Daily Press Review – 1/7/2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin

Corporate International and Regional Headquartering in Cyprus

Director General of Invest Cyprus George Campanellas, gave a keynote presentation at the 4th Cyprus International Investors Summit on June 29 and discussed why Cyprus would make an ideal destination for Headquartering. Campanellas mentioned the key economic sectors the island has, such as Tourism, Shipping, Professional Services, Real Estate, Filming, Higher Education, ICT and Investment funds. Regarding the Tourism sector, Campanellas talked about the new Casino Resort in Limassol, which will be a “world-class integrated resort”, the Luxurious marinas that are being constructed both in Limassol and Ayia Napa, the 14 new Gold Resorts that are also being constructed, as well as theme parks, sports, health and wellness facilities. Campanellas also talked about the shipping industry, in which Cyprus is 3rd largest merchant fleet in EU and 11th worldwide, with a competitive EU-approved Tonnage Tax System, EU Approved “Open Registry”, and also has a sovereign, “strong flag”. Continuing, Campanellas mentioned some of the successful ICT headquarters that chose Cyprus as their destination, such as Wargaming, 3CX, eToro, Amdocs, Mind Geek, etc. Concluding, Campanellas said that taking into consideration the positive economic outlook, access to talent and markets, the excellent regulatory structure, the attractive tax regime and the high quality of life, Cyprus should definitely be one of the main choices of investors looking to invest in Europe.

Matsis: Changes to the foreclosure law will take us back

Hellenic Bank’s CEO, Ioannis Matsis, warned of the risks involved in the proposed changes of the foreclosure law, stressing that if the amendments are approved, they will reverse the growth of the economy. In statements he made in the context of the presentation of the bank’s financial results for the first quarter of the year, Mr. Matsis pointed out the positive feedback from the rating agencies, the ECB and our lenders following the improvements to the NPL framework last summer, improvements that were beneficial to the entire banking system of Cyprus. “The moves to takes us back to the old framework, give tools to borrowers to delay foreclosures, will take back the banking system, and the economy, and result in non-compliance to our obligations to the EU,” said Mr. Matsis, adding that such a development would also mean increased capital needs for the banks as a change in the collateral framework would lead to a deterioration in the valuation of collateral held by banks in their balance sheets. “If the amendments to the law proposed by the various MPs pass, then the banks will be hit,” he said, noting that possible adoption of legislative changes would affect banks’ ability to give out new loans as well.

ESM Head coming to Cyprus

According to Sigma, ESM’s strong man, Andreas Enias will be on the island on July 11 and 12 to hold meetings with both the Central Bank Administration and the Bank’s top managements. In particular, on July 11 he will meet with the managements of the banks, and on July 2, with the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace. His visit coincides with the turmoil of the banking system and the bankers as a result of the law proposals that attempt to amend the foreclosures law.

Bank of Cyprus: Exaggerations on foreclosures, out of 242 none were for primary residence

Bank of Cyprus characterizes the reactions on the part of political parties excessive when it comes to foreclosures. According to Bank of Cyprus sources, based on the data out of a total of 28,000 741 accounts, over twenty-one thousand customers, there were only 242 foreclosures, of which 50 per cent relate to land, plots and holiday and commercial real estate. That is, out of the 242 foreclosures in the last twelve months, none involved foreclosure of a primary residence. In the last twelve months, total restructuring amounted to 2,300, of which 921 were restructuring housing loans.

Greater issue is the management of liquidity

Hellenic Bank CEO Ioannis Matsis said managing excessive liquidity may be the biggest challenge which Hellenic Bank will have to face. The management of cash of the bank possibly may be more important than the management of non-performing loans on its balance sheet which after the absorption of the good part of the Co-op dripped as a percentage overall. The Loans to Deposits Index of the bank is 43 and in the coming years the liquidity of the bank will increase further because of the expiry date of the government bonds received by the bank against deposits absorbed by the Co-op, which limits interest income. This is the reason the bank is already looking at alternative sources of income.

Banks on counterattack on the issue of foreclosures

The two large banks, Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank are clearly against the amendments which are promoted in the foreclosures law supporting that such a development will turn the entire banking system and the economy back. Particularly strong was the CEO of Hellenic Bank Ioannis Matsis, who speaking about the results of the bank for the first quarter of the year, called on everyone to be serious while still stressing that if the amendments are approved the economy will be reversed. For its part, the Bank of Cyprus in a statement notes that among the disposals that have been processed in the last 12 months there were no foreclosures of primary residences.

Profits for 5th quarter in a row

Hellenic Bank said Friday it has generated a first-quarter net profit of €14.9m completing five consecutive quarters of profitability. Compared to the first quarter 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018 net profits decreased 48% and 38% respectively which is considered to be due to the profits from the sale of bonds 18 million from the first quarter of 2018 and due to the increased forecasts. It seems as though the bank is preparing to sell a package of NPLs after announcing that it intends to appoint international consultants including investment banks and financial investors to review the sustainability of the various options in order to identify the best option that better responds to its strategies.

Apollon bought Gordian Holdings Ltd.

Apollo bought Gordian Holdings Limited, investor with a leading position in the portfolio market of secured debt and loans for real estate in Cyprus and Greece was announced yesterday. The acquisition of 100% of its share of the capital from financial funds that subsidiaries companies of Apollo Global Management manage by leading alternative investment managers worldwide.

Survey for student loans

The article covers a survey of student loans offered by the banks from kindergarten onward, including the options offered by Hellenic Bank. Hellenic Bank’s “Education” project is presented with main features, the total amount of loan that can reach up to 80,000 Euro, while a grace period of up to five years is offered. Also, the Plan, according to the Hellenic, is ideal for meeting the needs of student life. Hellenic Bank also offers the Student Debit card and major discounts at selected stores. This product is available for students aged 18-26.

What investors want

The President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, shown in a picture greeting founder of Wargaming Victor Kislyi, during a roundtable discussion with Cyprus foreign investors promised to continue to maintain a reliable tax and legal system and adopt new reforms that will further enhance conditions for foreign investments in Cyprus. Investors asked for a new law for foreign investments, a new deputy ministry for research and innovation, and new employment facilities for highlight qualified individuals.

The helix in the hands of Gordian

Bank of Cyprus and Apollo Global Management signed the agreement last Friday for the sale of a high volume of NPLs for 2.7 billion euro, real value of 5 billion known as the project Helix. The company that will serve the portfolio is Gordian Holding Limited and will begin work on August 1.

Real Estate at New York prices

The article reports that 15 real estate commercial properties are sold for the total amount of 700 million or at an average of € 46.6 million each. These are mainly real estate properties located in coastal areas with high building coefficients. Selling prices range from € 20 million to € 170 million. Among the properties sold through the incyprusproperty.com website and via other websites is also a home sold at the price of € 30 million. A price that does not differ by much from the real estate prices in New York, London, and Paris.

BoC is auctioning off cars ranging from €150 to €11.800

Bank of Cyprus is auctioning off a new range of cars as well as motorcycles, while the list also includes generators. Today, the cars will be checked, while the auction will take place tomorrow. The list includes 75 cars and four motorcycles. The cheapest car is an Opel Corsa with a starting price of €150 and the most expensive car is a Mazda CC 5D, which is being sold for €11.800 and was registered in 2013. It should be noted that the buyer is burdened with delayed circulation permits and/or costs for the re-registration of the vehicles.

ATM usage fees increase in Greece

Alithia reports that ATMs in Greece are increasing their usage fees as of today, 1 July. The new pricing policy of the Greek banks is now similar to how tourists as well as holders of foreign cards have been charged since last summer.

The MPs and the guarantors

Phileleftheros’ author reports that it is still not certain what the MPs will do with the foreclosures law. Even though the banks have told them to come to their senses and not change the law, as did the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, it is still very much a possibility that they will delay the vote until the House goes on a break for the summer. However, it is tragic that they didn’t focus on the cases of guarantors of NPLs, allowing the banks to seize their property. There are cases where the borrower has two or three apartments and the banks, for procedural reasons, are not foreclosing their apartments and turn their attention to the property of the guarantors. It is inconceivable but still, it happens. The borrowers’ association is aware of many such cases. The author concludes that this aspect of the foreclosures law should at least be addressed, before the House closes for the summer break.

ICPAC’s new Board to be announced today

The new Board of Directors of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus will be announced on Monday, following a General Meeting that was held in the presence of the President Nicos Anastasiades. The Chairman of the Association, Marios Skandalis is departing as he has completed four consecutive three-year terms. Demetris Shakallis will take over as Chairman, while the remaining members will continue their terms as normal for the period 2019-2020.

Ports agreement renewed until 2020

Politis reports that a few days ago, the collective agreement for the ports between unions and operating companies who manage its commercial activities was renewed. The agreement was completed and signed in the presence of the Minister of Labour, and it ensures smooth labour relations at the Limassol and Larnaca port, until the end of 2020. The agreement specifically foresees, a salary increase based on a 3-year-contract, which starts on the 1 January 2018, and ends on 31 December 2020. The Cyprus Shipping Association, DP World Limassol and Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd, Union OMEPEGE-TEC(Transport Federation, Petroleum and Agriculture) and SEGDAMELIN-PEO(Pancyprian Federation of Labour) were the stakeholders who came to an agreement on the contracts.

Deputy Ministry of Shipping receives Quality Accreditation

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping has received the Quality Accreditation for management systems related to Flag State activities. Providing high-quality services on a 24/7 basis, is among the Deputy Ministry’s top priorities, which wants to keep Cyprus’ Ship Registry among the best and biggest Ship Registries in the world. The Quality Accreditation of the checks carried out by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, is a result of the Ministry’s continuous effort to strengthen the quality of its services.

Revamp of the Limassol promenade

Phileleftheros reports that the Limassol municipality has prepared a study, for the proposal of a series of projects aimed at improving the appearance of Limassol’s promenade. The projects, that will cost €5m, are expected to limit arbitrary buildings, while upgrading the area by making it more pleasant and friendly for the citizens.

Vasiliko’s move will be completed by the end of the year

By the end of the year, the second phase of Petrolina’s private terminal of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Vasiliko will be ready. Construction is proceeding smoothly and within the predetermined deadlines. At the 19th annual general meeting of Petrolina’s stakeholders, the head of the company, Costakis Lefkaritis gave reassurances. According to him, the LNG terminal will be completed and fully operational within the government’s timeline i.e. by the end of the year. Meanwhile, construction for the LNG terminal, which is also located in Vasiliko – through a consortium where Petrolina has 33% of the shares – is proceeding smoothly. Their goal is that the terminal is fully operational by the end of 2020, as determined by the Ministry of Energy.

Bomb hoax at casino in Engomi

The casino of Engomi was evacuated on Saturday evening (29/6) at around 11:20pm, after the casino received a bomb threat, that eventually proved to be a hoax. The Police and a bomb squad arrived at the scene in order to carry out the necessary investigation. It should be noted that it’s not the first time that the specific business has received such a phone call.

Instead of obliging to demolition order, hotel owner carries on with construction

Haravgi reports that while the District Court of Famagusta, ruled that a hotel is being illegally erected in Ayia Napa, the hotel is still under construction. According to the article, the District Court has issued a demolition order for the hotel, after the affected parties complained that the developers had violated the relevant permits. After the court ruled that there were violations, the company developing the hotel, admitted the unlawful acts and issued a demolition order which has a two-month deadline. In the meantime, construction still goes on and even though all the violations have been recorded in detail, the Municipality of Ayia Napa hasn’t tried to end the construction.

Pervolia-Mazotos are seeking funds for breakwater construction

The construction of nine additional breakwaters in the beachfront of Pervolia-Mazotos, is delayed due to a lack of funds. The breakwaters are needed so as to stop the erosion of the beach by the sea. According to the local authorities, at Pervolia, the sea eroded 15-20 metres of sandy coast. Speaking to Politis, the secretary of the community council of Pervolia confirmed that they are urgently seeking resources in order to construct the nine breakwaters that are considered as necessary, since the six breakwaters that have already been constructed are not enough to stop the erosion. According to him, the cost for the construction of the nine additional breakwaters is €5m.

Larnaca airport arrivals up by 65% within five years

Europe’s airports reached record-levels of arrivals in 2018, as the number of passengers amounted to 2.3 million, recording a 36% increase within a five-year period (6 million more passengers). Among the airports with the best records, was the Larnaca airport, which recorded a 65% increase in the number of passengers (8 million passengers) compared to the 4.8 million passengers it had served in 2013.

Tourism industry workshop

A workshop on the Safety and Information of tourists visiting Cyprus, was held on 27 June at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia. The workshop was organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the iLIFE-TROODOS project, in cooperation with the British High Commission of Nicosia. More than 60 people participated in the workshop. They came from the public and the wider public sector, embassies. Furthermore, tour guides and tour operators also participated. The workshop aimed to present the results and activities of the partners of the Safety Platform for Tourism, with regards to the measures and actions they took up in order to ensure the safety of the tourists. The workshop also raised awareness about the iLIFE-TROODOS project focusing on two smart applications for smart appliances that were created in the framework of the project and have to do with the awareness and safety of visitors to Troodos.

143.000 visits to GHS doctors

About 25% or 1 out of 4 (4,3) registered citizens used the general health system in the first month of its implementation. In particular, until yesterday noon, there were 621.000 registered patients and until Friday there were 143.000 recorded visits to doctors. Today marks a whole month from the first day of the GHS’ implementation, and the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) has collected the first results on the system. Specifically, there were 130.585 visits to doctors (GPs or specialised) and 13,000 visits to specialised doctors directly. There were 118.231 medication prescriptions, of which 87.618 were carried out in GHS pharmacies. There were 91.182 referrals to lab tests, of which 41.488 were carried out in GHS labs. The number of registered doctors has stabilised and remained the same, but the HIO expects that in the next few days this number will increase. Also, due to technical difficulties, doctors who working at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, have yet to register.

Petrol station operators apply more pressure

There are approximately 30 petrol stations, located close to the green line. Their work has been reduced by 30-40% compared to 2 years ago, despite the increase of registered cars. They requested the help of relevant state bodies in order to take measures and tackle this issue. Some measures are being discussed, and according to Politis’ sources, gas-station operators will request that the Customs & Excise Department increases their control and checks, targeting G/C individuals who are transporting fuel from the occupied areas to the free areas, for commercial use. This seems to coincide with the data provided by the Customs & Excise Department for the period between 2018 and May 2019, showing that all 74 fuel confiscations were destined for private use (half of which were under 25 litres).