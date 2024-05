Πολωνία: Αγρότες ξεκίνησαν απεργία πείνας διαμαρτυρόμενοι για την Πράσινη Συμφωνία της ΕΕ (βίντεο)

🚜🇵🇱MASSIVE protest in Poland yesterday against the EU climate agenda.



Protesters included farmers, miners and other workers.



Did you hear about this on the news?

