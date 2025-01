Η Χαμάς ανακοίνωσε τα ονόματα των 4 γυναικών ομήρων που θα απελευθερωθούν το Σάββατο

Hamas has issued a Statement announcing the Four Women who will be released tomorrow as part of the Ceasefire & Hostage Deal with Israel, they include:

-Daniela Gilboa, 20-Year-Old

-Liri Albag, 19-Year-Old

-Naama Levy, 20-Year-Old

-Karina Ariev, 20-Year-Old pic.twitter.com/C96orGo24d