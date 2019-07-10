Daily Press Review – 10/7/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Senvest Master Fund LP increased its stake in Hellenic Bank

The investment fund Senvest Master Fund LP purchased 1.750.000 shares in the Hellenic Bank (€0.87 for each share), increasing its stake from 4.64% to 5.07%. As a result it has become one of the major shareholders of Hellenic Bank. Kathimerini lists all the shareholders of HB and their stake: Demetra Investment (21%), Wargaming Group Ltd (20.2%), Poppy Sarl (17.3%), Third Point Hellenic Recovery Fund LP (12.6%), 7Q Financial Services (8.9%), Senvest (5.06%). Brief.com.cy reports that the Fund is based at the Cayman islands, while apart from Hellenic Bank, the parent company of the Fund Senvest Management LLC is also participating in the share capital of the Bank of Cyprus, holding 3.49% of equity. It should be noted that the Senvest’s share increase comes one and a half months before the scheduled Annual General Meeting of Hellenic Bank, which has been set for 28 August, during which a new Board will be elected.

Credit recovery companies in Cyprus increase to 7

Following the licensing of APS Loan Management by the Central Bank of Cyprus, there are now 7 credit recovery companies in Cyprus. According to the CNA, APS is the latest company to receive a license by the Central Bank of Cyprus, with a permit issued on 21 June. It should be reminded that APS acquired a small portfolio of uninsured NPLs worth €33.7m from Bank of Cyprus. The licensed companies include B2 Kapital Cyprus (100% subsidiary of the Norwegian B2 Holdings ASA) which acquired an NPLs portfolio worth €144m from Hellenic Bank, CAC Coral to which the National Bank of Greece has transferred its NPLs and the two companies of Bank of Cyprus, CYMC III Limited and Gordian Holdings (former CYMC I Limited), where the Helix NPLs were transferred. The list also includes the Cyprus Asset Management Company (KEDIPES), which is a subsidiary of the Cooperative Asset Management Company Ltd (former Co-op). KEDIPES was founded in order to manage the NPLs of the former Co-op with a nominal value of €6.9m.

Banks have acquired more than 5.000 properties

Banks have collected properties worth over €2b, in the framework of their debt cancellation policies. This has made them the biggest realtors in Cyprus and their portfolio includes many different types of properties. Fields, plots, apartments, houses, commercial properties, large housing developments. The data that Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic Bank and KEDIPES announce from time to time, demonstrate that within 5 years, they have become property managers. This has mainly resulted from debt-to-asset swaps. If one visits the websites of REMU, APS and Altamira, they will find many choices, especially if they wish to purchase a property. BoC’s REMU, is manging 1.542 properties, of which 915 are plots and fields, 275 are offices and other commercial properties, 197 houses, 119 industrial properties, 35 hotels and a property that is still under construction. In the first quarter of 2019, REMU completed the sale of €30m worth of properties, receiving €4m in profit. APS Debt Servicing Cyprus manages 800 properties of Hellenic Bank, of a total worth of €250m, with the biggest part being fields, while there are fewer commercial and housing properties. At the same time, APS is servicing Hellenic’s NPLs, which are worth €1.8b. Altamira, apart from the €7.4b Co-op loans that it is servicing, it is also manging all the properties of the Co-op (3 thousand title deeds, worth around €600m).

Bondholders awarded with €165.000 compensation

Laiki’s bondholders were vindicated after the Nicosia District Court ruled against the former Laiki Bank, which awarded them with a compensation amounting to €165K. Specifically, the Court reports in its decision that the former Laiki Bank must pay €145K plus €20K as legal taxes. According to what was heard at the Court on Monday, the bondholders claimed the return of the money that they gave the Bank in June 2010 as well as declaratory decrees that have to do with the validity of the transaction.

Climate change threatens tourism

While the issue of climate change has always been reported on, it was considered of secondary importance. Climate change impacts tourism, as it changes the climate profile of popular tourist destinations which can change the preferences of the tourists. The rather decreased inflow of British tourists has also been attributed to climate change. Stakeholders of the tourism sector have explained that since other European countries are also experiencing warm temperatures, tourism has become more competitive. Countries that didn’t use to be competitive against Cyprus now are, as the slogan “Sun-Sea” is not enough to attract tourists. Kathimerini’s author argues that Cyprus needs to immediately rebrand its tourist product.

Lawrence Ho: Casino aims to attract luxury visitors

InBusinessNews interview with the Chairman and CEO of Melco Group, Mr Lawrence Ho, by Marios Ioannou. The author starts off by saying that Melco is cooperating closely with the government, aiming to improve the country’s tourism product as well as the quality of visitors to the island. On the occasion of one year since the launch of Cyprus Casinos “C2”, the Chairman and CEO of Melco, Lawrence Ho, gave an interview to InBusinessNews, explaining that they aim to attract luxury guests, who will be visiting Cyprus to play games of chance as well as travel, explore new places and gain new experiences. Asked whether there will be delays in the implementation of the integrated casino-resort, Mr Ho mentioned that Melco’s experience so far has showed that they don’t need to hurry; what is important is to safeguard that the casino will be in full operation from day one and that everything was done correctly. He said that if all goes well, the building will be ready by summer 2020 and the project will be delivered in the second semester of 2021. Asked about Melco’s presence in Cyprus, Mr Ho said that they are very satisfied with their presence and that they are in close cooperation with the government, which they keep updated about the progress of the project. He added that more and more high-quality hotels (including City of Dreams) are being developed, thereby adding to the country’s tourism sector. Asked about the country’s real estate sector and whether there is a bubble in the sector, Ho said that he is optimistic about the Cypriot economy; he believes that both the real estate sector and levels of consumption are on the right track. As it comes to the casinos in the occupied areas and whether less people are visiting them now that the casinos in the RoC have opened, Mr Ho said that they are optimistic but it’s rather difficult to monitor this issue, since there is no official data for the casinos in the occupied areas. He said that however, without a doubt, the 800.000 visits to C2 Cyprus Casinos (which are expected to reach 1 million by August), have a positive impact on the country’s economy and tourism.

Suggestions by the doctors themselves

Yesterday, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou rushed to the strike of the A&E department to listen to their complaints once again. In a statement, the Minister said that he is expecting the results of the ad-hoc committee that was appointed to record the problems raised by doctors and nurses of the A&E department, as well as suggestions about how to change and improve the department’s operation. They expect that the doctors themselves will be the ones making suggestions, since they are the ones experiencing these problems.

1.160 doctors have registered in the GHS

The number of doctors registered in the GHS keeps increasing on a daily basis. Until yesterday noon, there were 1.160 doctors registered in total, of which 586 came from the public sector and 574 from the private sector. The HIO estimates that by the end of the year, any shortages will be covered since the integration of additional doctors continues. Meanwhile, the signature of at least 20 private doctor contracts is still pending. Doctors of the BoC Oncology Centre have yet to sign as they are experiencing technical difficulties, as are some specific specialised doctors of the public sector, who will register with the GHS in the second phase of the scheme’s implementation. It appears that the HIO’s calculations have been confirmed, as 1.200 doctors have joined the GHS within the first month of its implementation.

Additional measures underway

Politis reports that the recent measures that were decided over the last two meetings with the Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, are not the only measures that are being contemplated. OKYPY and the Health Ministry are thinking about various issues that have to do with the problems of the A&E department. Despite its difficulty, they are identifying doctors who would want to work in public healthcare, however they have set their eyes on Greek doctors. They have already announced the available positions to Greece, and soon a group of OKYPY representatives will travel to Greece and inform doctors that have already expressed interest. Greek doctors will be informed about the nature of the work, the conditions as well as the benefits. There are thinking about re-opening the fast-service of A&E departments, in order to provide services to patients that aren’t experiencing an emergency. At the same time, efforts to launch GP call centres have intensified. According to the HIO’s plan, the centres are expected to be fully operational by September. Patients will be able to call their GPs until 10pm on weekdays, and until late afternoon on weekends. They are expecting that these measures will relieve public A&E departments.

Products tailored to consumer needs

In the era of advanced technology, many companies are trying to integrate various tools in their businesses – whether small or large – to make them more attractive to consumers. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are some of the tools that have invaded the business environment and in turn helped create new markets, changing the consumers’ habits. Many sectors of the economy have been influenced by these changes. Data inferred by the consumers’ conscious or unconscious reactions, provide GSK Consumer Healthcare with useful information about what impacts their choices. Having expertise on oral hygiene products, the company has invested in technology, creating two labs, the Consumer Sensory Lab and the Shopper Science Lab. Special scientist teams of GSK Consumer Healthcare detect the consumers’ reactions – as they interact with products – and then use these findings to improve or develop new products. GSK’s global income, which includes pharmaceuticals and vaccines, reach €36,4bm, of which €9,4b has to do with consumer products. When it comes to the Greek market, in the wellness category which includes brands such as Panadol, Otrivin and other products for skin diseases, GSK is the leading company of the market with a 34,3% share of the market. Meanwhile, GSK has the second spot (22,7%) in toothpaste supermarket sales, after Colgate (40,1%).