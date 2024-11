Τρόμος σε πτήση στην Αυστραλία: Εξερράγη η μηχανή αεροσκάφους κατά την απογείωση

☢️News Alert ☢️



🔥 Sydney Airport Emergency: Qantas Flight Lands Safely Amid #Grassfire Chaos 🛩️



A Qantas flight heading to #Brisbane had to make an emergency landing in Sydney due to a suspected engine failure.



🛩️🔥 This incident coincided with a significant grass fire near… pic.twitter.com/UW8lOHcQC1