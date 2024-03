Bloomberg: Εκθρονίστηκε ο ‘Eλον Μασκ από τον Δείκτη των Εκατομμυριούχων – Ξανά η πρωτιά στον Τζεφ Μπέζος

Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing Musk's $198 billionhttps://t.co/XbJkOGfmOY pic.twitter.com/Z1ZNOIvnaH