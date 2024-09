Οι Χούθι κτύπησαν με πύραυλο το Ισραήλ - Απειλεί με αντίποινα ο Νετανιάχου

🇾🇪🇮🇱 FIRES EAT AWAY AT GAS PIPES NEAR TEL AVIV FROM HOUTHI MISSILES

Barrage of missiles flew 2,000 km and took 15 min to arrive from Yemen to central Israel, evading every country's defense systems, fighter jets, jamming systems, and over airspace of allies KSA and Jordan… pic.twitter.com/SqHYHqAzOC