues that affect the businesses and local authorities. The Chairman of TEBEA Petros Petrou, told Politis that a potential opening of the enclaved Famagusta city will have adverse consequences for the economy of the free Famagusta district, and mainly the tourism industry. He said that the opening of a checkpoint in Deryneia has already damaged Famagusta’s tourism, worrying stakeholders since they have to battle on two fronts; both the neighbouring competition of Turkey and the region as well as tourism in the occupied areas.