Daily Press Review – 10/09/2019

In the press today:

Property rentals give 20x higher returns than deposit rates

People who make money from real estate rentals, get a bigger return for their money than people who have deposited their money in the bank and get interest rate. Recently, the Bank of Cyprus reduced its deposit interest rates, following Hellenic Bank’s decision to do this as well. In a period where the depositors are getting peanuts and the banks only offer an interest rate starting from 0.2%-0.8%, people who collect rent, are enjoying five-six times higher returns. 11-12 years ago, depositing your money was a profitable investment with interest rates reaching up to 6%. At the time, Laiki Bank had cash flow problems and paid well for deposits, competing intensely with the rest of the banks. Today, things have changed. Deposit interest rates have been reduced, due to the excessive liquidity of the system, which has a negative impact on the banks’ profitability. Today, for a €100,000 deposit, lasting one year, with a 0.2% interest rate, the depositor gains €20. Twelve years ago with a 6% rate, the interest that the depositor gained amounted to €600. The data presented by Phileleftheros is very telling with regards to what can be observed about the returns from renting houses, apartments, shops, offices and holiday homes in all the cities of Cyprus. The highest rate of return on a rental may reach up to 6.5%, while the lowest may reach 2%. The return on home rentals in Nicosia, stands between 3-4%, while for apartments it stands between 4-5%, for shops between 5.5-6%, for offices from 5-5.5% and holiday homes from 2-2.5%.

Only 53 applications for ESTIA from BoC, Hellenic and KEDIPES

Estia is moving very slowly, as according to the data that was given to the House Finance Committee yesterday, only 53 applications were filed in the first week of Estia, by the big three (Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic Bank, KEDIPES), compared with some hundred applications that the competent authorities had been expecting. The period for the submission of applications began on 2 September and it is expected to last until 15 November. However, it seems that it will be impossible to meet the MoF’s target for 15 thousand applications. Besides, it should be noted with in order for someone to submit an application, they need 40-50 certificates, while there have already been problems such as s delay in the issuance of a certificate from the Land Registry department.

Together in court

The head of the Central Bank of Cyprus, Constantinos Herodotou, informed the members of the House Finance Committee yesterday, that they have begun the process to establish a mechanism for foreclosures, that will give the opportunity to certain people who feel that they have been wronged, to launch a complaint. Specifically, he said that the relevant analysis has already started at the CBC and it is very likely that within October they will present the House with a mechanism, after reviewing it with the help of the Single Supervisory Mechanism so as to ensure an approval by the ECB. This mechanism will aim to examine the way that the cases are dealt with in court, without making a case for bad borrowers.

Limassol uses European funds for sustainable tourism

Limassol Tourism Development and Promotion Company in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Works is proceeding in creating a state-of-the-art functional and user-friendly public transport system aiming to upgrade the quality of public infrastructure of transportation and in general the Limassol tourism growth. Speaking yesterday at a press conference, Minister of Transport Vassiliki Anastasiadou at the presentation of the European R&D project at the offices of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the ministry and Tourism Development and Promotion Company, said the memorandum of cooperation relates to taking over the whole the cost of maintenance and telecommunications and good functioning of the project: mounting 40 screens on city buses of Limassol, the establishment of a Control Center, and installation of electronic information boards at bus stops at the Limassol port.

Premiere for Hotel Employees

Today area hotel staff meetings will be held to adopt or reject the mediation proposal by the Minister of Labour Zeta Emilianidou for the renewal of the hotel employees collective labour agreement. Hotel employees are expected to ratify the agreement while the fate of the contract is in the hands of the hoteliers who complain about high operating costs.

€21m in unemployment benefits for tourism sector

It is estimated that € 21m was paid in unemployment benefits to employees in the hotel industry over the past winter season due to the seasonality problem facing tourism. According to data of the Ministry of Labour, it appears that the number of hotel employees has been increasing in recent years due to the development and opening of new hotel units. At the same time, while the number of foreign workers is increasing, it seems clear that Cypriots do not choose to work in this industry.

GHS doctors launch association

The private doctors who joined the GHS, have now officially launched an association. Representatives of the association have met with the Health Minister over the past 10 days, as well as the HIO, and they’ve submitted proposals and suggestions on how to improve the GHS, highlighting problems they have themselves encountered so far. Doctors have identified problems with the software, practical issues on the operation of GPs and paediatricians, and stress the importance of timely preparation in view of inpatient care within the GHS, which is less than a year away. Yesterday, the HIO and the Association made their first joint announcement, with actions that will be put forward in the near future.

Half of the National Guard’s doctors have quit

In the last 10 years, almost half of the doctors have quit the National Guard (NG). Year after year, doctors at SNE (Army Hospital) are resigning one after the other, moving to the private sector. In 2008 there were 52 doctors, and now there are 29 left, 2 which have given their resignations. In order to prevent any further resignations, they decided on incentives to keep them on at the NG.