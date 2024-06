Πέθανε η σταρ του Χόλιγουντ και του Μπρόντγουεϊ Τζάνις Πέιτζ σε ηλικία 101 ετών

Farewell to Janis Paige (1922-2024) — Star of films like SILK STOCKINGS and a working actress and singer for parts of 7 decades.



But I’ll remember her as the waitress who tempts Archie Bunker.



"I had hate mail,” she said in 2016. "‘How dare you come between Archie and Edith?!" pic.twitter.com/piewQcbhC8