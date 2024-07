Λουίς Ντε λα Φουέντε: Ο "εγκέφαλος" που απογείωσε Γιαμάλ και Ισπανία στο Euro - Αγαπάει Μεντιλίμπαρ, θαυμάζει Αντσελότι

Congrats to Luis De La Fuente. What a job he’s done for Spanish football.

2015: Won U-19 Euros for Spain.

2019: Won U-21 Euros for Spain.

2021: Won Silver Medal in Olympics.

2023: Won Nations League for Spain.

2024: Won Euros for Spain.

He's the first manager to win all this.