ΟΗΕ: Κονδύλια 100 εκατ. δολ. θα δοθούν για ανθρωπιστικές κρίσεις λόγω πολέμων, φτώχειας και Ελ Νίνιο

📹 Heart-breaking footage shows victims trapped in the mountains as floodwaters rise. The collapse of Arbat Dam has left many communities in crisis. Urgent action is needed to assist those affected.

📍19.8416965, 36.98025

🔗https://t.co/IHqfH5Vy3n@UNOCHA_Sudan pic.twitter.com/qDPR5s2qKw